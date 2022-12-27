Read full article on original website
INDIGENOUS FILM+ ONLINE+
Listing prepared by Indigenous Media Initiatives, Dec.r= 21, 2022 - Jan. 11, 2023
Native women shaping the future: the true champions of the people
The 2022 People’s Choice Awards People’s Champion Award truly went “to the people.” The People’s Champion Award, like the other People’s Choice awards recognize people in entertainment and are awarded based on votes by the general public and fans. The awardee, musician Lizzo, came on stage telling the audience that she didn’t even know if she wanted to accept the award. Instead of declining the award, Lizzo called 17 activists to the stage, highlighting their achievements and why they are champions, including one Native woman making strides in the Indigenous community – Crystal Echo Hawk.
This Day in History: December 29, 1890 - Wounded Knee Massacre
Opinion. Editor’s Note: This commentary was originally published by Native News Online in December 2013. It has been updated to reflect 132 years that have passed since the tragic day. One hundred and thirty-two winters ago, on December 29, 1890, some 150 Lakota men, women and children were massacred...
Agorism: An Anarchist Ideology With American Origins
Agorism is an early strain of market anarchism associated with an anti-statist, anti-crony capitalist mentality in the United States as described on page 227 of the book The Routledge Companion to Social and Political Philosophy. It was created by an American libertarian named Samuel Edward Konkin III and according to him, the goal of Agorism is agora, which is "The society of the open marketplace as near to untainted by theft, assault, and fraud as can be humanly attained is as close to a free society as can be achieved. And a free society is the only one in which each and every one of us can satisfy his or her subjective values without crushing others' values by violence and coercion.".
Colorado to Launch Missing Indigenous Person Alert on Friday
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) announced it will launch Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA) on Friday, December 30, 2022. The new system provides the CBI to send an alert when an Indigenous person is reported missing in the state of Colorado. The launch is in response to a Colorado...
The 10 Best Books of 2022
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Survival can be beautiful. At least that’s the message from our chilling, funny, and ultimately big-hearted favorite reads this year. From a reality show that goes delightfully wrong to a divorced woman taking to the wild alone, our picks blend science, memoir, and fiction to create a patchwork of the big, scary, bumpy world. It’s not that things don’t go wrong—there is murder in these pages. But after several years of COVID, we can finally sit back with a book that examines the pandemic in the rear-view mirror. And we can remember to look outward and marvel at the changing world around us, even as it burns.
Rethinking the European Conquest of Native Americans
When the term Indian appears in the Declaration of Independence, it is used to refer to “savage” outsiders employed by the British as a way of keeping the colonists down. Eleven years later, in the U.S. Constitution, the Indigenous peoples of North America are presented differently: as separate entities with which the federal government must negotiate. They also appear as insiders who are clearly within the borders of the new country yet not to be counted for purposes of representation. The same people are at once part of the oppression that justifies the need for independence, a rival for control of land, and a subjugated minority whose rights are ignored.
Jan. 6 committee interview sheds light on origins of Proud Boys ‘1776 returns’ document
Samuel Armes, a cryptocurrency advocate from Florida, told investigators that he helped formulate some of the ideas the document relied on.
Act Prohibits Exporting Native American Items
A law protecting Native American items from exportation has been signed into effect. President Joe Biden signed the “Safeguard Tribal Objects of Patrimony (STOP) Act” on December 21. The act prohibits sacred Native American items from being exported from the United States and creates a certification process to distinguish sacred objects.
Devastating Blizzards Bring Uncertainty, Fatalities to South Dakota Tribe
PINE RIDGE, SD— A holiday storm brought historic winter storm conditions to much of Canada and the United States, including the northern Plains and the Upper Midwest, causing vehicle pileups, road closures, thousands of families to lose electricity, and some fatalities. In South Dakota, many families living on the...
