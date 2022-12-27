ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Sights and sounds from USC's Thursday Cotton Bowl practice

ARLINGTON, Texas -- USC held its second practice inside AT&T Stadium since arriving in Texas as it continued preparations Thursday for its Jan. 2 Cotton Bowl matchup with Tulane. Media was allowed in for 15 minutes, which encompassed stretching and individual drills. Watch our video from the session below as...
Michigan outlasts Nebraska, Barnes Arico picks up 500th career win

Kim Barnes Arico secured her 500th career victory on Wednesday night in Lincoln as Michigan defeated Nebraska, 76-59. More importantly, Michigan improved to 12-1 on the season and 2-0 in Big Ten play. It was an electric start for Michigan as the Wolverines jumped all over the Cornhuskers in the...
Kim Barnes Arico picks up 500th career victory in 27th year as head coach

In 1996, a 26-year-old Kim Barnes Arico recorded her first-ever victory as a women's basketball head coach with Fairleigh Dickinson-Madison. Now, 26 years later, Barnes Arico is a member of the 500-win club. Michigan defeated Nebraska, 76-59 on Wednesday night, as Michigan improved to 12-1 on the season, giving Barnes...
Texas commit Jaden Allen sees "special" things coming for Longhorns

Aledo won its 11th state championship in program history earlier this month. The victory came in dominant fashion, as the Bearcats routed College Station, 52-14, inside AT&T Stadium to earn the 5A DI State Title. Texas commit Jaden Allen has been a significant part of Aledo’s success. A youthful team...
