nwsportsmanmag.com
2022 Northwest Fish And Wildlife Year In Review
As another year winds down, I’m again taking a look back at important, notable and unusual stories in the Northwest’s fish and wildlife world. From a record sockeye run, state record catches and record bull elk to commission controversies, Congressional craziness and the dam removal front, from cougars with a taste for wolves and selfish shellfish swine to a very wayward moose, wandering walleye and a guy who caught a salmon with his kiteboard, 2022 was a helluva ride. Here are some of the fish and wildlife stories I found myself writing up or following closely over the year that just was:
KOMO News
These new laws are taking effect in Washington state in 2023
WASHINGTON — Numerous laws go into effect in Washington state on Jan. 1, 2023 and throughout the new year. KOMO News highlighted some of the key laws to know as 2022 concludes. Minimum wage increase. The minimum wage in Washington state will increase to $15.74 an hour on Jan....
Minimum wage, ghost guns, and more: New Washington laws set to take effect in 2023
Several new laws are set to take effect in Washington at the beginning of the new year, involving rideshares, overtime, job postings, and more. Companies that employ 15 or more employees must begin to include a salary range in job postings. The bill, which was passed last February, includes internal transfers to a new position or promotion.
Chronicle
Housing One of Biggest Predictors of Getting Kicked Out of Washington Schools
Shambrika Crawford caught her daughter trying to board a Seattle city bus to avoid the school bus outside the homeless shelter they moved into this summer. Kids pick on her, her daughter said, and call her a "little dirty shelter kid." Crawford has advised her three school-age children to keep...
New laws going into effect in Washington state could mean paying more in 2023
(The Center Square) – Several new laws that go into effect in the new year look to impact Washingtonians’ wallets in one way or another. Either directly or indirectly, Evergreen State residents in 2023 could end up paying more on a variety of fronts. MINIMUM WAGE. Washington will...
This Breathtaking Scenic Area in Oregon is a Half Day Drive From Tri-Cities
At first glance, you might think the images are from Utah’s Zion Canyon – in fact, most residents of the Pacific Northwest find it hard to believe this scenic byway is in Oregon - in the Owyhee Canyonlands to be exact. So, keep reading - if you’re an outdoorsy type of person - you’re going to want to know more about Leslie Gulch in southeast Oregon near the town of Jordan Valley. And, it’s less than a day’s drive from anywhere in Washington, Oregon, or northern California.
KUOW
Despite rise in emissions, Gov. Inslee says Washington can still meet carbon pollution goals
Washington state is not meeting its own greenhouse gas reduction goals. But in an interview, Gov. Jay Inslee said he thinks the state can still meet its reduction goals by 2050. Still, in recent years, emissions have increased in Washington. "I think it is very likely Washington state will meet...
Opinion: Washington State's Minimum Wage Hike is a Disaster for its Young Workers
Starting on January 1, 2023, the minimum wage in Washington state will increase to $15.74 per hour for workers aged 16 and older. This increase, which is nearly 9%, will make Washington's minimum wage the highest in the country, even surpassing California's planned increase to $15.50 per hour.
nbcrightnow.com
Suspect in deaths of Idaho students was WSU student, police say
Bryan Christopher Kohberger, the man arrested Friday morning as a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students last month, was a student at Washington State University, police said. Kohberger, 28, was a graduate student in criminal justice at the Pullman campus and lived at an apartment complex...
newjerseylocalnews.com
Schedule for January 2023 SNAP Benefits in Washington State
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in Washington, which is also called Basic Food in Washington, helps low-income families buy groceries by giving them money for food. The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services pays out basic food benefits over the first 20 days of the month. The exact...
Only 1 Washington Spot Makes List of Mispronounced Towns in US
Living in Washington State all my life, it has always been funny to me to listen when people try and say the names of locations I grew up around.Even the easy and well-known cities like Spokane or Pasco are butchered when I talk to my east coast friends. Out of all city names in Washington, only 1 made this top 15 list of most mispronounced towns in the US. Can you guess what it is?
washingtonpolicy.org
Stop Freakin’ Call Beacon, not the Seattle Police (spolier alert: it's not their fault)
Washington anti-pursuit laws, that are limiting the ability for law enforcement to pursue criminals, have reached a new apogee with a recent incident highlighted by Brandi Kruse, standing in for Dori Monson on his popular afternoon radio show on KIRO 97.3. Seattle Business owner Bill Cahill, who owns Beacon Plumbing,...
nbcrightnow.com
Deaths, flooding as storm hit Oregon and Washington state
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A winter storm that brought powerful wind gusts to Oregon on Tuesday caused at least two fatal car accidents that left four people dead, preliminary police investigations have found. Weather conditions also appeared to have contributed to a third fatal crash that killed one person and injured another, police said.
q13fox.com
WDFW: 30 pounds of invasive green crab confiscated from Seattle seafood market
SEATTLE - Police officers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) confiscated around 30 pounds of live green crab that were being sold at a Seattle seafood market earlier this month. According to the WDFW, European green crab are a globally damaging invasive species that pose a threat...
This Is Washington State's Most Iconic Sandwich
Here's the best place to grab it, too.
wbrc.com
Suspect in killings of 4 Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in Pennsylvania arrested a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago, Moscow Police Chief James Fry said Friday. The killings initially mystified law enforcement and shook the...
KUOW
Economic downturn anxieties lead Washington lawmakers to ask: To tax or not to tax?
A debate is brewing in Olympia over how to prepare for a potential economic downturn. Republican lawmakers want to pass more tax breaks for businesses and cancel the state’s payroll tax. But Gov. Inslee says Washington can afford new programs to pay for homeless services and mental health facilities.
Here is The Age where you Can Legally Work in Washington State
People everywhere are getting back to work or looking for work while trying to find the new normal that fits them. Whether people are looking to work online from home or out and about with people. Some are even to start working for the first time, especially younger people. Teens everywhere are talking about getting jobs or looking for some kind of work, but at what age can they legally work in Washington state?
Top 7 Life hacks Washingtonians Refuse to Share with Others
Whether you were born in Washington or you've moved here recently you've obviously figured out some life hacks about living in our state. However there's a whole lot more that barely scratches the surface, so we're gonna spill the beans. That's right, we're going to share with you the seven...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Washington
The Department of Fish and Wildlife doesn’t keep a record of the biggest Washington bear. However, there are several contenders for the title throughout history. Many large bears are never recorded making it possible that the heaviest bear has never actually been weighed. With that in mind, here are...
