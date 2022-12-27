ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

2022 Northwest Fish And Wildlife Year In Review

As another year winds down, I’m again taking a look back at important, notable and unusual stories in the Northwest’s fish and wildlife world. From a record sockeye run, state record catches and record bull elk to commission controversies, Congressional craziness and the dam removal front, from cougars with a taste for wolves and selfish shellfish swine to a very wayward moose, wandering walleye and a guy who caught a salmon with his kiteboard, 2022 was a helluva ride. Here are some of the fish and wildlife stories I found myself writing up or following closely over the year that just was:
These new laws are taking effect in Washington state in 2023

WASHINGTON — Numerous laws go into effect in Washington state on Jan. 1, 2023 and throughout the new year. KOMO News highlighted some of the key laws to know as 2022 concludes. Minimum wage increase. The minimum wage in Washington state will increase to $15.74 an hour on Jan....
This Breathtaking Scenic Area in Oregon is a Half Day Drive From Tri-Cities

At first glance, you might think the images are from Utah’s Zion Canyon – in fact, most residents of the Pacific Northwest find it hard to believe this scenic byway is in Oregon - in the Owyhee Canyonlands to be exact. So, keep reading - if you’re an outdoorsy type of person - you’re going to want to know more about Leslie Gulch in southeast Oregon near the town of Jordan Valley. And, it’s less than a day’s drive from anywhere in Washington, Oregon, or northern California.
Suspect in deaths of Idaho students was WSU student, police say

Bryan Christopher Kohberger, the man arrested Friday morning as a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students last month, was a student at Washington State University, police said. Kohberger, 28, was a graduate student in criminal justice at the Pullman campus and lived at an apartment complex...
Schedule for January 2023 SNAP Benefits in Washington State

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in Washington, which is also called Basic Food in Washington, helps low-income families buy groceries by giving them money for food. The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services pays out basic food benefits over the first 20 days of the month. The exact...
Only 1 Washington Spot Makes List of Mispronounced Towns in US

Living in Washington State all my life, it has always been funny to me to listen when people try and say the names of locations I grew up around.Even the easy and well-known cities like Spokane or Pasco are butchered when I talk to my east coast friends. Out of all city names in Washington, only 1 made this top 15 list of most mispronounced towns in the US. Can you guess what it is?
Deaths, flooding as storm hit Oregon and Washington state

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A winter storm that brought powerful wind gusts to Oregon on Tuesday caused at least two fatal car accidents that left four people dead, preliminary police investigations have found. Weather conditions also appeared to have contributed to a third fatal crash that killed one person and injured another, police said.
Suspect in killings of 4 Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in Pennsylvania arrested a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago, Moscow Police Chief James Fry said Friday. The killings initially mystified law enforcement and shook the...
Here is The Age where you Can Legally Work in Washington State

People everywhere are getting back to work or looking for work while trying to find the new normal that fits them. Whether people are looking to work online from home or out and about with people. Some are even to start working for the first time, especially younger people. Teens everywhere are talking about getting jobs or looking for some kind of work, but at what age can they legally work in Washington state?
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Washington

The Department of Fish and Wildlife doesn’t keep a record of the biggest Washington bear. However, there are several contenders for the title throughout history. Many large bears are never recorded making it possible that the heaviest bear has never actually been weighed. With that in mind, here are...
