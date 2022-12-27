Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Lamar Jackson (knee) remains out at Ravens practice
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) did not practice again on Thursday. Jackson appears to be heading for another absence, setting up Tyler Huntley for a fourth straight start in Week 17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. Mark Andrews and Demarcus Robinson have dominated targets and catches over the past three weeks with Huntley at quarterback.
numberfire.com
Denver's Aaron Gordon (shoulder) starting on Friday, Zeke Nnaji to bench
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (shoulder) is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Miami Heat. Gordon will start at the four position after he was inactive for two games with a shoulder sprain. In 30.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Gordon to score 27.2 FanDuel points. Gordon's projection includes 13.9...
Trae Young's Dad Compares LeBron James To Michael Jordan After Watching His 47-Point Performance
Ray Young had big praise for LeBron James.
numberfire.com
Bulls' Derrick Jones Jr. (ankle) out on Friday
Chicago Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. (ankle) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Jones has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not play against the Pistons on Friday. His next chance to play will come against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday. Jones is...
numberfire.com
Stefon Diggs (illness) sitting out Bills practice Thursday
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (illness) is not practicing on Thursday, per head coach Sean McDermott. The Bills play on Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, so Diggs has an extra day and a half to get right. Diggs has been kept out of the end zone in three straight games and he's averaging just 3.3 receptions and 41.0 yards in that stretch.
Joey Bosa expected to come off IR before Chargers face Rams
Linebacker Joey Bosa is expected to be activated off injured reserve before the Los Angeles Chargers host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.Coach Brandon Staley said on Friday that Bosa has had two good practices this week. Bosa has missed the last 12 games after tearing his right groin during the first half of a Sept. 25 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.Bosa had surgery to both the left and right groin. He said on Thursday that he had been dealing with abductor muscle issues for at least two years."We didn't want to designate him to return if we didn't feel...
numberfire.com
Jamal Murray (injury management) available, starting for Nuggets on Friday; Bones Hyland to bench
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray will start Friday in the the team's game against the Miami Heat. Murray sat last time out due to left knee injury management. After entering today with a questionable tag, he has received the green light to take the floor. He'll also immediately start, sending Bones Hyland back to the bench.
numberfire.com
James Harden (injury management) questionable for Philadelphia's Saturday matchup
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (injury management) questionable to play in Saturday's game versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Harden's status is currently in question after Philadelphia's guard logged 35 minutes in the first half of their back-to-back. Expect Joel Embiid to play a lead offensive role on Saturday if Harden is out.
Utah Jazz Great John Stockton Takes Opposite Vaccination Approach As Miami Heat
Hall of Fame guard supports Kyrie Irving's stance on vaccines
numberfire.com
Milwaukee's Jrue Holiday (illness) remains out on Sunday
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (illness) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Washington Wizards. Holiday will sit out his third straight game with a non-COVID illness. Expect Jevon Carter to see an increased role on Sunday. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 470.0 minutes this season with Holiday...
numberfire.com
Nicolas Batum (ankle) questionable for Clippers' Saturday contest
Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's contest against the Indiana Pacers. Batum's status is currently unknown after the veteran suffered a left ankle sprain on Thursday. Expect Norman Powell to see more minutes off the bench if Batum is inactive. Batum's current projection includes 7.8...
numberfire.com
Suns starting Josh Okogie on Friday, Jock Landale to bench
Phoenix Suns guard Josh Okogie is starting in Friday's lineup against the Toronto Raptors. Okogie will make his first start for the Suns after Jock Landale was sent to the bench. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 367.3 minutes this season, Okogie is averaging 1.01 FanDuel points per minute.
numberfire.com
Chicago's Patrick Williams (collarbone) probable on Friday
Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams (collarbone) is listed as probable for Friday's contest versus the Detroit Pistons. Williams is on track to play on Friday after Chicago's forward was listed as probable with a left clavicle contusion. In 31.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Williams to score 24.4 FanDuel points.
Chargers' Staley faces Rams, former boss McVay for 1st time
Brandon Staley didn't know Sean McVay when McVay interviewed him to be the Los Angeles Rams' defensive coordinator in 2020.And even though Staley spent only one year on McVay's staff before becoming the Los Angeles Chargers' coach in 2021, the two have developed a deep friendship. Staley faces his former boss for the first time on Sunday when the Chargers host the Rams in the battle of SoFi Stadium co-tenants.Staley said he still exchanges texts with McVay during the season, but those conversations have been put on hold this week."There's not too much time to talk on the phone. When you...
numberfire.com
Miami's Caleb Martin (quad) questionable on Saturday
Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (quad) is questionable to play in Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Martin's availability is currently in the air after Miami's guard missed Friday's game with a left quadriceps strain. Expect Haywood Highsmith to see more minutes on Saturday if Martin remains out. Martin's current...
numberfire.com
Heat's Kyle Lowry (personal) not listed on Friday's injury report
Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry (personal) is available for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Lowry, who was a late scratch for personal reasons on Wednesday, is not listed on the injury report for Friday's clash with Denver. Barring a change, he should be good to go again the Nuggets. Our models expect him to play 34.2 minutes on Friday.
numberfire.com
Saints list Chris Olave (hamstring) as questionable in Week 17
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (hamstring) is questionable for Week 17's contest versus the Philadelphia Eagles. Olave appears closer to a potential return from a one game absence after he logged limited practices with his hamstring injury. Expect Rashid Shaheed to see more targets against an Eagles' secondary allowing 25.8 FanDuel points per game to wideouts if Olave is out.
numberfire.com
Alex Caruso (shoulder) probable on Friday for Bulls
Chicago Bulls point guard Alex Caruso (shoulder) is probable for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Caruso is still dealing with a shoulder injury but is likely to return on Friday after being listed as probable. Our models expect him to play 25.8 minutes against the Pistons. Caruso's Friday projection...
numberfire.com
Bones Hyland coming off Nuggets' bench on Friday
Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland will play with the second unit Friday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Jamal Murray sat last time out due to left knee injury management. After entering today with a questionable tag, he has received the green light to take the floor. He'll also immediately start, sending Hyland back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Thunder starting Jaylin Williams for Aleksej Pokusevski (leg) on Thursday
Oklahoma City Thunder power forward Jaylin Williams is starting in Thursday's lineup versus the Charlotte Hornets. Williams will make his first start this season after Aleksej Pokusevski was ruled out with a leg injury. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 53.2 minutes this season with Pokusevski off the floor, Williams is...
