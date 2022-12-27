ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Lamar Jackson (knee) remains out at Ravens practice

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) did not practice again on Thursday. Jackson appears to be heading for another absence, setting up Tyler Huntley for a fourth straight start in Week 17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. Mark Andrews and Demarcus Robinson have dominated targets and catches over the past three weeks with Huntley at quarterback.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Denver's Aaron Gordon (shoulder) starting on Friday, Zeke Nnaji to bench

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (shoulder) is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Miami Heat. Gordon will start at the four position after he was inactive for two games with a shoulder sprain. In 30.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Gordon to score 27.2 FanDuel points. Gordon's projection includes 13.9...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Bulls' Derrick Jones Jr. (ankle) out on Friday

Chicago Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. (ankle) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Jones has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not play against the Pistons on Friday. His next chance to play will come against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday. Jones is...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Stefon Diggs (illness) sitting out Bills practice Thursday

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (illness) is not practicing on Thursday, per head coach Sean McDermott. The Bills play on Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, so Diggs has an extra day and a half to get right. Diggs has been kept out of the end zone in three straight games and he's averaging just 3.3 receptions and 41.0 yards in that stretch.
CBS LA

Joey Bosa expected to come off IR before Chargers face Rams

Linebacker Joey Bosa is expected to be activated off injured reserve before the Los Angeles Chargers host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.Coach Brandon Staley said on Friday that Bosa has had two good practices this week. Bosa has missed the last 12 games after tearing his right groin during the first half of a Sept. 25 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.Bosa had surgery to both the left and right groin. He said on Thursday that he had been dealing with abductor muscle issues for at least two years."We didn't want to designate him to return if we didn't feel...
numberfire.com

Milwaukee's Jrue Holiday (illness) remains out on Sunday

Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (illness) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Washington Wizards. Holiday will sit out his third straight game with a non-COVID illness. Expect Jevon Carter to see an increased role on Sunday. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 470.0 minutes this season with Holiday...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Nicolas Batum (ankle) questionable for Clippers' Saturday contest

Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's contest against the Indiana Pacers. Batum's status is currently unknown after the veteran suffered a left ankle sprain on Thursday. Expect Norman Powell to see more minutes off the bench if Batum is inactive. Batum's current projection includes 7.8...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Suns starting Josh Okogie on Friday, Jock Landale to bench

Phoenix Suns guard Josh Okogie is starting in Friday's lineup against the Toronto Raptors. Okogie will make his first start for the Suns after Jock Landale was sent to the bench. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 367.3 minutes this season, Okogie is averaging 1.01 FanDuel points per minute.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Chicago's Patrick Williams (collarbone) probable on Friday

Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams (collarbone) is listed as probable for Friday's contest versus the Detroit Pistons. Williams is on track to play on Friday after Chicago's forward was listed as probable with a left clavicle contusion. In 31.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Williams to score 24.4 FanDuel points.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS LA

Chargers' Staley faces Rams, former boss McVay for 1st time

Brandon Staley didn't know Sean McVay when McVay interviewed him to be the Los Angeles Rams' defensive coordinator in 2020.And even though Staley spent only one year on McVay's staff before becoming the Los Angeles Chargers' coach in 2021, the two have developed a deep friendship. Staley faces his former boss for the first time on Sunday when the Chargers host the Rams in the battle of SoFi Stadium co-tenants.Staley said he still exchanges texts with McVay during the season, but those conversations have been put on hold this week."There's not too much time to talk on the phone. When you...
INDIANA STATE
numberfire.com

Miami's Caleb Martin (quad) questionable on Saturday

Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (quad) is questionable to play in Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Martin's availability is currently in the air after Miami's guard missed Friday's game with a left quadriceps strain. Expect Haywood Highsmith to see more minutes on Saturday if Martin remains out. Martin's current...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Heat's Kyle Lowry (personal) not listed on Friday's injury report

Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry (personal) is available for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Lowry, who was a late scratch for personal reasons on Wednesday, is not listed on the injury report for Friday's clash with Denver. Barring a change, he should be good to go again the Nuggets. Our models expect him to play 34.2 minutes on Friday.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Saints list Chris Olave (hamstring) as questionable in Week 17

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (hamstring) is questionable for Week 17's contest versus the Philadelphia Eagles. Olave appears closer to a potential return from a one game absence after he logged limited practices with his hamstring injury. Expect Rashid Shaheed to see more targets against an Eagles' secondary allowing 25.8 FanDuel points per game to wideouts if Olave is out.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Alex Caruso (shoulder) probable on Friday for Bulls

Chicago Bulls point guard Alex Caruso (shoulder) is probable for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Caruso is still dealing with a shoulder injury but is likely to return on Friday after being listed as probable. Our models expect him to play 25.8 minutes against the Pistons. Caruso's Friday projection...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Bones Hyland coming off Nuggets' bench on Friday

Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland will play with the second unit Friday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Jamal Murray sat last time out due to left knee injury management. After entering today with a questionable tag, he has received the green light to take the floor. He'll also immediately start, sending Hyland back to the bench.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Thunder starting Jaylin Williams for Aleksej Pokusevski (leg) on Thursday

Oklahoma City Thunder power forward Jaylin Williams is starting in Thursday's lineup versus the Charlotte Hornets. Williams will make his first start this season after Aleksej Pokusevski was ruled out with a leg injury. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 53.2 minutes this season with Pokusevski off the floor, Williams is...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy