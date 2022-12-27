ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Jim Leonhard a Possibility as Next Cleveland Browns Defensive Coordinator?

By Brandon Little
BrownsDigest
BrownsDigest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CXBlV_0jvt8giN00

Cleveland Browns could soon be looking for a new defensive coordinator, perhaps it's former Browns player Jim Leonhard

If the Cleveland Browns move on from defensive coordinator Joe Woods, which seems likely, don't be surprised if Cleveland has an interest in a former player for the coaching position.

Allbright works as a radio host covering the Denver Broncos, but he has some connections in NFL circles. With Leonhard not staying on the Luke Fickell staff at Wisconsin, his next stop isn't yet known.

Leonhard played 10 seasons in the NFL as a safety, his final came with Cleveland in 2014. While at Wisconsin, Leonhard has coached a top-five defense multiple times from 2017-2022. Leonhard served as the interim coach in 2022 for the Badgers.

Going to a young, up-and-coming coach would make a lot of sense for the Browns. It comes off as a move that would connect well with the players on this team.

Obviously, it's all wishful thinking that Cleveland could get Leonhard to take the job. The first step is letting Woods go, which should come following the final game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

