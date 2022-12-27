Jim Leonhard a Possibility as Next Cleveland Browns Defensive Coordinator?

Cleveland Browns could soon be looking for a new defensive coordinator, perhaps it's former Browns player Jim Leonhard

If the Cleveland Browns move on from defensive coordinator Joe Woods, which seems likely, don't be surprised if Cleveland has an interest in a former player for the coaching position.

Allbright works as a radio host covering the Denver Broncos, but he has some connections in NFL circles. With Leonhard not staying on the Luke Fickell staff at Wisconsin, his next stop isn't yet known.

Leonhard played 10 seasons in the NFL as a safety, his final came with Cleveland in 2014. While at Wisconsin, Leonhard has coached a top-five defense multiple times from 2017-2022. Leonhard served as the interim coach in 2022 for the Badgers.

Going to a young, up-and-coming coach would make a lot of sense for the Browns. It comes off as a move that would connect well with the players on this team.

Obviously, it's all wishful thinking that Cleveland could get Leonhard to take the job. The first step is letting Woods go, which should come following the final game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook .

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here . You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more .

The Challenge Kevin Stefanski has Waited for his Entire Career

Myles Garrett on Cleveland's Playoff Hopes Ending: It is Very... Disappointing

Kevin Stefanski Either Believes in Joe Woods or He Doesn't

Garrett, Chubb, Bitonio Lead Browns Pro-Bowl Players, Several Alternates Make it

Deshaun Watson's Impact on Browns Running Backs

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Derick Hall, EDGE Auburn

Former Cleveland Browns LT Joe Thomas Talks About Losing in his Career, Opens... up on Mental Health

Browns Could Sweep Remaining Four Games

Browns Place LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on Injured Reserve

Browns DE Myles Garrett Shuts Down Idea of Him Resting Shoulder With... Playoffs out of Reach

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Gervon Dexter Sr., DT Florida

Player Spotlight: Cleveland Browns Newly Added WR Jaelon Darden

Myles Garrett Leading Defensive End Pro Bowl Votes

Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio Among Browns Players on This Early All-Pro Team

Browns RB Nick Chubb a Finalist for an NFL Award