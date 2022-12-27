In 1897, when 20 intrepid ladies formed a club to study the works of William Shakespeare, little did they know their legacy would still be thriving 125 years later. “It has survived two world wars, two pandemics and the great depression,” said club president Ellen Osborn, a 23-year member of the club. “The women who belonged to the club in the early part of the 20th century went through a great change in the role of women and, a lot of the time, the women at the Shakespeare Club were at the forefront of that change.”

PLACERVILLE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO