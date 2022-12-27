Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mountain Democrat
El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office crime log: Dec. 17-18
The following was taken from El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office logs:. 8:32 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 54-year-old woman suspected on multiple counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of battery on Forni Road in Placerville. She was listed in custody in lieu of $25,000 bail as of press time.
Mountain Democrat
Person sought after reported retail theft
El Dorado County sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest thought to be connected to a theft that occurred at a Placerville retail store. The Sheriff’s Office shared surveillance video Dec. 28 of an individual walking into what appeared to be...
Mountain Democrat
Sheriff signs off
Editor’s note: The following is a message from outgoing El Dorado County Sheriff John D’Agostini. It is with bitter-sweet emotions I write this letter to everyone in our wonderful county. We have been through much together these past 12 years. We have experienced tragedies and blessings. We have...
Mountain Democrat
Garden Valley home damaged in fire
Fire crews put out a house fire on Kelley Place in Garden Valley Thursday morning. Garden Valley Fire Protection District personnel told the Mountain Democrat the single-story home sustained significant damage. No injuries related to the fire were reported. Firefighters responded to the fire at about 8 a.m. with the...
Mountain Democrat
Rain wreaks havoc
The Placerville office of the California Highway Patrol is reporting Highway 50 is closed at Sly Park Road in Pollock Pines and at Meyers in the Tahoe Basin due to roadway flooding. Conditions have forced Highway 49 to be shut down in both directions at Sand Ridge Road. Latrobe Road...
Mountain Democrat
Rain brings travel troubles
Heavy rain is causing flooding across El Dorado County. Caltrans officials closed Highway 50 from Ice House Road to Meyers Saturday morning. Details on the California Highway Patrol’s incident information website indicated the American River was flooding the roadway in the Whitehall area. In south county Caltrans has shut...
Mountain Democrat
Donald Bailey Thorne
Donald Bailey Thorne passed away unexpectedly, Dec. 7. Don was born in Fresno, Calif., and was raised in Merced. He has been a resident of Placerville since 1964. He served two years in the Marine Corps where he spent his time in Japan. He worked 33 years for SMUD at Fresh Pond. Resorting old cars was his passion as well as working out on his property tending to his fruit trees and garden.
Mountain Democrat
Placerville Shakespeare Club is more than a social club
In 1897, when 20 intrepid ladies formed a club to study the works of William Shakespeare, little did they know their legacy would still be thriving 125 years later. “It has survived two world wars, two pandemics and the great depression,” said club president Ellen Osborn, a 23-year member of the club. “The women who belonged to the club in the early part of the 20th century went through a great change in the role of women and, a lot of the time, the women at the Shakespeare Club were at the forefront of that change.”
Mountain Democrat
NaDee Harrison Davidson
NaDee Harrison Davidson, 88, a 26-year resident of Placerville passed away on Friday, Dec. 23. Before retiring to El Dorado County, she and her husband of 64 years, Jack, lived in Hawaii, where she raised six children and managed a travel agency. She personified the spirit of Aloha, always making everyone around her feel valued and appreciated. Up until the day she died, NaDee displayed a supernatural ability to provide perfectly timed, unexpected acts of love and service that aligned exactly with the needs of the recipients.
Mountain Democrat
Denise Hayes
Denise Hayes passed away on December 23rd, 2022, at the age of 66. She is survived by her husband Kenneth Hayes, her daughters Jennifer Dermer and Kelly Dermer, and her three grandchildren, Avery Rose, Adeline Rose, and Ameila Rose. Denise lived her life in the town of Placerville California where...
Mountain Democrat
Local cyclist climbs way to million-foot mark
Imagine riding a bicycle up 100,000 flights of stairs and you’ll have a good idea of how much climbing Placerville resident Rod Rozman did while riding his bike this year. Rozman climbed more than 1 million feet, which is just shy of 190 miles. A notable achievement for anyone, Rozman’s feat is made all the more impressive given he is 65 years old.
Mountain Democrat
Tahoe Paradise Park seeks event vendors
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — Tahoe Paradise Park, also known as Tahoe Paradise Recreations and Park District in Meyers, is seeking an event vendor to assist with its long running Friday night music summer series program in 2023 and has published a request for proposals for interested parties. Tahoe Paradise...
Mountain Democrat
Georgetown’s Irene Smith dies
Editor’s note: Longtime Georgetown resident, real estate agent and Jeepers Jamboree and Jeep Jamboree USA organizer Irene Smith died Dec. 13 at the age of 96. Published in Sept. 2019, this article by former Mountain Democrat writer Pat Lakey tells the life story of Irene and her husband Mark, who pioneered off-road adventuring, including on the world-famous Rubicon Trail.
Mountain Democrat
In The Know: Dec. 30
Vitalant will hold an El Dorado Hills Stadium 14 & IMAX Theater blood drive, noon to 4 p.m. at 2101 Vine St. El Dorado Hills. The Bloodmobile will be parked near the movie theater on the north side. Make an appointment at donors.vitalant.org and use blood drive code SMFM486 or call (877) 258-4825 and mention the same code. Walk-ins will be accommodated if space allows.
Mountain Democrat
Monks back in Placerville, bring blessings and goodwill
Placerville Friends of Tibet has hosted this arts and culture tour since 2003 and will usher in 2023 with a 20th year commemoration. Along with the monks of Gaden Shartse Monastery located (in exile) in Southern India, who know and love the Sierra Foothills and surrounding communities, the tour is deeply grateful to the founders, organizers, community and partners that have made this possible over the years.
Mountain Democrat
Patty Borelli still plans to serve
After 16 years on Placerville City Council Patty Borelli is retiring from city politics but not from serving her community. When it came down to it her decision not to run for re-election was about family. “I just couldn’t commit to another four years,” Borelli shared. “Mostly it has to...
Mountain Democrat
Riebes Auto Parts keeps engines revving
For many El Dorado County residents looking to fix up or fine-tune their cars, Riebes Auto Parts has been the go-to destination for decades. What has kept Riebes a vital part of the community for so many years? According to the manager of the Placerville Riebes, Rick Hennessy, the answer is simple: a focus on customer service.
Mountain Democrat
Supes to consider CAO salary hike
In the thick of recruiting a new chief administrative officer, El Dorado County officials could sweeten the pot to entice potential candidates. Next Tuesday the El Dorado County Board of Supervisors will consider approving a pay increase for the top job. In 2022 the CAO earned $274,643 in wages plus $18,000 in deferred compensation, according to the Auditor-Controller’s Office. Per the state Controller’s Office website, the county paid another $52,247 in benefits in 2021 (the most recent figure available).
Mountain Democrat
Bundle up family and see ‘Frozen’
SACRAMENTO — From the producer of “The Lion King” and “Aladdin,” “Frozen,” the Tony-nominated Best Musical, is now on tour across North America and comes to the SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center in downtown Sacramento Jan. 4-15. “Frozen” features the songs audiences love from the original Oscar-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers.
Mountain Democrat
Fall under the sway of HipNosis
HipNosis – fronted by a tight, powerful horn section and soaring, soulful vocals – brings its mesmerizing sound this New Year’s Eve to the Gold Trail Grange on Highway 49 in Coloma. HipNosis musicians have experience in bands that foothill and Sacramento residents have danced to for...
