Harper's Bazaar
Sophie Turner Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos from Her Second Pregnancy
Sophie Turner is looking back on the past year of her life, including a new peek into her second pregnancy. The Game of Thrones alum has shared a carousel of new pics on Instagram, with a visual yearly recap that includes never-before-seen pictures of her pregnancy. The actress welcomed her second daughter with husband Joe Jonas this past July, with their firstborn Willa becoming a big sister.
