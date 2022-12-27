ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

americanmilitarynews.com

Washington drug bust nets $10 million worth of meth, fentanyl, heroin

Quinn, a 2-year-old golden Labrador retriever, worked his first drug bust Wednesday, helping a team of veteran Burien police and King County sheriff’s detectives score an estimated $2.5 million worth of crystal meth, fentanyl and black-tar heroin before it could be cut up and dispatched across Western Washington. The...
BURIEN, WA
KOMO News

Marysville enacts new law to address complaints of public drug use

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Tougher laws on public drug use and disruptions aboard buses are now in place in Marysville as city leaders look for new tools to improve safety in the community. The new ordinances prohibit the use of controlled substances in public without a prescription and further prohibit...
MARYSVILLE, WA
The Suburban Times

TPD makes drug arrest

Tacoma Police Department social media post. On Dec. 27 TPD Special Investigations served a search warrant on a suspected drug trafficker supplying the Hosmer Corridor. Two males aged 36 & 40 were arrested for UPCS w/ Intent to Deliver & UPOF 1st. A “ghost gun”, 50 gm of cocaine & crack, & 74 gm of fentanyl pills were recovered.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Mount Vernon women accused of kidnapping foster son arrested at Sea-Tac Airport

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. - Police say the two women accused of kidnapping their 5-year-old foster son were arrested at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Thursday. In November, authorities began searching for a woman suspected of kidnapping her foster son. On Dec. 16, the Mount Vernon Police Department (MVPD) announced that the boy was found in Vietnam.
MOUNT VERNON, WA
publichealthinsider.com

Controlling an emerging fungal threat: The Partners for Patient Safety program

You may have heard about antibiotic resistance in which bacterial infections cannot be controlled with standard antibiotics. Certain types of fungi, which can also colonize the body and lead to infections like bacteria do, can similarly be resistant to treatment. When these organisms are resistant to several different antibiotics, they are called multi-drug resistant organisms (MDROs). A new program underway in King County is aimed at early identification of these organisms with the goal of mitigating the spread of these MDROs in healthcare settings including those that serve the most vulnerable.
KING COUNTY, WA
myeverettnews.com

Everett Police Find Felon With Guns, Counterfeit $100.00 Bills And Fentanyl In North Everett

Last week, our Violent Crime Reduction Unit (VCRU) completed a follow-up investigation into a robbery incident which occurred in the 1300 block of Lombard Ave. They gathered information that led to probable cause for a male who also had an active DOC warrant as well as information regarding the suspect vehicle. A few days later, VCRU observed the male leaving the original incident location in the suspect vehicle and he was driving with a suspended license.
EVERETT, WA
KING 5

Shooting deaths in Seattle increased 23% in 2022

SEATTLE — As the year comes to a close, data from the Seattle Police Department shows the city saw a 23% increase in the number of shooting deaths in 2022. Local nonprofits say this is an issue that can be improved by having more resources and engagement in communities where gun violence is high.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Robbery suspect arrested in Pierce County, shot at 911 caller

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - A robbery suspect was arrested in Pierce County, with help from a 911 caller who followed him even after being shot at. Authorities say at 9:51 Thursday morning, a man called 911 to report a strongarm robbery at a Spanaway grocery store. The caller said a suspect stole a woman’s purse near Pacific Ave S and 159th St S, then sped off.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Seattle, Washington

Police Arrest 11 Shoplifters in Retail Theft Operation Downtown

Officers arrested 11 shoplifting suspects at three different stores during a Retail Theft Operation in downtown Seattle on Thursday afternoon. During the operation, detectives and officers worked with store loss prevention teams to identify prolific shoplifters in the store. Officers watched multiple suspects gather items like clothing, makeup, food, and liquor, and then walk out of the store with no attempt to pay. Police then arrested the shoplifters and recovered the stolen merchandise to be returned to the store.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Police Arrest Four, Seven Stolen Vehicles Recovered in Georgetown Auto Theft Operation

Officers arrested suspects for possession of a stolen vehicle and located seven stolen vehicles including a snowmobile in the Georgetown neighborhood on Friday evening. Community Response Group officers, Patrol and Department of Correction partners patrolled the area investigating suspicious vehicles. Officers recognized vehicles which previously eluded them and successfully detained the occupants.
SEATTLE, WA

