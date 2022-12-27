Read full article on original website
Related
americanmilitarynews.com
Washington drug bust nets $10 million worth of meth, fentanyl, heroin
Quinn, a 2-year-old golden Labrador retriever, worked his first drug bust Wednesday, helping a team of veteran Burien police and King County sheriff’s detectives score an estimated $2.5 million worth of crystal meth, fentanyl and black-tar heroin before it could be cut up and dispatched across Western Washington. The...
Massive drug bust slows influx of drugs in King County, sergeant says
BURIEN, Wash — The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) has concluded a huge drug bust, which they said put a dent in the supply of fentanyl on the streets. A week ago, KCSO detectives served multiple warrants in western Washington and seized hundreds of pounds of drugs during its operation.
KOMO News
Marysville enacts new law to address complaints of public drug use
MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Tougher laws on public drug use and disruptions aboard buses are now in place in Marysville as city leaders look for new tools to improve safety in the community. The new ordinances prohibit the use of controlled substances in public without a prescription and further prohibit...
Seattle, Washington
Police Find Four Guns, Variety of Narcotics in Vehicle After Witnessing Drug Deal
Officers arrested a warrant suspect and seized four firearms, a variety of narcotics and thousands of dollars in cash after witnessing an apparent drug deal in North Seattle on Tuesday. Just before 11:00 p.m., police near North 105th Street and Aurora Avenue North saw someone in the driver’s seat of...
The Suburban Times
TPD makes drug arrest
Tacoma Police Department social media post. On Dec. 27 TPD Special Investigations served a search warrant on a suspected drug trafficker supplying the Hosmer Corridor. Two males aged 36 & 40 were arrested for UPCS w/ Intent to Deliver & UPOF 1st. A “ghost gun”, 50 gm of cocaine & crack, & 74 gm of fentanyl pills were recovered.
q13fox.com
Mount Vernon women accused of kidnapping foster son arrested at Sea-Tac Airport
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. - Police say the two women accused of kidnapping their 5-year-old foster son were arrested at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Thursday. In November, authorities began searching for a woman suspected of kidnapping her foster son. On Dec. 16, the Mount Vernon Police Department (MVPD) announced that the boy was found in Vietnam.
publichealthinsider.com
Controlling an emerging fungal threat: The Partners for Patient Safety program
You may have heard about antibiotic resistance in which bacterial infections cannot be controlled with standard antibiotics. Certain types of fungi, which can also colonize the body and lead to infections like bacteria do, can similarly be resistant to treatment. When these organisms are resistant to several different antibiotics, they are called multi-drug resistant organisms (MDROs). A new program underway in King County is aimed at early identification of these organisms with the goal of mitigating the spread of these MDROs in healthcare settings including those that serve the most vulnerable.
myeverettnews.com
Everett Police Find Felon With Guns, Counterfeit $100.00 Bills And Fentanyl In North Everett
Last week, our Violent Crime Reduction Unit (VCRU) completed a follow-up investigation into a robbery incident which occurred in the 1300 block of Lombard Ave. They gathered information that led to probable cause for a male who also had an active DOC warrant as well as information regarding the suspect vehicle. A few days later, VCRU observed the male leaving the original incident location in the suspect vehicle and he was driving with a suspended license.
Charges filed against 6 suspects in recent massive drug bust in Burien
This week, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed charges against six individuals suspected to be involved in a recent major Burien Police Department/King County Sheriff’s Office drug bust out of Burien. As we previously reported, over a year’s worth of hard work and investigation concluded Dec. 22,...
q13fox.com
AG files lawsuit against plastic surgery provider for threatening patients to falsely inflate online ratings
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced a lawsuit Thursday against a Seattle-based plastic surgery provider for "falsely and illegally" inflating its ratings on online platforms such as Yelp and Google. The lawsuit is against Seattle-based Allure Esthetic and its owner, Dr. Javad Sajan. It claimed that the...
Second brother arrested in connection to death of Kenmore man
LAS VEGAS — The second twin wanted in connection to the death of a Kenmore man was arrested in north Las Vegas on Friday. Nicholas VanDuren was taken into custody for second-degree murder after a "long pursuit," according to the Lacey Police Department (LPD). On Aug. 30, the brothers...
Shooting deaths in Seattle increased 23% in 2022
SEATTLE — As the year comes to a close, data from the Seattle Police Department shows the city saw a 23% increase in the number of shooting deaths in 2022. Local nonprofits say this is an issue that can be improved by having more resources and engagement in communities where gun violence is high.
q13fox.com
Robbery suspect arrested in Pierce County, shot at 911 caller
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - A robbery suspect was arrested in Pierce County, with help from a 911 caller who followed him even after being shot at. Authorities say at 9:51 Thursday morning, a man called 911 to report a strongarm robbery at a Spanaway grocery store. The caller said a suspect stole a woman’s purse near Pacific Ave S and 159th St S, then sped off.
King County physician's license suspended after child molestation allegations
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A King County physician's license has been suspended by the Washington State Department of Health after allegations of child molestation. Lu Gao was charged in King County Superior Court with one count of second-degree child molestation-domestic violence and one count of third-degree child molestation-domestic violence. According...
Police: Man reportedly blew up car after driving it into Washington state supermarket
EVERETT, Wash. — A Washington state man is accused of driving his vehicle through a supermarket and starting a car fire, authorities said Wednesday. The 56-year-old man from Olympia, whose name has not been released, drove into a Fred Meyer supermarket in Everett on Friday shortly after 6 p.m. PST, KIRO-TV reported.
Seattle, Washington
Police Arrest 11 Shoplifters in Retail Theft Operation Downtown
Officers arrested 11 shoplifting suspects at three different stores during a Retail Theft Operation in downtown Seattle on Thursday afternoon. During the operation, detectives and officers worked with store loss prevention teams to identify prolific shoplifters in the store. Officers watched multiple suspects gather items like clothing, makeup, food, and liquor, and then walk out of the store with no attempt to pay. Police then arrested the shoplifters and recovered the stolen merchandise to be returned to the store.
Marysville man sentenced in death of a woman on I-5 shoulder
A 28-year-old Everett man has been sentenced to almost three years in prison for the death of a woman on the side of Interstate 5. The Everett Herald reports that Dakotah Allett was sentenced in a plea agreement of driving “with disregard for the safety of others.”. Jane Costello,...
Seattle, Washington
Police Arrest Four, Seven Stolen Vehicles Recovered in Georgetown Auto Theft Operation
Officers arrested suspects for possession of a stolen vehicle and located seven stolen vehicles including a snowmobile in the Georgetown neighborhood on Friday evening. Community Response Group officers, Patrol and Department of Correction partners patrolled the area investigating suspicious vehicles. Officers recognized vehicles which previously eluded them and successfully detained the occupants.
12-hour standoff in Thurston County leads to one injured and arrested
A nearly 12-hour standoff in Thurston county ended with shots fired and a 50-year-old man behind bars Thursday evening. At around 10:30 Thursday morning, sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in Tumwater to carry out an eviction, and the resident barricaded himself inside. Deputies say at one point, gunfire...
KOMO News
Federal Way man arrested, 18 vehicles recovered in statewide investigation
The Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force recently arrested a 45-year-old Federal Way man in connection to the theft of more than a dozen trailers and heavy equipment from eastern Washington. The task force announced the arrest on Wednesday. Detectives said the man was arrested after he was seen driving...
Comments / 1