Work begins on West Washington Street sidewalk project in Athens

The City of Athens recently announced the start of the West Washington Street Sidewalk and Curb Improvement project.

The city has contracted with D.V. Weber Construction Inc., based in Reedsville, on the project. It is also among the contractors doing work on the US 50 Sanitation Sewer Project for Athens County Water and Sewer District.

The project, which was expected to start this week, includes the removal and replacement of sections of sidewalk and curb and the installation of solar street lighting on West Washington Street, between North Shafer Street and South Lancaster Street.

Work is expected to continue through spring.

Traffic will be maintained during construction, but there may be times when traffic will be flagged through the work zone. Parking restrictions will be in place immediately adjacent to the work zone, and will be posted 48 hours in advance of the restriction.

Schedule updates for the project will be posted on the City of Athens website ci.athens.oh.us .

For information, call the city’s Engineering and Public Works Department at 740-593-7636.