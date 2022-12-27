The cloud of Dior Johnson has been hanging over Pittsburgh Basketball all season. Now that he’s set to redshirt, the Panthers can move forward. When Pittsburgh Basketball landed Dior Johnson late last offseason, there was rightfully a lot of hype. He was one time a five-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class and the type of talent that the program desperately needs in order to get out of the bottom of the ACC. But there were also off-the-court concerns with him and made many power conference teams stay away after he de-committed from Oregon.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO