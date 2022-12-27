Read full article on original website
Postgame Reaction to Pitt's Thrilling Win over UCLA
Players and fans took to Twitter to celebrate the Pitt Panthers' wild victory in the Sun Bowl.
Top247 DB Rodrick Pleasant locks in commitment date
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla.- We caught up with Gardena (Calif.) Serra defensive back Rodrick Pleasant at today’s Under Armour All-America practice and the talented athlete said he has his commitment date now locked in. Pleasant is one of the top un-committed players in the country. He’s rated the No....
Four-Star '24 WR Ryan Pellum cuts his list to 10
Long Beach Millikan (Calif.) junior wide out Ryan Pellum cut his list of schools down to 10 earlier today. Pellum is one of the nation’s top receiver prospects in the ’24 class. He’s currently rated the No. 48 player nationally in the 247Sports Composite and No. 50 in the Top247.
247Sports
USC QB Caleb Williams talks Cotton Bowl opportunity, updates status of hamstring injury
USC sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams said he “feels good” ahead of the Trojans' appearance in the 87th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic against No. 16 Tulane Monday. Williams suffered what USC head coach Lincoln Riley described as a significant hamstring injury in the Trojans’ 47-24 loss to Utah in the Pac-12 championship game Dec. 2.
Explaining WVU's rise to one of the nation's most improved teams
With nine first-year players and a new assistant coach, West Virginia basketball has so far played 12 games, battled the No. 1 team in the country, lost a starting forward for two games, had a waiver request for a transfer denied and managed to win 10 games and build a lead of 10 or more points in nine of those. For all of that, the Mountaineers were rewarded with a spot in the top 25 for the first time since the end of the 2020-21 season.
247Sports
RECRUITING: USC football makes Top 5 for 5-star Florida EDGE TJ Capers
USC football made the Final Five top schools list for five-star Composite 2024 Florida edge rusher TJ Capers on Wednesday. The Trojans were joined by Colorado, Georgia, Louisville and Miami. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Capers is rated the No. 7 overall prospect and the No. 2 edge rusher in the nation...
UCLA vs. Pittsburgh Sun Bowl College Football Predictions
The All Bruins staff made their picks for how Friday's postseason showdown against the Panthers is going to go down.
Bowl games on TV today: Pittsburgh vs. #18 UCLA, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
The Pittsburgh Panthers and UCLA Bruins will face off in the Sun Bowl on Friday, December 30.
Pittsburgh Basketball: Panthers finally has clarity in Dior Johnson situation
The cloud of Dior Johnson has been hanging over Pittsburgh Basketball all season. Now that he’s set to redshirt, the Panthers can move forward. When Pittsburgh Basketball landed Dior Johnson late last offseason, there was rightfully a lot of hype. He was one time a five-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class and the type of talent that the program desperately needs in order to get out of the bottom of the ACC. But there were also off-the-court concerns with him and made many power conference teams stay away after he de-committed from Oregon.
Sources: WVU set to hire familiar name as wide receivers coach
Work on West Virginia football's coaching staff is underway and has incorporated familiar names for the two vacancies. Sources told EerSports the main target for the receivers coach position is Bilal Marshall, a former WVU graduate assistant who is currently the receivers coach at VMI. The Mountaineers intend to fill that spot soon and are expected to hire Marshall after Tony Washington departed following one season to rejoin Jamey Chadwell at Liberty.
Roberto Clemente’s family holds memorial on 50th anniversary of the baseball player’s death
PITTSBURGH — The family members of Roberto Clemente are holding a memorial to honor the former Pittsburgh Pirate 50 years after his death. Clemente died on Dec. 31, 1972, when his plane crashed off the coast of Puerto Rico. He was on a mission to help earthquake victims in Nicaragua and was 38 years old.
fox5ny.com
Video: Boat gets stuck in frozen Pittsburgh river
PITTSBURGH, Penn. - A boat left in a Pittsburgh river will likely sink soon after getting stuck in a frozen river. Video from William Bara shows the boat practically buried by ice after temperatures dipped down to -5 degrees over Christmas weekend. A week later, the temperatures are in the 50s, which spells trouble for the boat, Bara told Storyful.
wtae.com
Pittsburgh ranks No. 1 city for beer drinkers
Pittsburgh has gathered a number of monikers over the years. City of Steel, City of Bridges, and City of Champions, to name a few. Now, the city has a new championship under its belt: Best City for beer drinkers. It's the second year in a row the city has taken the top slot.
7 Weird Facts That Prove Pittsburgh is an Incredible City
Pittsburgh is a city located in western Pennsylvania that is known for its rich history and cultural attractions. From its world-firsts, like the first gas station and the first movie theater, to its iconic bridges and landmarks, Pittsburgh has a lot to offer visitors and residents alike. The city is home to a number of universities, museums, and cultural institutions, as well as a thriving food and music scene.
New Castle races past Farrell to remain unbeaten
For the Red Hurricanes, Isaiah Boice had a game-high 29 points with 10 rebounds while Nick Wallace added 10.
Pittsburgh Diner Featured On TV Show Has Best French Toast In State, Website Says
One Pennsylvania diner known for its variety of French toast tops the best in the state, according to Eat This, Not That. The Dor-Stop on Potomac Avenue in Pittsburgh was featured in a 2008 episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" with Guy Fieri, who tried their Jumbot. Dor-Stop offers walnut,...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Brenda Tate hosting New Year’s program for seniors, Dec. 29
The Senior Jazz Connection program is hosting a New Year’s jazz and free lunch event for Pittsburgh seniors on Thursday, December 29, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Energy Innovation Center on Bedford Avenue in the Hill District. It’s hosted by 40-year Pittsburgh Police veteran and community...
27 First News
Lisa Pruitt, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lisa Pruitt, 57, of Buffalo, New York, formerly of Las Vegas, Nevada and Youngstown, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 after a long courageous battle with breast cancer. Lisa was born March 10, 1965 in Birmingham, Alabama, the daughter of Dr. Fred and...
Unbeaten Greenville tops reigning 2A champs Neshannock in thriller
Grace Cano led the Trojans with 20 points while Josie Lewis added nine.
247Sports
