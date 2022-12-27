ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Top247 DB Rodrick Pleasant locks in commitment date

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla.- We caught up with Gardena (Calif.) Serra defensive back Rodrick Pleasant at today’s Under Armour All-America practice and the talented athlete said he has his commitment date now locked in. Pleasant is one of the top un-committed players in the country. He’s rated the No....
GARDENA, CA
247Sports

Four-Star '24 WR Ryan Pellum cuts his list to 10

Long Beach Millikan (Calif.) junior wide out Ryan Pellum cut his list of schools down to 10 earlier today. Pellum is one of the nation’s top receiver prospects in the ’24 class. He’s currently rated the No. 48 player nationally in the 247Sports Composite and No. 50 in the Top247.
LONG BEACH, CA
247Sports

Explaining WVU's rise to one of the nation's most improved teams

With nine first-year players and a new assistant coach, West Virginia basketball has so far played 12 games, battled the No. 1 team in the country, lost a starting forward for two games, had a waiver request for a transfer denied and managed to win 10 games and build a lead of 10 or more points in nine of those. For all of that, the Mountaineers were rewarded with a spot in the top 25 for the first time since the end of the 2020-21 season.
MORGANTOWN, WV
FanSided

Pittsburgh Basketball: Panthers finally has clarity in Dior Johnson situation

The cloud of Dior Johnson has been hanging over Pittsburgh Basketball all season. Now that he’s set to redshirt, the Panthers can move forward. When Pittsburgh Basketball landed Dior Johnson late last offseason, there was rightfully a lot of hype. He was one time a five-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class and the type of talent that the program desperately needs in order to get out of the bottom of the ACC. But there were also off-the-court concerns with him and made many power conference teams stay away after he de-committed from Oregon.
PITTSBURGH, PA
247Sports

Sources: WVU set to hire familiar name as wide receivers coach

Work on West Virginia football's coaching staff is underway and has incorporated familiar names for the two vacancies. Sources told EerSports the main target for the receivers coach position is Bilal Marshall, a former WVU graduate assistant who is currently the receivers coach at VMI. The Mountaineers intend to fill that spot soon and are expected to hire Marshall after Tony Washington departed following one season to rejoin Jamey Chadwell at Liberty.
MORGANTOWN, WV
fox5ny.com

Video: Boat gets stuck in frozen Pittsburgh river

PITTSBURGH, Penn. - A boat left in a Pittsburgh river will likely sink soon after getting stuck in a frozen river. Video from William Bara shows the boat practically buried by ice after temperatures dipped down to -5 degrees over Christmas weekend. A week later, the temperatures are in the 50s, which spells trouble for the boat, Bara told Storyful.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh ranks No. 1 city for beer drinkers

Pittsburgh has gathered a number of monikers over the years. City of Steel, City of Bridges, and City of Champions, to name a few. Now, the city has a new championship under its belt: Best City for beer drinkers. It's the second year in a row the city has taken the top slot.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Ted Rivers

7 Weird Facts That Prove Pittsburgh is an Incredible City

Pittsburgh is a city located in western Pennsylvania that is known for its rich history and cultural attractions. From its world-firsts, like the first gas station and the first movie theater, to its iconic bridges and landmarks, Pittsburgh has a lot to offer visitors and residents alike. The city is home to a number of universities, museums, and cultural institutions, as well as a thriving food and music scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Brenda Tate hosting New Year’s program for seniors, Dec. 29

The Senior Jazz Connection program is hosting a New Year’s jazz and free lunch event for Pittsburgh seniors on Thursday, December 29, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Energy Innovation Center on Bedford Avenue in the Hill District. It’s hosted by 40-year Pittsburgh Police veteran and community...
PITTSBURGH, PA
27 First News

Lisa Pruitt, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lisa Pruitt, 57, of Buffalo, New York, formerly of Las Vegas, Nevada and Youngstown, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 after a long courageous battle with breast cancer. Lisa was born March 10, 1965 in Birmingham, Alabama, the daughter of Dr. Fred and...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
