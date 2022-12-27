If you’ve ever been a Board Member of a condo or Homeowner’s association, or a property manager for them, you understand the myriad of issues and challenges they face. Board members have complete management responsibility for their community, even if they outsource some of those responsibilities to a professional management company. They must become well-versed in real estate management and legal issues. Their responsibilities encompass everything from communicating with residents to making decisions about violations and enforcing penalties, following the bylaws and ensuring the safety of the building’s residents.

AVENTURA, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO