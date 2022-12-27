ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deerfield Beach, FL

tamaractalk.com

Culver’s Sizzling Expansion Continues with New Tamarac Location in the Works

National fast-food burger chain Culver’s is getting ready to open a store in Tamarac but needs to get a few approvals from the city first. The city’s Planning Board will discuss approving special exception and zoning variance applications and the site plan for the restaurant’s location at 8251 W. Commercial Blvd. at the Wed. Jan. 4 meeting.
TAMARAC, FL
floridaweekly.com

Stores, bakery open at Wellington Green

Three new businesses have opened at The Mall at Wellington Green. BoxLunch — A gift and novelty retailer, BoxLunch opened on Oct. 22. Known for providing free meals to people in need for every $10 customers spend, the 2,373-square-foot store showcases collections of pop culture-themed merchandise, ranging from T-shirts and accessories to collectibles and home goods. Info: 561- 437-6106 or boxlunch.com.
WELLINGTON, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

CLINICAL PSYCHOLOGIST MARIA GERTZ NAMED TO CHILDREN’S DIAGNOSTIC & TREATMENT CENTER BOARD OF DIRECTORS

December 28, 2022 — Clinical psychologist Maria E. Gertz, Psy.D. has been named to the Children’s Diagnostic & Treatment Center (CDTC) board of directors. A clinical psychologist in private practice, Gertz has extensive experience in private, academic, medical and governmental settings handling psychological assessments, risk assessment and crisis intervention. She formerly served as a U.S. Department of Justice staff psychologist for the federal Bureau of Prisons, where she specialized in suicide prevention. Prior to that, she was a psychological specialist for the Florida Department of Corrections and worked with Miami-Dade County-based youth programs on behavior management and treatment planning.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Old School Square in Delray Beach reopening after closure

After months of turmoil and controversy, the city of Delray Beach is moving forward with reopening part of Old School Square. The reopening will be a multi-phase project that took a major step Wednesday. Atlantic Avenue is a hub of activity in downtown Delray Beach, however, nearby Old School Square,...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Condo & Homeowner Assoc. Board Members and Property Managers meeting brings rave reviews

If you’ve ever been a Board Member of a condo or Homeowner’s association, or a property manager for them, you understand the myriad of issues and challenges they face. Board members have complete management responsibility for their community, even if they outsource some of those responsibilities to a professional management company. They must become well-versed in real estate management and legal issues. Their responsibilities encompass everything from communicating with residents to making decisions about violations and enforcing penalties, following the bylaws and ensuring the safety of the building’s residents.
AVENTURA, FL
tamaractalk.com

2023 Hazardous Waste Drop-Off Dates for Tamarac Residents

Through a cooperative agreement, several Broward County cities hold one-day events throughout the year to dispose of hazardous materials. These cities are Coral Springs, Coconut Creek, Fort Lauderdale, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Lauderdale Lakes, North Lauderdale, Pompano Beach, and Tamarac. 2023 Hazardous Waste Collection Dates. Saturday, January 7, 2023. 9:00 AM – 2:00...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

New Year’s events in Broward County

(WSVN) - If you happen to be in Broward County this New Year’s holiday, here are some events set to take place in the area. Steve Treviño’s latest comedy special “I Speak Wife”. The Texas native will be riffing on “the day-to-day joy of marriage and...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com

West Palm Seaside historic properties to be moved for improvement downtown

Two century-old homes will be uprooted from downtown West Palm Beach to make way for more urban development from prolific builder Related Cos. The homes, both on Evernia Street at the north end of The Square, formerly City Place, date to the early 1900s and include the former compound of the late West Palm Beach mayor Joel Daves.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Rabies Alert In Broward County, Feral Cat Tests Positive

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Rabies Alert was issued in Broward County Wednesday after a feral cat tested positive. The Florida Department of Health issued this advisory: Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Broward County (DOH-Broward) issued a rabies […]
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
