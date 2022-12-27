Read full article on original website
DeSantis Sparks Outrage with Probe into Florida Drag ShowToni KorazaFlorida State
Alex Katz at New River Fine ArtNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Flights and Bites at Royal Palm Brewing CompanyJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoca Raton, FL
MLK Committee, KP’s Barber Shop resume their annual Christmas Dinner for the homeless
Pompano Beach – A Christmas Day tradition of giving resumed Sunday, after a hiatus caused by COVID-19. The Martin Luther King Committee and KP’s Clean N Fresh Barber Shop fed homeless individuals Sunday at the E. Pat Larkins Center during their Christmas Dinner on MLK. Ribs, chicken, ham,...
pointpubs.com
Whit’s Frozen Custard Store Planned For Corner of U.S. 1 and NE 49th Street
Plans are in the works for the vacant building at the southeast corner of North Federal Highway and NE 49th Street in Lighthouse Point to become a Whit’s Frozen Custard store. Whit’s Frozen Custard opened its first location in 2003 in Granville, Ohio, and now has over 70 stores...
WSVN-TV
2 workers look back on decades-long careers at Broward Health Medical Center as hospital celebrates 86th anniversary
(WSVN) - Dedicating your life to a career at one place is unusual these days. But two employees at Broward Health Medical Center are celebrating a lifetime of work there just in time for the hospital’s 86th anniversary. Karen Hensel shines the 7 Spotlight. Steve Fredrickson (speaking on the...
"Dangerously Full" South Florida Pet Shelter Urges Residents To Adopt
The Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control Shelter near West Palm Beach is over-capacity for dogs and near capacity for cats.
tamaractalk.com
Culver’s Sizzling Expansion Continues with New Tamarac Location in the Works
National fast-food burger chain Culver’s is getting ready to open a store in Tamarac but needs to get a few approvals from the city first. The city’s Planning Board will discuss approving special exception and zoning variance applications and the site plan for the restaurant’s location at 8251 W. Commercial Blvd. at the Wed. Jan. 4 meeting.
floridaweekly.com
Stores, bakery open at Wellington Green
Three new businesses have opened at The Mall at Wellington Green. BoxLunch — A gift and novelty retailer, BoxLunch opened on Oct. 22. Known for providing free meals to people in need for every $10 customers spend, the 2,373-square-foot store showcases collections of pop culture-themed merchandise, ranging from T-shirts and accessories to collectibles and home goods. Info: 561- 437-6106 or boxlunch.com.
AOL Corp
Rabies alert: Broward cat tests positive. What does that means for you and your pets?
Health officials have issued a rabies alert in Fort Lauderdale. The Florida Department of Health in Broward County issued the alert for portions of Fort Lauderdale Wednesday afternoon after a feral cat tested positive for the disease. Health officials are cautioning that rabies could also be circulating in other parts of the county.
The Jerk Stop to Open in Pembroke Pines
Tropical Twist Jamaican Bakery + Cafe is rebranding under new ownership
Viewing held for slain Lake Worth Community High School student
Family and friends gathered to remember a 17-year-old Lake Worth Community High School student. A viewing for Emmanuel Castaneda was held Friday afternoon at Dorsey - E. Earl Smith Funeral Home.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
CLINICAL PSYCHOLOGIST MARIA GERTZ NAMED TO CHILDREN’S DIAGNOSTIC & TREATMENT CENTER BOARD OF DIRECTORS
December 28, 2022 — Clinical psychologist Maria E. Gertz, Psy.D. has been named to the Children’s Diagnostic & Treatment Center (CDTC) board of directors. A clinical psychologist in private practice, Gertz has extensive experience in private, academic, medical and governmental settings handling psychological assessments, risk assessment and crisis intervention. She formerly served as a U.S. Department of Justice staff psychologist for the federal Bureau of Prisons, where she specialized in suicide prevention. Prior to that, she was a psychological specialist for the Florida Department of Corrections and worked with Miami-Dade County-based youth programs on behavior management and treatment planning.
wflx.com
Old School Square in Delray Beach reopening after closure
After months of turmoil and controversy, the city of Delray Beach is moving forward with reopening part of Old School Square. The reopening will be a multi-phase project that took a major step Wednesday. Atlantic Avenue is a hub of activity in downtown Delray Beach, however, nearby Old School Square,...
communitynewspapers.com
Condo & Homeowner Assoc. Board Members and Property Managers meeting brings rave reviews
If you’ve ever been a Board Member of a condo or Homeowner’s association, or a property manager for them, you understand the myriad of issues and challenges they face. Board members have complete management responsibility for their community, even if they outsource some of those responsibilities to a professional management company. They must become well-versed in real estate management and legal issues. Their responsibilities encompass everything from communicating with residents to making decisions about violations and enforcing penalties, following the bylaws and ensuring the safety of the building’s residents.
travelawaits.com
8 Unique Things To Do In Downtown Fort Lauderdale, According To A Frequent Visitor
I first discovered Fort Lauderdale, Florida, back in both my and the city’s youth. We were both on spring break — so to speak — as it had a Where the Boys Are reputation back then. It was all about the beach. Through the years, we’ve both...
tamaractalk.com
2023 Hazardous Waste Drop-Off Dates for Tamarac Residents
Through a cooperative agreement, several Broward County cities hold one-day events throughout the year to dispose of hazardous materials. These cities are Coral Springs, Coconut Creek, Fort Lauderdale, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Lauderdale Lakes, North Lauderdale, Pompano Beach, and Tamarac. 2023 Hazardous Waste Collection Dates. Saturday, January 7, 2023. 9:00 AM – 2:00...
Dance Pluss to Open in Fort Lauderdale
The dance attraction will feature live performances and dance competitions, party rooms, an arcade, and a restaurant
WSVN-TV
New Year’s events in Broward County
(WSVN) - If you happen to be in Broward County this New Year’s holiday, here are some events set to take place in the area. Steve Treviño’s latest comedy special “I Speak Wife”. The Texas native will be riffing on “the day-to-day joy of marriage and...
west-palm-beach-news.com
West Palm Seaside historic properties to be moved for improvement downtown
Two century-old homes will be uprooted from downtown West Palm Beach to make way for more urban development from prolific builder Related Cos. The homes, both on Evernia Street at the north end of The Square, formerly City Place, date to the early 1900s and include the former compound of the late West Palm Beach mayor Joel Daves.
Riviera Beach-Based Marching Band Gets More Celebrity Assistance
Several kids in the SOS (Sounds of Success) Community Marching Band out of Riviera Beach were given a post-Christmas shopping spree at Target, paid for by R&B singer Mark Morrison, known for his 1990s hit single "Return of the Mack."
Powerfuel Smoothie Shop Heads to Miramar
The brand’s new outpost will offer its proven menu of smoothies, juices, wraps, salads, quesadillas, and more
Rabies Alert In Broward County, Feral Cat Tests Positive
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Rabies Alert was issued in Broward County Wednesday after a feral cat tested positive. The Florida Department of Health issued this advisory: Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Broward County (DOH-Broward) issued a rabies […]
