Frontline Completes Move to Cyprus Preparing for Euronav Tender Offer
Tanker operator Frontline completed the final steps preparing to launch its offering to combine its operations with Euronav setting the stage for a new contest between famed investor John Fredriksen and the Saverys family for control of the tanker company. The company announced today, December 30, that the Registrar of Companies and Official Receiver of the Republic of Cyprus has issued a temporary re-domiciliation certificate, meaning that they have completed the re-registration of the company moving its incorporation from Bermuda to Cyprus.
Eni Orders Second FLNG From Wison in Push to Maximize Production
Italian oil company Eni has reached an agreement with Chinese oil and gas plant specialists Wison Heavy Industries to build a second floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility for its Marine XII gas lease off the coast of Congo. When completed, the new plant will boost the lease block's exports to three million tonnes per annum (mtpa), its maximum expected potential.
The Maritime Executive's Popular Magazine Articles of 2022
The Maritime Executives published six print editions each year looking at the key trends and profiling executives and companies leading the industry. Following is a sampling of the stories that created the greater interest for 2022 discussing trends in ports, decarbonization, cybersecurity, and shipbuilding. Our case study of Norwegian Cruise Line and its CEO Frank del Rio drew interest as the cruise leader worked to rebound from the pandemic and restore its business. A case study on Stena Bulk explored its commitment to innovation in transporting petroleum and chemical products.
Sovcomflot Takes Delivery of Russian-Built and Financed Aframax Tanker
PAO Sovcomflot took delivery today, December 29, on its first Russian-built and financed LNG-fueled Aframax tanker. The delivery was especially significant for the Russian shipping company which had been hard hit by the western financial sanctions after the start of the war in Ukraine. Built at the Zvezda SSC shipbuilding...
Carnival Corp. Slows Newbuilds as Rebound in Operations Continues
Carnival Corporation is implementing a fleet optimization strategy that involves the continuing sale of smaller, less efficient cruise ships and curtailing newbuilding expenditures from 2026. The corporation reports that it plans to decelerate its newbuilding pace as one of several steps to lower costs as it continues to rebuild its global cruise operations and looks to reduce debt built up during the pandemic.
Philippines orders strengthened military presence after 'Chinese activities' near islands
MANILA, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The Philippines' defence ministry on Thursday ordered the military to strengthen its presence in the South China Sea after monitoring "Chinese activities" in disputed waters close to a strategic Philippine-held island.
US outlines four scenarios for Chinese attack on Taiwan
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Over the past year, China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) “increased provocative and destabilizing actions in and around the Taiwan Strait” as it pursued Taiwan unification, according to a new report. The U.S....
China’s War Against Taiwan Has Already Started
In 2018, a typhoon stranded thousands of people at Kansai International Airport, near Osaka, Japan. Among them were some tourists from Taiwan. Normally, this story might not have had much political meaning. But a few hours into the incident, an obscure Taiwanese news website began reporting on what it said was the failure of Taiwanese diplomats to rescue their citizens. A handful of bloggers began posting on social media, too, excitedly praising Chinese officials who had sent buses to help their citizens escape quickly. Some of the Taiwanese tourists supposedly had pretended to be Chinese in order to get on board. Chatter about the incident spread. Photographs and videos, allegedly from the airport, began to circulate.
If China invades Taiwan
After decades of threats, is China preparing to attack and annex the island nation? Here's everything you need to know: Why would China invade? China has long claimed sovereignty over Taiwan and aimed for reunification with the island nation of 24 million people, located just 110 miles across the Taiwan Strait. The two have been separate entities since the Chinese civil war in 1949, when Mao Zedong's Red Army defeated the forces of Chinese nationalist Chiang Kai-shek, who fled to Taiwan and set up an authoritarian government there. After Chiang's death in 1975, the island transitioned into a prosperous democracy; it is...
China warns US to not ‘salami slice’ its ‘red line’ after sanctioning two Americans
China’s foreign minister told US state secretary Antony Blinken to stop the “old routine of unilateral bullying”, according a press statement.The reported call comes amid rising tensions between the two superpowers after Washington’s actions on Tibet. “The US should not challenge China’s red line in a ‘salami slicing’ manner,” Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi told Mr Blinken, according to an official statement from the Chinese foreign ministry on Friday.It added that Mr Blinken was told that the US must stop suppressing China’s development. The statement comes after China sanctioned two US citizens in retaliation of its actions over Tibet,...
Vietnam carries out ‘substantial’ expansion in South China Sea, US thinktank finds
Vietnam has conducted a major expansion of dredging and landfill work at several of its South China Sea outposts in the second half of this year, signalling an intent to significantly fortify its claims in the disputed waterway. Washington’s Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) has said on Wednesday...
China sends record number of nuclear bombers into Taiwan’s air defence zone after Japanese leader’s visit
China sent a record number of nuclear-capable bombers into Taiwan’s air defence zone on Tuesday in an apparent response to the visit of a key member of Japan’s ruling party.The Taiwanese defence ministry on Tuesday said 29 aircraft were detected around the island, with at least 21 entering the nation’s southwest air defence identification zone (ADIZ) over the last 24 hours.At least 18 of those aircraft were Xian H-6 strategic bombers, making it the largest number of long-distance nuclear bombers to enter Taiwan’s ADIZ since Taipei began releasing incursion data in September 2020.Three Chinese naval vessels were also spotted,...
Tiny Lithuania Could Change How The World Handles China
For a full year, China has subjected Lithuania to unprecedented pressure for refusing to toe Beijing's line on issues like Taiwan. With U.S. help, Lithuania is resisting — and offering a model.
Philippines 'concerned' over China land reclamation in disputed sea
The Philippines said Wednesday it was "seriously concerned" over a report that China has started reclaiming several unoccupied land features in the disputed South China Sea. "We are seriously concerned as such activities contravene the Declaration of Conduct on the South China Sea's undertaking on self-restraint and the 2016 Arbitral Award," the Philippine foreign ministry said late Tuesday in response.
The US military is planning for a 'transformative' year in Asia as tensions with China continue to rise
US forces remain concentrated at major bases in Northeast Asia, but the Pentagon is making plans for "a more mobile, lethal, diversified posture."
China taking positions to deny access to key waters
Chinese maritime militia vessels posing as fishing boats are edging closer to Palawan as part of a ploy to restrict access by Filipinos to key areas in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), according to a maritime law expert. Jay Batongbacal, a maritime law professor at the University of the Philippines,...
Japan Set to Import First Crude Shipment from Russia Since May
Japan is set to import its first crude oil shipment from Russia in more than half a year, as the government pushes energy importers to stockpile fuel in a bid to avoid future shortages. The Aframax Zaliv Baikal vessel is sailing to Japan after loading from the Sakhalin-2 facility in...
See inside a 958-foot cargo ship, from the crew's living quarters to the massive engine room
A merchant mariner gave a tour of a 958-foot cargo ship in 2019 that showed the intricacies of the hulking freighters that haul 90% of the world's goods. In the video, second mate Bryan Boyle records the vast array of machinery that keeps the ship moving, as well as the crew's and officers' living quarters on the Maersk ship, which was built in 2006.
China’s Stunning U-Turn on Zero-COVID Takes Xi Jinping From Suffocating Control to Callous Inaction
China's stunning reversal on Zero-COVID underscores the fickleness of strongman rule—from suffocating control to callous inaction.
Italy tests arrivals from China for Covid and US considers the same as Beijing fights spike in cases
China scrapped quarantine for travellers from January 8, dismantling the last piece of its stringent zero-Covid policy and ending some of the world's harshest border restrictions.
