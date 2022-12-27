Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Free Outdoor Activities in San Francisco CaliforniaTiffany T.Stinson Beach, CA
Vallejo Christmas house sparkles for last time following 23 years regarding late girlSea ChaosVallejo, CA
San Francisco New Years Eve Fireworks is back! Past View from a Drone & List of Things to do in the SF Bay areaJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
Northern California Braces for Category 4 Atmospheric RiverAndy MonroeSan Francisco, CA
Can You dance like Him? Happiness is Free: California boy showed off incredible dance moves at school's winter concertOlu'remiSan Francisco, CA
Related
The best San Francisco restaurant dishes SFGATE staff ate in 2022
"We haven't stopped thinking about this piece of fish since."
When the heaviest rain is expected to hit the San Francisco Bay Area
It's possible that up to half an inch of rain per hour could fall around Northern California.
Beavers are making a comeback in the San Francisco Bay Area
Experts say they could help combat drought conditions and foster the return of near-extinct species like coho salmon.
Bay Area crab season is finally here, with a catch
Get your leg crackers and bibs out, San Francisco — it’s time for crab. The commercial crab fishing season has arrived after months of delays, but tracking down a crab for dinner may still be a challenge. On Dec. 31, the crab fishing waters south of the Sonoma-Mendocino county line near Gualala will open to commercial fishing, but with only half the normal capacity for traps. ...
californiaglobe.com
San Francisco Vacancy Rates Hit 27% In 2022
Vacancy rates in San Francisco hit an average of 27% in 2022 according to the CBRE real estate firm this week, jumping up from 19% in 2021 and 4% in 2022, becoming the highest vacancy rate the city has seen since the early 1990s. Throughout the year, San Francisco has...
pethelpful.com
Wild Parrots Adorably Line Up for a Feeding in San Francisco High-Rise Window
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. If you never thought about moving to San Francisco before, we bet you will now after seeing this video from TikTok user @parrotssf. Are we the only ones who didn’t know there were wild parrots in San Francisco? Because it wasn’t until this video did we learn about it.
The best hikes and day trips in the Bay Area we covered in 2022
Peaks, basins and ghost towns from a year well-traveled.
San Jose couple killed in Yosemite rockslide
YOSEMITE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose couple was killed in a rockslide at Yosemite National Park on Tuesday, park officials confirmed to KRON4. The victims were identified as Georgios Theocharous, 51, and Ming Yan, 35. Theocharous and Yang were married. The rockslide happened about a half-mile from Yosemite’s Arch Rock Entrance Station. Theocharous and […]
theatlasheart.com
17 Best Waterfront Restaurants in San Francisco With Stunning Views
From sweeping views to delicious food, these are the best waterfront restaurants in San Francisco. San Francisco looks out over the water on three sides, and these waterfront restaurants make the most of this geographical bounty. Most of the best waterfront dining is on the sunnier east side of the...
Atmospheric River: Sonoma County creeks overflow, major roadways shut down by flooding
SANTA ROSA -- At least two Sonoma County creeks overflowed their banks early Saturday morning and others were nearing flood stage as a potent Cat. 4 atmospheric river roared into the San Francisco Bay Area.The plume of tropical moisture came ashore in the North Bay late Friday night and was set to move southward throughout the Bay Area as the day progressed.The intense downpours from the storm will be falling on already saturated hillsides leading to excessive runoff and the threat of landslides.Early Saturday morning, the National Weather Service issued flood warnings and flood advisories for communities across the Bay...
‘Widespread landslides’ forecast as Bay Area hills near total saturation
Bay Area hillsides will likely be saturated by sometime Friday night.
sfstandard.com
Ending Homeless in San Francisco Will Cost $1.4 Billion, City Says
What would it take to house every single homeless person in San Francisco? That question has long vexed politicians, advocates for the unhoused and ordinary citizens. But new analysis paints a gloomy picture of the costs. Ending unsheltered homelessness would require vast increases in housing, shelter and prevention services, according...
sfstandard.com
SF’s First Yemeni-Style Coffee House Expands to the East Bay
Delah Coffee House, a popular Yemeni-style cafe—and the first of its kind in San Francisco and the Bay Area at large—is expanding to the East Bay with a location at 420 W. Grand Ave. in Oakland. The second location in the Delah Coffee family is expected to open...
sfstandard.com
Two More Weeks of Rain and Snow Projected in the Bay Area and Sierras
The Bay Area and the rest of Northern and Central California are in for two weeks of wet weather and snow, according to Drew Tuma, a meteorologist for ABC 7. “It looks like Sunday, New Year’s Day, could be the only totally dry day we have in the next 14 days,” Tuma told The Standard this morning after tweeting a similar message to his followers.
NBC Bay Area
Series of Storms Soak Bay Area: View Images From Across the Region
A series of storms to end 2022 will continue into the new year. Below you'll find photos of what the Bay Area has looked liked during the waves of wet weather. Share your storm photos by e-mailing isee@nbcbayarea.com, tweeting it to @nbcbayarea or messaging us on Facebook. Visit nbcbayarea.com/weather for...
Bay Area highways and roads close as storm rages on
The atmospheric river pummeling the Bay Area is causing widespread flooding and even mudslides throughout the region.
IDENTIFIED: Married couple killed in Yosemite rock fall
YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The two people killed within Yosemite National Park following a rockslide at the park entrance on Tuesday have been officially identified by the National Park Service. Officials say Georgios Theocharous, 51, and Ming Yan, 35, a married couple from San Jose were killed when a significant rockfall occurred around 9:00 a.m. […]
After wild year, Bay Area real estate agents foresee cooler market in 2023
SAN FRANCISCO – From record sale prices to higher interest rates, 2022 was another wild one for the real estate market.Tim Yee, broker and president of REMAX Gold Bay Area, has 40 years of experience in California real estate. He described the market over the last few years as, "a wild and crazy ride."Sellers had the advantage at the beginning of the year, but the year is ending with the pendulum shifting towards favoring buyers."We'll see some price adjustments as the inventory grows. I think it's going to level out," Yee said. "The market, for the last few years in...
sfstandard.com
Five Historic San Francisco Cocktails and the Perfect Places To Enjoy Them
There aren’t many days left in 2022, and after another year of harrowing headlines, it’s understandable if you’ve got the urge to take the edge off. How about giving yourself a little high-octane history lesson?. Each of these quintessential San Francisco cocktails comes with a side of...
Storm puts San Jose on flood watch
As the South Bay braces for a storm being fueled by an atmospheric river this weekend, San Jose residents are on alert for potential flooding. San Jose should expect up to half of an inch of rain overnight Friday and up to one inch Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. The weather service has issued a flood watch through this time period. Meteorologist Rick Canepa said San Jose could see flooding and some shallow landslides along waterways.
Comments / 2