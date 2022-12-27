Dr. Sito Narcisse has ideas. And he’s not afraid to push them. Since taking over as superintendent of the East Baton Rouge Parish School System in February 2021, Dr. Narcisse hasn’t been shy about sharing his ideas and touting the district to anyone who will listen—from local, state and national leaders to people in the store checkout line. Stick around him long enough and Dr. Narcisse may very well share his story of growing up among various cultures in New York and how his parents from Haiti impressed on him that “nothing is impossible,” which happens to be the school system’s latest theme.

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO