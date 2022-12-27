ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

247Sports

Texas Tech lands highly coveted transfer WR Drae McCray

Texas Tech landed a big commitment in the transfer portal on Thursday, earning a verbal pledge from Austin Peay wide receiver Drae McCray. Arguably the fastest player in the transfer portal, McCray picked the Red Raiders over offers from those like West Virginia and Cincinnati. McCray said Texas Tech gave him the best opportunity to reach all of his goals as a player.
LUBBOCK, TX
yoursportsedge.com

Colonels Stay Perfect at Overton Tourney With Rout of Maplewood

With lopsided wins in each of their first two games at the Overton Christmas Tournament in Nashville, the Christian County Colonels may want to extend their stay south of the border into the New Year. The Colonels followed up a 29-point thrashing of Knowledge Academies on Wednesday with an 89-56...
NASHVILLE, TN
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Hot Dog Joints in Tennessee

I Dream of Weenie has served hot dogs and other tasty treats in the East Nashville area for many years. Their signature charcoal-grilled weenies are a mainstay on the menu, and they also serve several inventive toppings for the classic all-beef dog. This popular local eatery was recently featured on the cover of Scene magazine. You can find I Dream of Weenie at 113 South 11th Street, adjacent to Fanny's House of Music. They also offer takeout, as well as a vast menu. You can't go wrong with their famous charcoal-grilled weenies for a quick lunch or picnic.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Buc-ee's to be built in Clarksville

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission confirmed a Buc-ee's will be built off Trenton Road and Interstate 24. The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission confirmed a Buc-ee's will be built off Trenton Road and Interstate 24. Nearly half of U.S. teens say they’ve been bullied …. Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn says...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

4 teens arrested after late night chase in Nashville

The teens, ranging in age from 14 to 17, were taken into custody after a chase in Nashville. 4 teens arrested after late night chase in Nashville. The teens, ranging in age from 14 to 17, were taken into custody after a chase in Nashville. GasBuddy predicts prices to drop...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Franklin Police operation nets 65 arrests

The operation was called "Not In Our Mall" and took place in the weeks prior to Christmas Day, according to Franklin Police. The operation was called "Not In Our Mall" and took place in the weeks prior to Christmas Day, according to Franklin Police. Idaho authorities provide update after suspect...
FRANKLIN, TN
WKRN

One of three suspects in Nashville burglary, car theft captured

One of three people accused of breaking into a Nashville home Tuesday night and stealing a Lexus SUV has been taken into custody. One of three suspects in Nashville burglary, car …. One of three people accused of breaking into a Nashville home Tuesday night and stealing a Lexus SUV...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

BNA responds to viral video of officer argument

After a video of a BNA officer threatening to arrest people for trespassing at the Nashville Airport surfaced, the airport said the officer was dispatched to "escort passengers to the pre-security ticketing counters." BNA responds to viral video of officer argument. After a video of a BNA officer threatening to...
NASHVILLE, TN
weddingchicks.com

A Glass Chapel Wedding Full of Whimsy in Nashville, TN

This Nashville, TN wedding is overflowing with whimsical yet timeless wedding inspiration. Married in a glass chapel, their ceremony aisle not only had beautiful lighting but a breathtaking view of the woods that surrounded the venue. Add to that the flowers inside made the venue feel like an absolute fairytale! They also had a unique and fun menu for their wedding reception inspired by their love for breakfast food!
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man killed in head-on crash on West End Avenue

A 24-year-old man has died following a head-on collision that occurred in the West End area late Tuesday night. A 24-year-old man has died following a head-on collision that occurred in the West End area late Tuesday night. Two people hospitalized following Nashville shooting. The Metro Nashville Police Department is...
NASHVILLE, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Maury Regional Medical Group welcomes physician assistant

Brian Lovely, PA-C, is now a part of the staff at Maury Regional Medical Group (MRMG) Primary Care in Columbia. Lovely joins the team with 13 years of experience as a physician assistant. He received his bachelor’s degree in athletic training from Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia and soon after completed his master’s degree in medicine from Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville.
COLUMBIA, TN
