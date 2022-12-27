Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cheating Girlfriend Humiliated in Front of Parents After Boyfriend Confronts Her in Crazy WayBriana B.Nashville, TN
Williamson Educators Nominated for National HonorAdvocate AndyWilliamson County, TN
Dollar General Makes $100,000 Donation to Sumner County SchoolsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
5 Top-Rated Hotels to Stay in NashvilleBryan DijkhuizenNashville, TN
5 Delicious Pizza Places in NashvilleBryan DijkhuizenNashville, TN
Related
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols QB Hendon Hooker says goodbye to UT in the most beautiful way possible
Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker arrived in Knoxville almost two years ago with very little fanfare and almost no expectations. Hooker was an afterthought. A quarterback from Virginia Tech whom most Tennessee fans weren’t very familiar with before Jeremy Pruitt brought him to UT. Shortly after Hooker arrived at...
Tennessee's QB has brief history with Clemson
DANIA BEACH, Fla. -- When Joe Milton III takes the field Friday at Hard Rock Stadium, Tennessee’s quarterback will do so against a team he once gave a look as a high school player. Milton, who's stepping in (...)
Texas Tech lands highly coveted transfer WR Drae McCray
Texas Tech landed a big commitment in the transfer portal on Thursday, earning a verbal pledge from Austin Peay wide receiver Drae McCray. Arguably the fastest player in the transfer portal, McCray picked the Red Raiders over offers from those like West Virginia and Cincinnati. McCray said Texas Tech gave him the best opportunity to reach all of his goals as a player.
yoursportsedge.com
Colonels Stay Perfect at Overton Tourney With Rout of Maplewood
With lopsided wins in each of their first two games at the Overton Christmas Tournament in Nashville, the Christian County Colonels may want to extend their stay south of the border into the New Year. The Colonels followed up a 29-point thrashing of Knowledge Academies on Wednesday with an 89-56...
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Hot Dog Joints in Tennessee
I Dream of Weenie has served hot dogs and other tasty treats in the East Nashville area for many years. Their signature charcoal-grilled weenies are a mainstay on the menu, and they also serve several inventive toppings for the classic all-beef dog. This popular local eatery was recently featured on the cover of Scene magazine. You can find I Dream of Weenie at 113 South 11th Street, adjacent to Fanny's House of Music. They also offer takeout, as well as a vast menu. You can't go wrong with their famous charcoal-grilled weenies for a quick lunch or picnic.
WKRN
Buc-ee's to be built in Clarksville
The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission confirmed a Buc-ee's will be built off Trenton Road and Interstate 24. The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission confirmed a Buc-ee's will be built off Trenton Road and Interstate 24. Nearly half of U.S. teens say they’ve been bullied …. Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn says...
Buc-ee’s coming to Murfreesboro, Clarksville
Buc-ee's General Counsel confirmed details to News 2 Thursday.
wgnsradio.com
Where do Murfreesboro, Smyrna and LaVergne Rank in the Cost of Monthly Bills?
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) As we head into the new year, some residents may be curious about how much the average person spends on their monthly bills, outside of the expense of a home mortgage or apartment. In Murfreesboro, the average amount spent on bills adds up to $1,448 monthly /...
WKRN
4 teens arrested after late night chase in Nashville
The teens, ranging in age from 14 to 17, were taken into custody after a chase in Nashville. 4 teens arrested after late night chase in Nashville. The teens, ranging in age from 14 to 17, were taken into custody after a chase in Nashville. GasBuddy predicts prices to drop...
WKRN
Franklin Police operation nets 65 arrests
The operation was called "Not In Our Mall" and took place in the weeks prior to Christmas Day, according to Franklin Police. The operation was called "Not In Our Mall" and took place in the weeks prior to Christmas Day, according to Franklin Police. Idaho authorities provide update after suspect...
WKRN
One of three suspects in Nashville burglary, car theft captured
One of three people accused of breaking into a Nashville home Tuesday night and stealing a Lexus SUV has been taken into custody. One of three suspects in Nashville burglary, car …. One of three people accused of breaking into a Nashville home Tuesday night and stealing a Lexus SUV...
‘TVA failed Tennessee’: Councilwoman upset over power outages in Southeast Nashville
Joy Styles is looking for answers when it comes to the power grid and how it impacted Southeast Nashville over Christmas weekend.
coloradomusic.org
Watch as Mom Stuns Nashville Saloon When Performer Hands Her a Fiddle. ‘I got chills’
Photo: Sue Kittredge | By Alison Cutler, The Charlotte Observer | A mom visiting a saloon in Tennessee had an unexpected moment in the spotlight after she was handed a fiddle by the live band performing. TikToker Olivia Reeths recorded as her mom Sue Kittredge unraveled her scarf, took the...
Father and son want farm spared from Mt. Juliet bypass
Bill Ligon remembers Wilson County during simpler times when his ancestors settled their family farm in 1789. But a new proposal to alleviate traffic on Mt. Juliet Road could run through part of his property.
WKRN
BNA responds to viral video of officer argument
After a video of a BNA officer threatening to arrest people for trespassing at the Nashville Airport surfaced, the airport said the officer was dispatched to "escort passengers to the pre-security ticketing counters." BNA responds to viral video of officer argument. After a video of a BNA officer threatening to...
weddingchicks.com
A Glass Chapel Wedding Full of Whimsy in Nashville, TN
This Nashville, TN wedding is overflowing with whimsical yet timeless wedding inspiration. Married in a glass chapel, their ceremony aisle not only had beautiful lighting but a breathtaking view of the woods that surrounded the venue. Add to that the flowers inside made the venue feel like an absolute fairytale! They also had a unique and fun menu for their wedding reception inspired by their love for breakfast food!
WKRN
Man killed in head-on crash on West End Avenue
A 24-year-old man has died following a head-on collision that occurred in the West End area late Tuesday night. A 24-year-old man has died following a head-on collision that occurred in the West End area late Tuesday night. Two people hospitalized following Nashville shooting. The Metro Nashville Police Department is...
mainstreetmaury.com
Maury Regional Medical Group welcomes physician assistant
Brian Lovely, PA-C, is now a part of the staff at Maury Regional Medical Group (MRMG) Primary Care in Columbia. Lovely joins the team with 13 years of experience as a physician assistant. He received his bachelor’s degree in athletic training from Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia and soon after completed his master’s degree in medicine from Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville.
Two people hospitalized following Nashville shooting
The Metro Nashville Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital overnight.
Gallatin grandmother almost scammed out of nearly $10,000
The grandmother called police who were able to stop the scam from going through.
247Sports
68K+
Followers
413K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0