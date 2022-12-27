'We've got to get this right': Owner & CEO Greg Penner, GM George Paton share what they are looking for in Broncos' next head coach

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UPDATE: Active shooter Attacks Jehovah’s witness center in Colorado throws Molotov cocktail into building Says PoliceOlu'remiThornton, CO
Opinion: Denver hound dogs' siren call adorableDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Where to see New Year’s Eve fireworks in DenverBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Dog the Bounty Hunter sells $1.59M Castle Rock homeNatasha LovatoCastle Rock, CO
Opinion: Uber, Lyft, Door Dash drivers among Denver's homelessDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Comments / 0