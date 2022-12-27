ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

newyorkalmanack.com

Oneida Lake Boat Launch Construction Starts

The boat launch will connect to Oneida Lake and provide additional access to the world-class fishing in Oneida Lake for all visitors, including people with disabilities. Plans for the boat launch include a two-lane, concrete ramp with floating docks, canoe/kayak launch, fishing pier, parking area with 24 car and 49 car/trailer spaces, including some accessible parking, and port-a-johns.
NEW YORK STATE
CNY News

Celebrate National Bloody Mary Day At These Upstate New York Taverns

Who remembers when a Bloody Mary was well, just a Bloody Mary cocktail?. Times have certainly changed for this one of a kind drink. Now, of course, when you order a Bloody Mary it can arrive at your table in any sort of surprising concoction. Celery? For sure! Maybe a lemon on the rim of your glass? Yup! But as you will see here, now a lot of them arrive garnished with bacon strips, a small vegetable garden, a variety of olives, and even chicken strips and hard-boiled eggs if you are adventurous enough! It can practically be your whole meal nowadays. What?? Yes, take a look at check it out for yourself with some local Upstate New York examples.
Lite 98.7

Smallest Villages in Central and Upstate New York

The smallest village in New York state is in Dering Harbor. The Suffolk County village is home to only 11 people. What are the smallest villages in Central and Upstate New York? Here's the top 10. 1. Herrings in Jefferson County 90. Herrings is named after two brothers who owned...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

DEC: New health laws taking effect in 2023

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has announced some new laws that will be going into effect in the new year. These laws concern protecting people and the environment from harmful chemicals.
101.5 WPDH

6 Places Believed to Be Haunted in the 845

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter these properties without permission. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. We're getting towards the end of spooky season. Some people love the peaceful activites that the fall season brings to Upstate New York. Some enjoy hitting the trails and watching the leaves change while others like picking apples at a local orchard.
localsyr.com

New York State gas tax holiday ending this weekend

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The average price per gallon of gas in New York State is $3.40, but as we ring in the new year, that could change. A multi-county cap on gas tax has already expired in our area, including Onondaga, Oswego, and Oneida counties which put caps on their gas tax. They were only collecting taxes for up to three dollars per gallon, adding up to about 12 cents a gallon in savings.
longisland.com

10 Crazy Facts About Long Island

We compiled this list of ten crazy facts about Long Island. Click the links in each one to discover more interesting and historical facts about each subject. At one time, LI farms provided more than 70% of the country’s ducks. The second official Rockefeller Christmas Tree in 1934 was...
glensfallschronicle.com

Why Carla & Tom Burhoe sold Canoe Island Lodge

After 77 years in the Busch/Burhoe family, Canoe Island Lodge has been sold by Carla and Tom Burhoe. The total sale was $10.7-million — $8-million the mainland property on both sides of Lake Shore Drive and $2.7-million for Canoe Island itself. The buyers, in an LLC, as of now,...
NBC News

Mom, kids trapped in Target for two days during winter storm

During the massive winter storm that slammed most of the U.S., a mother and her two kids spent two days sheltering in a Target store in upstate New York. Jessica Sypniewski shares her story of how the store employees welcomed her family with hot chocolate and blankets and how they passed the time waiting out the storm.Dec. 28, 2022.
hamlethub.com

Immaculate Franklin Model Penthouse for Sale in Newtown

Move right into this immaculate "Franklin Model Penthouse" unit at the sought-after Liberty of Newtown, a thoughtfully designed community for active adults over age 55, that offers luxury amenities with a low-maintenance lifestyle. Picturesque woodland setting with 30 acres of permanently protected open space, yet conveniently located minutes from I-84,...
NEWTOWN, CT

