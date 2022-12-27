ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Miami Beach, FL

cw34.com

Innocent victim killed by stray shot in rolling gun battle

LANTANA Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County Sheriff’s officials say an innocent victim in a house was killed in "a rolling gun battle" between people in vehicles near Lantana Thursday night. The victim, Loveson Ambroise, 24, lived with his girlfriend and their one year old daughter in a...
LANTANA, FL
PBSO seeks help looking for missing teen

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for the publics help in finding Payton Colt. The 14-year-old has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red long sleeved silk shirt and black boxers. Deputies say she could be...
I-95 south lanes reopened following accident

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash on I-95 south closed part of Palmetto Park Road on Friday. The two-vehicle crash was reported around 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 30 by the Florida Department of Transportation. One driver was airlifted to Delray Medial on trauma alert, according to FHP. All...
BOCA RATON, FL

