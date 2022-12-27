Read full article on original website
Lady Lions Beat Rutgers, Marisa Achieves 1,500 Career Points
UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State (10-4, 1-2) picked up its first conference win of the season with a convincing 90-70 win over Rutgers (6-9, 0-3) Friday at the Bryce Jordan Center. Makenna Marisa led all scorers with 32 points (just two shy of her career-high) and reached the 1,500-point mark of her career.
Nittany Lions Host Iowa in New Year’s Day Big Ten Battle
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Big Ten play resumes for the Penn State men's basketball team on New Year's Day when the Nittany Lions host Iowa at 5:30 p.m. inside the Bryce Jordan Center. The game will be televised nationally on the Big Ten Network. FOLLOW ALONG. TICKETS: Tickets. PROMOTIONS:...
Janecke Game-Winner Secures 4-3 Victory for No. 12/12 Women's Hockey
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.- The No. 12/12 Penn State women's ice hockey team edged LIU in a non-conference matchup defeating the Sharks 4-3 on Friday. Penn State jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period off a power-play goal by Kiara Zanon with 4:07 left in the period followed by a goal by Alyssa Machado with 54 seconds remaining to take the two-goal advantage.
Kevin Wall Tallies Twice in His Homecoming as No. 5 Men's Hockey Downs No. 20 RIT, 6-1
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Senior Kevin Wall (Penfield, N.Y.) tallied twice while adding an assist in a homecoming of sorts to lead Penn State to a, 6-1, victory over No. 20 RIT in non-conference action on Friday evening inside the Gene Polisseni Center. The Nittany Lions improve to 16-5-0 overall...
Rose Bowl Preparation Helps Penn State Continue Growth
PASADENA, Calif. -The Penn State football team concluded its 2022 regular season with four-straight conference wins, outscoring opponents 165-40 during the month of November. During that span, Penn State excelled in all three phases. The offense amassed more than 400 total yards in each game, while the defense recorded sacks and tackles for loss at record-setting clip. Additionally, on special teams kicker Jake Pinegar drilled a pair of career-long 50-yard field goals and Nicholas Singleton bolted 100 yards for a kickoff return touchdown at Rutgers.
No. 12/12 Women's Hockey Welcomes LIU for Two-Game Series
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - The No. 12/12 Penn State women's ice hockey team returns home on Dec. 30-31 when they host non-conference opponent LIU. Puck-drop starts on Friday, Dec. 30 at 2 p.m. FOLLOW THE ACTION. Dates: Friday, December 30 | Saturday, December 31. Place: Pegula Ice Arena | University...
