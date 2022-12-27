PASADENA, Calif. -The Penn State football team concluded its 2022 regular season with four-straight conference wins, outscoring opponents 165-40 during the month of November. During that span, Penn State excelled in all three phases. The offense amassed more than 400 total yards in each game, while the defense recorded sacks and tackles for loss at record-setting clip. Additionally, on special teams kicker Jake Pinegar drilled a pair of career-long 50-yard field goals and Nicholas Singleton bolted 100 yards for a kickoff return touchdown at Rutgers.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO