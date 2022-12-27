Read full article on original website
Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scamAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Authorities say a woman abandoned a missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of coming back.EddyEvonAnonymousClay County, FL
Getaway driver in July home invasion homicide sentenced to 15 years probation and mental health treatment in plea dealAlachua Chronicle
Florida’s Animal Rescue Shelters Are Over Capacity – One Shelter Is Trying To Find Homes for the ‘12 Mutts of Christmas’Toby HazlewoodGainesville, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From GainesvilleTed RiversGainesville, FL
Gator Country
Memphis defensive line transfer Cam’Ron Jackson has committed to the Florida Gators
The Florida Gators signed 20 prospects in the Class of 2023 and Billy Napier made it very clear that they were going to continue to add to the roster via the transfer portal. On Friday, the Gators did just that when they added Memphis defensive tackle transfer Cam’Ron Jackson (6-6, 340) who announced his commitment on Friday.
Gator Country
Norman credits the Gators consistency with him as to why he stayed solid
On Friday night, the Florida Gators picked up a transfer defensive lineman in Cam’Ron Jackson but the coaching staff also signed five linemen in the 2023 class. One of them was defensive lineman Will Norman (6-5, 290, Camden, NJ. Eastside) who stuck with the Gators despite a late push from several other big-name schools.
Gator Country
Florida signs DL Kelby Collins despite a late charge from Alabama
The Florida Gators beat out the Crimson Tide for Alabama native Kelby Collins. The 6-4, 265-pound defensive lineman signed with the Gators on early signing day. “I kind of knew after my official, me and my family really like Florida, it really felt like home,” Collins said. “Crazy thing is I wasn’t even supposed to take that visit, I was supposed to be going to Clemson, but Chase Clark, he made me change my mind and we just went down there and fell in love.”
5-star Florida commit explains flip from Miami
The Florida Gators scored a major recruiting win on Early National Signing Day. Head coach Billy Napier and the Gators got five-star quarterback recruit Jaden Rashada to flip to Florida from in-state rival Miami. Rashada, a five-star recruit on 247Sports, made headlines when he flipped from the Hurricanes to the Gators. Mario Cristobal and the Read more... The post 5-star Florida commit explains flip from Miami appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
No. 4 prospect in 2024 hoops class set for Florida OV
Kokomo (Ind.) High School five-star center Flory Bidunga, who is ranked fourth overall and first among players at his position in the 2024 class on the industry-generated 247Sports Composite, will be in Gainesville for an official visit from Dec. 31 to Jan. 2, according to a source directly familiar with the development.
Gator Country
Harris excited to get going with the Florida Gators
The Florida Gators have had several offensive linemen enter the transfer portal this offseason so far which has created a huge need for linemen in the 2023 class. Offensive line signee Knijeah Harris (6-3, 335, Bradenton, FL. IMG) is one of those guys that will help and he says this new coaching staff is what sold him on the Gators.
Gator Country
Denson explains why he stuck with the Florida Gators over Miami
The defensive back position was a huge need for the Florida Gators in the 2023 class and the coaching staff signed five guys who can play all over the secondary. Defensive back Sharif Denson (5–11, 170, Jacksonville, FL. Bartram Trail) was one of those guys who signed earlier this month and he’s a versatile guy that can play multiple positions.
Gator Country
Comparing Dan Mullen’s staff to Billy Napier’s
It’s been 397 days since Billy Napier was hired as head football coach at the University of Florida. The Gators recently signed 20 high school players during early signing day, many of whom would not have inked their name with Florida without the staff Napier put together. Several players...
Gator Country
A Look At Florida’s Lineup Data (What’s Working And What Isn’t)
There are a number of analytic tools available to evaluate a basketball team to see what’s working and what isn’t, and recently lineup data has come onto the scene as a way to get an advantage. Lineup data allows coaches to see how particular groupings of players have...
Gator Country
Rashada got advice from former and current players before flipping to the Florida Gators
The Florida Gators showed during the Las Vegas Bowl that the quarterback room needs a major upgrade under Billy Napier and the coaching staff. Quarterback signee Jaden Rashada (6-4, 185, Pittsburg, CA. High) hopes to provide that upgrade after he flipped to Florida in November from Miami. Rashada who will...
Gator Country
Gators Drop SEC Opener To Auburn
Florida’s SEC basketball season had the chance to start with a major road victory but ultimately they couldn’t pull it out, falling to the home Auburn Tigers by a 61-58 score. The Gators had the opportunity to win the game with what could have been the final shot, but a disjointed possession resulted in a Colin Castleton turnover and ultimately an Auburn win. Coach Golden will be completely satisfied with the effort, but the Gators still have work to do in order to iron things out and reach their potential.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Ridaught: Alachua County seeks first Mr. Football
Alachua County has never had a Mr. Football, an award given by the Florida Dairy Farmers since 1992 to the top overall football player in the Sunshine State. We’ve had winners in some of the other big sports. Just this past fall, Santa Fe’s Jalyn Stout repeated as Miss...
Gator Country
Photo Gallery: Day one of Under Armour practice
The Florida Gators have eight signees playing in the Under Armour All-America game this week and they had their first practice on Friday night. David Bowie and Gator Country were live at practice as the eight signees took the field to showcase their skills against the best high school players in the country.
floridapolitics.com
Remembering Rosewood: Descendants mark racial violence that razed Florida town 100 years ago
'Yes, it's been 100 years, but there was a lot of life that was snuffed out, prematurely, and for no reason at all.'. Lizzie Robinson Jenkins’ living room walls are covered in neat rows and columns of early 1900s history. Tables are littered with artifacts from her aunt including frayed handkerchiefs and a metal coin purse — family heirlooms almost lost to hate.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Davidson uses photos to further local conservation
For photography and conservation, Kim Davidson has two tips: take a lot of photos and find something you’re passionate about. Davidson combines both in her role with Alachua Conservation Trust (ACT). Davidson serves on the board of directors for Alachua Conservation Trust. She stepped into the role in 2015...
WCJB
Williston and Gainesville hold food distributions
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There are food distributions in Williston and Gainesville on Friday. The event in Williston starts at 11:30 a.m. and the one in Gainesville start at 1 p.m. The distribution will run on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last. The Williston distribution is held...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Children’s Trust leader comes full circle in role
Marsha Kiner was first asked to speak for the children of Alachua County as a high school student when she was picked for the Envisioning Alachua 2000. “It was a big deal,” Kiner said. “There were county commissioners, city commissioners, school board, folks, community leaders, and then my voice representing what I considered at the time to be a valuable piece of our community: the youth voice.”
Gunman tries robbing business on Christmas, ends up slipping on ice: police
A would-be robber got put on ice, literally, in a botched attempt to rob a business on Christmas Day, according to police.
WCJB
Driver fails yield to ambulance, causing collision
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol officials say a vehicle crashed into an ambulance in Putnam County. Troopers say that around 3:40 p.m., the vehicle stopped at the intersection of State Road 20 and Gordon Chapel Road in Hawthorne. The driver then failed to yield the right of way...
WCJB
Courthouse evacuated as firefighters extinguish small roof fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County Courthouse was evacuated after a small fire ignited on the roof of the building on Friday evening. Gainesville Fire Rescue crews responded to the fire at the Civil Courthouse on East University Avenue in Gainesville around 5:20 p.m. Firefighters say during roof work, a small one-foot by one-foot area caught fire.
