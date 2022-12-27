The Florida Gators beat out the Crimson Tide for Alabama native Kelby Collins. The 6-4, 265-pound defensive lineman signed with the Gators on early signing day. “I kind of knew after my official, me and my family really like Florida, it really felt like home,” Collins said. “Crazy thing is I wasn’t even supposed to take that visit, I was supposed to be going to Clemson, but Chase Clark, he made me change my mind and we just went down there and fell in love.”

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO