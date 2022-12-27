ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans would have Nos. 1 and 11 overall in 2023 NFL draft

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Houston Texans are precipitously close to having two picks within the top-10 of the 2023 NFL draft.

According to Luke Easterling from the Draft Wire, the Texans would have the No. 1 overall pick and the No. 11 overall pick if the draft were held based on the results of the 2022 season through Week 16.

The Texans’ 2-12-1 record affects their proprietary selection — No. 1 overall — while the Cleveland Browns’ 6-9 record is why Houston’s second pick would be No. 11 overall.

Houston and Cleveland made an offseason trade that involved the Browns’ first-round picks from 2022-24.

Most mock drafts have the Texans taking Alabama quarterback Bryce Young with their No. 1 overall pick.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

