Mississippi State

Woman paints rocks in memory of loved ones in East Central community

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - It started as a way to honor and remember those who’ve been lost here in the Wade-Hurley community. Now, Annette Meek and the rocks she’s painting are the cornerstone of a social media movement called EC Angel Rocks, turning sorrow into the celebration of life -- one painted rock at a time.
Lizana man aboard helicopter that crashed off Louisiana coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials have called off the rescue mission for survivors of a helicopter crash about 10 miles off the coast of Louisiana. Among the four people on board was a South Mississippi man. David Scarborough, 36, is an oil rig worker from Lizana, and the nephew of...
Dane Maxwell discusses protecting Mississippi's power grid

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction, you can call 228.826.5283. Family of missing man involved in helicopter crash wait for updates. The Coast Guard had to put the recovery mission on hold today due to the stormy weather. Woman paints rocks in memory of loved ones...
South Mississippians get lottery fever for Mega Millions jackpot

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s Mega Millions mania across South Mississippi. $685 million dollars are up for grabs for anyone who can match all winning numbers plus the Mega Ball. Players try their hand at winning the $685 million dollar Mega Millions jackpot. Some people are already making...
MSDH proposes changes to medical marijuana regulations

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Parts of Mississippi’s medical marijuana program are up and running. But patients haven’t been able to access any products yet. A public comment period just ended at noon last Friday with the Mississippi Department of Health. They’re proposed tweaks to the regulations for everything from growers to patients and everything in between.
2022 Year in Review: Mississippi politics

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi political headlines ran the gamut of topics in 2022. Lawmakers made quick work of handling legislation to get a medical marijuana program up and running. “It’s not a perfect bill but we’ve tried to be conservative,” said the author of SB 2095, Sen. Kevin Blackwell...
