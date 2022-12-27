Read full article on original website
Related
Woman paints rocks in memory of loved ones in East Central community
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - It started as a way to honor and remember those who’ve been lost here in the Wade-Hurley community. Now, Annette Meek and the rocks she’s painting are the cornerstone of a social media movement called EC Angel Rocks, turning sorrow into the celebration of life -- one painted rock at a time.
Gulf Coast Beer & Bacon Fest to cook up sizzling treats, fundraising for Mississippi Heroes in March
People will flood the streets of Bay St. Louis New Year's Eve for live music, fireworks and the annual 'Oyster Drop' at 200 North Beach Restaurant and Bar. LIVE REPORT: WLOX Holiday Blood Drive happening all this week. Updated: Dec. 27, 2022 at 11:00 AM CST. |. The WLOX Holiday...
Twelfth Night celebrations to kick off Carnival season in South Mississippi
The annual WLOX Blood Drive has been going on for at least four decades. It is one of the biggest of the year for the American Red Cross. Pascagoula has lifted its boil water notice as of 1:45 Wednesday afternoon, and all city water is safe for use. Happening Now:...
Lizana man aboard helicopter that crashed off Louisiana coast
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials have called off the rescue mission for survivors of a helicopter crash about 10 miles off the coast of Louisiana. Among the four people on board was a South Mississippi man. David Scarborough, 36, is an oil rig worker from Lizana, and the nephew of...
Dane Maxwell discusses protecting Mississippi's power grid
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction, you can call 228.826.5283. Family of missing man involved in helicopter crash wait for updates. The Coast Guard had to put the recovery mission on hold today due to the stormy weather. Woman paints rocks in memory of loved ones...
Recovery efforts to resume Friday for four people aboard downed helicopter off Louisiana coast
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - After the Coast Guard suspended their search Thursday night, recovery efforts are expected to resume Friday morning (Dec. 30) for potential survivors of a helicopter crash in the Gulf of Mexico. Around 6 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 29), the United States Coast Guard called off the...
Representative Jeffrey Hulum III shares thoughts for the future of Mississippi
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - State Representative Jeffrey Hulum III aims to tackle issues across the state as legislators prepare for session in the new year. Making plans for the Magnolia State, State Representative Jeffrey Hulum III enters his freshman year as a state leader with high hopes for Mississippi. “We...
South Mississippians get lottery fever for Mega Millions jackpot
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s Mega Millions mania across South Mississippi. $685 million dollars are up for grabs for anyone who can match all winning numbers plus the Mega Ball. Players try their hand at winning the $685 million dollar Mega Millions jackpot. Some people are already making...
MSDH proposes changes to medical marijuana regulations
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Parts of Mississippi’s medical marijuana program are up and running. But patients haven’t been able to access any products yet. A public comment period just ended at noon last Friday with the Mississippi Department of Health. They’re proposed tweaks to the regulations for everything from growers to patients and everything in between.
2022 Year in Review: Mississippi politics
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi political headlines ran the gamut of topics in 2022. Lawmakers made quick work of handling legislation to get a medical marijuana program up and running. “It’s not a perfect bill but we’ve tried to be conservative,” said the author of SB 2095, Sen. Kevin Blackwell...
Meds to reverse an overdose now available free to all Mississippians
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - We’ve all heard amazing stories of first responders bringing someone back from the brink of death by reversing a drug overdose with a single dose of Narcan. Now, the Mississippi State Department of Health wants to get this life-saving medication into the hands of anyone who wants it.
Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann looks ahead to the 2023 State Legislative Session
