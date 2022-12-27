ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Richard “Richie” Williams Jr.

Richard “Richie” Williams Jr. 44, of Butler passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022. He was born in Butler on April 24, 1978 to Richard Sr. and Beverly (Green) Williams. Richard graduated from Butler High School and took welding at New Castle School of Trades, also a degree in auto body technology from Ohio Auto and Deisel Technical College. He worked as a construction laborer. Richard enjoyed fishing with his son, playing guitar, and was very crafty. Richard was the father of Sage Angerett; brother of Nicole (Jeff) Coyle, Lori (Mark) Anthony. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon on Thursday, January 5th, 2023 in St. Clare Parish, St Wendelin R.C. Church through SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
BUTLER, PA
Helen Tomko Scott Ostrander

Helen Tomko Scott Ostrander, 84, of Boyers, Pennsylvania, passed away at home under the care of Good Samaritan Hospice beside her loving daughter and son-in-law on December 27, 2022. Helen graduated from Butler High School in 1958. She worked for Wal-Mart and Eckert Drug. She enjoyed playing Bingo, gambling, and...
BOYERS, PA
Ronald Joseph “Ron” Karenbauer Sr.

Ronald Joseph “Ron” Karenbauer Sr., 76, of Chicora, Oakland Twp., passed away in the comfort of his home Wednesday morning, December 28, 2022. Ronald was born in Chicora, Donegal Twp. on August 7, 1946. He was the son of the late Paul F. and Marie C. Benson Karenbauer.
CHICORA, PA
Richard Ball

Richard Ball, 60, of Butler passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. He was born in Butler on June 19, 1962 to the late Earnest and Violet (Szkult) Ball. Richard graduated Butler High School, from there he served in the National Guard. He was employed at Armco for over 30 years before retiring. Richard loved being outdoors, hunting, fishing, playing sports, golfing, biking, swimming, and traveling in his free time. Richard is survived by his siblings Earnest Ball Jr. and Tammy (Ball) Gutierrez, 4 nephews, 3 nieces, 3 great nephews, and 1 great niece. He was preceded in death by his siblings Chuckie Ball, Brenda (Ball) Velasquez, and Kathleen (Ball) Parkin. Services will be held privately through SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA. 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.
BUTLER, PA
John E. Palinski II, 63

of North Sewickley Township passed away on Sunday, December 25th, 2022 at the UPMC Shadyside Hospital. John was born in Biloxi, MS on November 25th, 1959 to the late John E. Palinski and MaryKay (Murphy) Palinski of Fombell. He had graduated from Bedford High School in Massachusetts. On May 25th, 1977 John enlisted with the United States Air Force and served until his honorable discharge on July 27th 1983 as a jet engine mechanic with the rank of E4. He was awarded the Air Force Training Ribbon, Air Force Overseas Service Long Tour Ribbon, Air Force Good Conduct Ribbon, and Air Force Longevity Service Ribbon. Since 1985 John worked for Healthy Environments LLC in Cranberry Twp. as a project manager. He also worked as a truck driver for Marten Transport and Schneider Services.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
Zelienople Lions to replace fabled fountain

ZELIENOPLE — A new king waits to replace the sitting one, but then that’s just all part of the circle of life, isn’t it?. The iconic lion fountain that’s served as a fixture for Zelienople since the 1960s remains a landmark and meeting place for residents and visitors, but its insides have been malfunctioning, said Lion Club Secretary Linda Flora.
ZELIENOPLE, PA
Joseph “Brian” Golec

Joseph “Brian” Golec, 71, of Butler passed away on Wednesday, December 28th, 2022. He was born in Butler on October 23, 1951 to the late Joseph and Evelyn (Irwin) Golec. Joseph was employed at Sunnyview Nursing Home for over 20 years. He was known for being a hard worker who loved his job. Joseph was very family oriented, a good brother, a good son, and also known for being giving and caring. He loved hunting, fishing and being outdoors. He was also an avid Steelers fan. Joseph was the brother of Lana Godina and Rich (Carol) Golec. He is also survived by his nephews. Burial prayers will be held at Butler County Memorial Park mausoleum on Wednesday, January 4th at 11 AM through SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.
BUTLER, PA
Remembering Ligonier Beach in Westmoreland County

For 93 summers, Ligonier Beach in Westmoreland County was an iconic spot to cool off in western PA. To this day, the remains of Ligonier Beach are one of the first landmarks you see when approaching Ligonier from the east, along the Lincoln Highway. The rise and fall of Ligonier...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Parker Plunge Returns For New Year’s Day

After a two year hiatus, many will gather in Parker kick off the New Year in chilly fashion. The Parker Polar Plunge returns on New Year’s Day. The annual event invites a large crowd to take the dive into the Allegheny River at the Parker City Boat Launch. Hundreds...
PARKER, PA
Ask Kelly: The vintage Santa in Brighton Heights

This week's "Ask Kelly" question comes from Jonathan and a furry friend named Peanut from Pittsburgh. "We were taking a walk the other day and Peanut here discovered a giant vintage inflatable Santa when we were near our friend's house in Brighton Heights. We figured you were the perfect 'Santa Sleuth' to uncover what the story was behind it. Because I'm sure he had to come from somewhere. So, what's the story?"
PITTSBURGH, PA
Claysville couple brings antique Sarris Candy miniature parade van home to Washington County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A couple from Washington County made quite the antique find while visiting North Carolina!Tom Kelsall took his wife down to Asheville for a holiday trip, and while they were there, they decided to check out a massive antique shop than spanned 75,000 square feet.Out of this whole place, you won't believe what they found hidden under a table -- it a miniature Sarris Candies parade van!Kelsall brought the van back home with him and says he's going to try and get the motorized van up and running again. 
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
Butler City Names New Treasurer

The City of Butler has named a new treasurer. Linda Graham-Greek was approved by a 4-1 vote to take over the position on an interim basis. Councilman Don Shearer cast the lone dissenting vote. Graham-Greek was one of two candidates who applied for the job following the departure of current...
BUTLER, PA
POLICE: Weekly Police Blotter

On December 16th at approximately 8:00 p.m., PA State Police received reports of an altercation that took place at a residence on Orchard Avenue, Ellwood City Borough between a 46-year-old Ellwood City man and a 15-year-old male victim. Upon police arrival it was determined that a physical altercation took place, and both parties requested not to prosecute.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA

