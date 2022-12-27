Joseph “Brian” Golec, 71, of Butler passed away on Wednesday, December 28th, 2022. He was born in Butler on October 23, 1951 to the late Joseph and Evelyn (Irwin) Golec. Joseph was employed at Sunnyview Nursing Home for over 20 years. He was known for being a hard worker who loved his job. Joseph was very family oriented, a good brother, a good son, and also known for being giving and caring. He loved hunting, fishing and being outdoors. He was also an avid Steelers fan. Joseph was the brother of Lana Godina and Rich (Carol) Golec. He is also survived by his nephews. Burial prayers will be held at Butler County Memorial Park mausoleum on Wednesday, January 4th at 11 AM through SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.

