wbfo.org
Buffalo officials and residents are trading the blame over snowstorm deaths
The Buffalo, N.Y., area sees a lot of snow every winter, but the blizzard that hit one week ago was the worst the region has ever seen. People were stranded in homes and in cars. Thirty-nine people were killed throughout the county. WBFO's Dave Debo is here with the latest. Dave, can you just tell us how is Buffalo doing today?
wbfo.org
Locate your towed car and retrieve it free — except in Amherst
If your car was towed during the storm, chances are pretty good that you can find its location online and retrieve it for free — unless it was picked up in Amherst. At the peak of the storm, four area municipalities posted an online inventory of 650 towed vehicles, and where to find them. (You can check for your vehicle online below.)
wbfo.org
Buffalo residents say they relied on each other to make it through the blizzard
People around Buffalo, N.Y., say they made it through the blizzard of recent days by relying on each other. They have even relied on each other's body heat. Annabel Padilla (ph) has two roommates and a cat. ANNABEL PADILLA: Things in our house - oils, our soap - everything was...
wbfo.org
After National Guard search, storm death toll stands at 39
The Erie County Medical Examiner's Office reported Friday the death toll from Winter Storm Elliot stands at 39 people and that all previously unidentified bodies have now been identified. Of the 39 people who died, 17 were found outside. Four died while or just after shoveling snow, Another 11 of...
wbfo.org
Theater Talk: Blizzard of 2022 created some cancellations; January brings LADY DAY to MusicalFare and THE MAI to Irish Classical plus others (see listings)
LISTING (one only) THIS DECEMBER 2022. ELF, the musical, the Broadway tour, through December 31, two more shows, this Friday at 7:00 NOTE EARLIER THAN USUAL START TIME! and Saturday at 1:00 at Shea's Buffalo Theatre, 646 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14202. (716) 847-1410 sheas.org Runtime: 2 hours and 20 minutes, including intermission.
wbfo.org
Looting closes down ALDI grocery store on Broadway
The owner of an ALDI grocery store at 998 Broadway on Buffalo’s East Side that was looted during Winter Storm Elliott hasn’t disclosed with employees on whether the store will remain closed according to a source with knowledge of the situation who wasn’t authorized to speak to WBFO. Chatter began on social media that the store would be closed permanently leaving the area with one less grocery store, but the source said the employees haven’t heard from the CEO if the store will be shut down for good.
wbfo.org
West Side restaurant provides free hot meals to those in need
The Gypsy Parlor on Buffalo’s West Side has provided over a hundred free meals in the immediate aftermath of the blizzard, including to first responders. The storm not only shut down streets but stores too. With many roads impassable and with the driving ban only recently lifted for the City of Buffalo, residents have largely been limited to what they can find within walking distance. For those that could walk to The Gypsy Parlor Monday night, they received a much-needed hot meal and sense of community.
wbfo.org
Genesee County reports no deaths as result of vicious storm, credits life-saving volunteer efforts
Genesee County reached above-freezing temperatures on Wednesday for the first time since a winter storm plunged the region into dangerously cold conditions last weekend. And Genesee County Manager Matt Landers said were it not for first responders and good Samaritans, the vicious winter storm easily could have resulted in tragedy.
wbfo.org
Buffalo pastor says state should have done more to help poor parts of city during deadly snowstorm
Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Spirit of Truth pastor Al Robinson about sheltering more than 150 people in his church during the deadly snowstorm last week, and what went wrong with the emergency response. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more,...
