ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 15

Ken Busby
7d ago

Those things can all stand on their own… why are they insisting on attaching these to other line items for supporting the borders of Lebanon and Pakistan. Why do we need to tie our vets to supporting countries outside of our borders?

Reply(3)
16
Alan,
7d ago

This administration sucks when you tie veterans benefits to a bill / legislation that includes supporting borders of foreign countries. Something is seriously wrong, but keep voting Democrat.

Reply
6
lauralei wallis
7d ago

Desk inspections can not insure or comprehensively inform the buyer of any damage or repairs that would be required. They just need to be able to hire more inspectors.

Reply(1)
2
Related
tobaccoreporter.com

Biden Signs First Federal Standalone Marijuana Bill

U.S. President Joe Biden officially signed the first piece of standalone federal cannabis reform Friday, according to the National Law Review. The U.S. president signed a marijuana research bill into law that cleared the House in July and the Senate last month. The act is aimed at providing federal support...
Washington Examiner

Biden’s illegal food stamp bonanza

After illegally bailing out college graduates with a $400 billion student debt amnesty, President Joe Biden is back at it again. This time, he is illegally boosting food stamp benefits by $200 billion. House Republicans should put an end to both of these illegal measures. According to a Government Accountability...
findplace.xyz

Best Hospital In Virginia

If you are looking for the hospital perfect in the Virginia local area, you have arrived at the correct house. In this blog post, I’m going to provide the greatest hospital perfect with details in the Virginia local area. Also, a direction map link from your house, with Website...
VIRGINIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 4 Largest Land Owners in Virginia

Virginia is the country’s 35th-largest state in the United States, encompassing 27 million acres. The state is home to the Blue Ridge Mountains, the Shenandoah National Park, and countless smaller parks. It is also home to a treasure trove of remarkable wildlife species. There’s the Cumberland slider, a large aquatic turtle found in small ponds and wetlands throughout the state. The dark meadow vole lives among grassy fields and woodlands in the northcentral part of Virginia. And, of course, there’s the black bear, which roams the state’s woods.
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Watchdog finds Biden’s USDA improperly increased SNAP by billions

Most Americans have never heard of the Thrifty Food Plan, but President Joe Biden’s U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) used a routine re-evaluation of it to bypass Congress and increase government spending on a key safety net program. The Congressional Budget Office estimated the cost at $200 billion over...
techvisibility.com

Biden cancels $10,one hundred thousand within the student loan obligations of these generating up to $125,100000 a-year

Pell readers gets twice as much debt settlement. Conservatives accused brand new chairman from overreach, however progressives got urged your to help you forgive more. Chairman Joe Biden told you Wednesday he would get exec action so you can cancel what is actually probably the biggest quantity of education loan financial obligation inside the history, satisfying a hope the guy generated towards strategy path at minimum a bit assuaging the fresh new progressive side regarding his cluster.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy