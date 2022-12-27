ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

ourmshome.com

Prep hoops notes: Admirals, Panthers nipped; it’s a wrap in the Bay

Both Pascagoula and Gulfport suffered extremely close losses in the semifinal round of the 39th annual Adrimal Hardwood Club Holiday Classic Thursday night. Sean Holmes’ 10-foot jump shot banked in off the backboard with two seconds to play as Harrison Central nipped the host Admirals 45-44. Then, Metamora, Il., knocked off the Panthers 62-60 setting up Friday night’s championship game between HCHS and MHS at 7:30. Gulfport takes on Pascagoula for the second time this year in the third-place game at 6.
PASCAGOULA, MS
ourmshome.com

Prep hoops tourneys in full swing across the “Southern Six”

The prep basketball holiday tournament season tipped off Wednesday in full force across South Mississippi as well as the rest of the state. Here in the “Southern Six” there are four different such hoops events taking place in Gulfport, Biloxi, Bay St. Louis and Carriere. In Gulfport on...
GULFPORT, MS
ourmshome.com

Remembering the Burger king All-Stars, and the standouts featured over the years

(Editors note: This is the fourth of a five-part series on former prep football traditions in the “Southern Six”) Over the years, the six southernmost counties in Mississippi have produced numerous prep football players that earned all-state accolades, many of which went on to be all-conference and even All-American on the collegiate level and some were even fortunate enough to find fame and success playing in the National Football league.
BILOXI, MS
WKRG News 5

Lucedale parade to kick-off Mardi Gras season in Mississippi

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – The Mardi Gras season in Mississippi will again be kicked off by Lucedale in 2023. The Lucedale Carnival Association (LCA) is back for its seventh year hosting a ball, parade and family fun day during Mardi Gras season. “We just want to rejuvenate Mardi Gras in Lucedale. We brought it here […]
LUCEDALE, MS
WLOX

Krewe of Neptune announces 2023 Celebrity Grand Marshal

BILOXI, Miss. (GULF COAST WEEKEND) - Mississippi native and national country recording artist Steve Azar will lead the Krewe of Neptune through the streets of Biloxi during their annual night parade. It will be held in downtown Biloxi on February 18, 2023 beginning at 5:30pm. Azar has a long list...
BILOXI, MS
theadvocate.com

These are the top-rated new restaurants that opened on the MS Coast in 2022

It was a year of good eating across the Coast, as many new restaurants opened, others got an extreme makeover and more are still on the way in 2023. Radish opened in Long Beach, with radishes growing on the front porch, and immediately became a very popular place to eat and reestablishing the city as a “radish capital.”
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

In the Kitchen with 200 North Beach in Bay St. Louis

Tickets for both casino parties go on sale tomorrow. Troy Peterson reflects on life as Harrison County Sheriff after announcing retirement. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson announced Wednesday he will retire when he finishes his second term at the end of 2023. Amanda Schonewitz makes history in Stone County. Updated:...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
WLOX

WATCH: Man pops the big question at Gulfport's Harbor Lights Festival

Gulf Coast Beer & Bacon Fest to cook up sizzling treats, fundraising for Mississippi Heroes in March. Tickets are already going fast for the Gulf Coast Beer & Bacon Fest in March! Katherine Sutton and Eric Alvarez from Mississippi Heroes, as well as Island View Chef Deborah Thomas, join us on set to give us more info.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Edgewater Mall to usher in new year with changes of its own

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Some big changes are coming to Edgewater Mall in Biloxi for the new year. Work is moving along on the new Sky Zone location. The 24,000 square foot site will become a trampoline park with a zip line and climbing wall and will be ready for business by spring 2023.
BILOXI, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Homeless man died in cold weather trying to get to family

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A 57-year-old homeless man, who died from cold weather exposure Christmas day, was trying to travel from Louisiana to Tennessee to get to family members, officials said. Charles Wilson Ligon Jr. was found dead by hunters in southern Mississippi Monday. Ligon was dressed in a light jacket and had money […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WLOX

Patrol car flipped in crash off I-10 in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A wreck in Gulfport Thursday afternoon left a Harrison County Deputy car flipped and another badly damaged. The wreck happened just around noon on the westbound Canal Road Exit 31 off I-10. The deputy and driver of the other car did make it out okay, and...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Winning $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Vancleave

Sun shining today. Rain pouring the day after tomorrow. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Midweek warmup is underway with 60s & 70s coming back into the picture. Looks like downpours arrive Friday and the rain could be heavy. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Wesley's...
VANCLEAVE, MS
WAPT

$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. — A $1 million Mega Millions winning ticket was sold in Mississippi. Mississippi Lottery officials said the ticket sold in Vancleave matched the first five numbers in Tuesday night's drawing, but missed the Mega Ball number and the $565 million jackpot. The winning numbers from Tuesday's drawing...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Coast casinos make final preparations for New Year’s Eve parties

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As the year’s end draws near and further distances us from the shutdowns of the pandemic, casinos are in full gear. “It’s open,” said Brenda Barlow, Golden Nugget Special Events Manager. “I mean we’re ready. We’re ready to party.”. Golden...
BILOXI, MS

