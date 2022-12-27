ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, TN

Man arrested after Thursday night homicide in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — A Thursday night homicide in Hardin County leads to an arrest. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirms 23-year-old Sonny Cole McVay is currently in custody. According to the TBI, agents joined the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office at the request of District Attorney General Neil Thompson...
Large police presence reported at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital

JACKSON, Tenn. — A developing story after reports of large law enforcement presence at the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital late Thursday evening. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received several calls after 8 p.m. from tipsters of a large presence of law enforcement personnel at the hospital following unconfirmed reports of a shooting there.
Broken tail light leads to drug charges for Martin man

A Martin man is facing meth and traffic charges after being stopped Wednesday night on North Lindell Street for a broken tail-light. Twenty-one-year-old Gavin Reese Davis was stopped by Weakley County Sheriff’s Deputy Gary Eddings who found a bag containing less than a gram of meth in Davis’s front jacket pocket and several drug paraphernalia items.
Arrest made in shooting death of Humboldt woman

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — The Humboldt Police Department confirms an arrest has been made in relation to Tuesday night’s shooting. 44-year-old Courtney Bushun Dickey is currently in custody at the Gibson County Criminal Complex in Trenton. Police say an investigation has been ongoing into the shooting of Marquise Antionette...
WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News tipsters report large police presence at local hotel

JACKSON, Tenn. — A reported incident at a local hotel brought out a large police presence in north Jackson early Thursday evening. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News got a call from tipsters just before 7 p.m. Our crews went to the Jackson Hotel and Convention Center at 1963 Highway 45 Bypass and Frontage Road near Interstate 40 and found a large number of officers and police units on the scene.
Humboldt police investigating shooting as homicide

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — On the night of Tuesday December 27, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received a tip of a large police presence on North 17th Avenue in Humboldt. In a news release from the Humboldt Police Department, officers were dispatched at 9:52 p.m. to a home on North 17th Avenue in response to a person being shot.
Union City Police Investigate Stolen Rifles

Union City police were dispatched concerning the theft of guns from a vehicle. Reports said officers were called to G&H Tool and Die on Fifth Street, where they spoke with 36 year old Derek Wayne Stanley, of Kenton. At the scene, Stanley told officers he went deer hunting on December...
Family shaken after bullet strikes daughter’s bedroom

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — In Chester County, a family was having lunch around 1 p.m. Wednesday when they heard a loud noise. The family thought a large item had fallen in one of the rooms, but when Lauren Balius looked into her youngest daughters bedroom, she was shocked at what she discovered.
New housing aimed at helping the elderly

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — The Lexington Housing Authority is setting up plans to help the elderly in Henderson County. The housing authority recently started a nonprofit organization to help make this a reality. “We have actually started a nonprofit off of our housing authority. 501(c)(3) by the name of TAG-C...
Addiction to Over-the-Counter Tianeptine Lands Corinth Businessman in Rehab

Booneville, Miss., resident John Doe (not his real name), 25, vaguely remembers what happened in 2021 when a gas-station employee told him to “try this new thing.” Doe told the Mississippi Free Press on Dec. 16, 2022, that he later purchased Pegasus, the product’s name. It contains Tianeptine, a chemical substance that the French Society of Medical Research discovered and patented in the 1960s.
Henry County Deputies For Hungry Extended

The Henry County Deputies for the Hungry program which was set to stop on Dec. 30th, 2022 is being extended. Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey said, “We have currently taken in 90 deer so we still have plenty of freezer space left. The deer shed will continue to take deer until Jan. 13th, 2023. After closing on Jan 13th, 2023 we’ll wait for the CWD test results to come back on each deer then announce a date for the processed deer to be given away.”
Escapee arrested after traffic stop leads to police pursuit

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A traffic stop in Dyersburg leads to the arrest of an escapee. 25-year-old Cody Sims, of Newbern, is currently in custody at the Dyer County Jail following the incident Monday night. According to the Dyersburg Police Department, around 7:30 p.m. on December 26, an officer observed...
Law enforcement agencies to offer free rides on New Year’s Eve

MARTIN, Tenn. — A local city’s law enforcement wants to make sure those celebrating New Year’s Eve will do so safely. The Martin Police Department is offering up rides this New Year’s Eve through their “Safety Bus.”. Those who live in the Martin city limits...
Police Chief Nears Retirement

He has been called a coach, a friend, a big brother and even one of the biggest Santa’s at Christmas time by those that know him. For the past 32 years he has served as the Chief of Police in Lexington. Come January 5th, Roger Loftin will work his...
LIFELINE releases list of January 2023 mobile blood drives

JACKSON, Tenn. — LIFELINE Blood Services has released a list of their upcoming blood drives for January 2023. Their stops for the month include, but is not limited to:. Lowe’s in Milan on January 6 from 1 pm to 6 p.m. Jackson City Hall on January 17 from...
