In areas of Portland, residents remain without power nearly three days after storm's arrival
PORTLAND, Ore. — It's been nearly three days since a wind storm knocked out power to more than 200,000 homes and businesses across Oregon and southwest Washington. During the worst of it, five people were killed when trees came down across roadways. Many buildings and homes saw damage from falling branches or burst pipes.
There's a good chance for at least 6 inches of snow in winter storm Thursday to Friday
A round of light snow Wednesday night will serve as a precursor to a much larger and more dangerous storm that's expected to hit southeast Wisconsin hardest Thursday night into Friday night. There is still some uncertainty over how the storm will develop, but there is a good probability for at least 6 inches of snow for southeast Wisconsin, said JJ Wood, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Sullivan. ...
Wednesday in Portland: ODOT installing boulders along freeways to deter homeless campers and more
Wednesday in Portland: ODOT installing boulders along freeways to deter homeless campers and more

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Dec. 7 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.
New storm to bring heavy rain and snow to the West
A new storm system will bring heavy rain and snow to the West in the coming days. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the forecast.
6.4 Quake In Northern California Causes Movement And Alerts In Klamath Falls
A 6.4 quake shook Northern California early this morning at about 2:34am. Some residents in the local Klamath Falls area reported seeing shake alerts on mobile devices. Other residents in Klamath Falls reported seeing lights and curtains move during the early morning quake. CalTrans has continued to inspect bridges and...

Snow Report: 70 Inches of New Snow Pushes NorCal Totals Past 10 Feet for December
The major winter storm that nuked Northern California with a ton of mountain snow lived up to the hype over the weekend. The snow totals catapult the region into what many hope will be a wet winter. When the storm arrived on Friday, many people were skeptical if it could...
Freezing rain and snow snarl travel in Pacific Northwest
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Heavy snow, freezing rain and sleet have disrupted travel across the Pacific Northwest, causing widespread flight cancellations and delays and creating dangerous driving conditions in the region stretching from Vancouver, Canada, down through Washington state and Oregon. In Oregon, one person died in an accident...

Parts Of Vancouver Seawall Had To Close Due To King Tide Flooding & It Looks Wild (PHOTOS)
Parts of the seawall in Vancouver were closed yesterday, thanks to a storm and king tide pairing. Photos of the flooding have surfaced online, and The Weather Network predicts that there is more rain to come still. The City of Vancouver issued a statement on Monday, warning people about the...
