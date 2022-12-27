Alabama's Kicker, Will Reichard, Makes Decision On His Future With The Tide

The Alabama football program is no stranger to having to replace star players who head to the NFL after every season.

Just not usually at this position.

Alabama kicker Will Reichard announced Tuesday that the team's Sugar Bowl clash against Kansas State will be his final game for the Crimson Tide.

Reichard, who has one season of college eligibility remaining, will declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

“I definitely did think about it, coming back or leaving,” Reichard said Tuesday. “I wasn’t sure for a really long time, and then after talking to my friends and family and some people that I trust, I decided to go ahead and give it a shot.”

Prior to Reichard's four seasons at Alabama, the Crimson Tide had been notorious for struggling to find a consistent placekicker. Reichard changed that by making 61 of 74 field goal attempts during his college career, including 21 of 25 this season.

With 417 career points, Reichard is Alabama's all-time leader in scoring.

The Crimson Tide list two other placekickers on their roster in addition to Reichard: sophomore Reid Schuback and junior Chase Allen. Neither has attempted a kick during a college game.

Alabama also landed the signature of three-star kicker Conor Talty during the early signing period.

Reichard is ranked as the third-best kicking prospect in the NFL Draft by Charlie Campbell of WalterFootball.com .

Reichard is not the only Alabama starter who has announced that the Sugar Bowl will be their final game with the Crimson Tide. Starting quarterback Bryce Young and star linebacker Will Anderson Jr. will both play in the game before leaving for the NFL.