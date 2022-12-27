ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukegan, IL

seiu73.org

Historic Contract Gains for Palos Hills Public Works

Since Palos Hills public works had their union certified in 1984, SEIU Local 73 has been fighting to secure two additional sick days. Management had fought the increase in paid sick leave for 38 years. “This was a big victory thanks to our union,” said members of the bargaining team....
Forest Park Review

D209 superintendent accused of intimidation

Teachers, students and some board members are accusing Proviso Township District 209 Supt. James Henderson and his administration of intimidation after a student and teacher critical of Henderson were suspended and terminated, respectively. The disciplinary actions happened a month after the teacher and student delivered scathing public comments critical of...
HILLSIDE, IL
oakpark.com

Getting Oak Park ready for a gas-free future

New York, L.A., San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago … what’s stopping Oak Park from joining these and many other U.S. cities moving toward requiring new buildings to be gas-free?. From extraction to combustion, the gas powering our furnaces, hot water heaters, stoves, and dryers is a major contributor to...
OAK PARK, IL
thereporteronline.net

This South Side hospital earned an F for safety. Now it has a B.

The news was a surprise to everyone at St. Bernard Hospital and Health Care Center. It was April 2021, and the Englewood hospital had just learned that it had earned an F grade for safety from the Leapfrog Group, an organization that releases widely watched grades twice a year. It...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Rideshare drivers protest unfair working conditions at O'Hare

CHICAGO (CBS) – Many airline passengers have been stranded over the past several days – but those who were not may have had a tough time getting a ride home Tuesday night, at least from O'Hare International Airport.Some Lyft and Uber drivers staged a protest and refused airport rides. They claim the rideshare companies have done nothing to protect them from carjackings – and they say they do not have access to clean bathrooms at the airports.Fare structure and pay are also big issues."As passengers, you guys are being ripped off – and drivers are being underpaid," said Lenny Sanchez of the Independent Drivers Guild and Justice For App Workers. "On average, at least 50 percent of the fare that you guys are charged nowadays is going to Uber and Lyft."In a statement, Lyft said with rewards and bonuses, drivers can earn $35 in an hour or more – and drivers can voice their concerns through an advisory council.There had been no response from Uber late Tuesday.
CHICAGO, IL

