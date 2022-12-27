Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Y&R Spoilers For December 28: Diane Crosses Enemy LinesSoap HubGenoa City, WI
Garibaldi’s in Hoffman Estates restaurant reviewChicago Food KingHoffman Estates, IL
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State rolls through NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Y&R Spoilers For December 22: Danny Romalotti Surprises His FamilySoap HubGenoa City, WI
New Trendy Salad Restaurant in Schaumburg Does it live up to the hype?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Related
seiu73.org
Historic Contract Gains for Palos Hills Public Works
Since Palos Hills public works had their union certified in 1984, SEIU Local 73 has been fighting to secure two additional sick days. Management had fought the increase in paid sick leave for 38 years. “This was a big victory thanks to our union,” said members of the bargaining team....
southarkansassun.com
$500 boost available to eligible US residents: Apply now for one-time payment program before deadline
Chicago’s Resiliency Fund 2.0 is offering one-time payments of $500 to eligible city residents who had difficulty accessing federal COVID-19 relief stimulus payments, according to a report by CBS News on November 2, 2022. The program, which is a partnership between the city and local non-profits, is open to...
Chicago school to be used as temporary shelter for migrants, mayor's office confirms
Mayor Lightfoot's office confirms a Chicago Public School building will be used as a temporary shelter for migrants who were bused to the city from border states.
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 during the holidays
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you live in Chicago, you might want to check your bank statement to see if you got some money from the state of Illinois. You probably have got the money and not noticed it. It's not a ton of money, but it's still a payment up to $400.
orangeandbluepress.com
$500 Cash Assistance Application Deadline In Chicago Is Near, Here’s What To Do
Chicago residents have one-time payments of $500 through the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0, a program that provides financial assistance who may have been left out of the COVID-19 stimulus. The Final Call For New Cash Assistance. Last call for the Chicago residents for the city’s new cash assistance program as...
Deadline to get no-strings-attached $500 payment from Chicago approaching soon
More than 25,000 Chicago residents will be chosen by lottery to receive a one-time, no-strings attached payment of $500. The fund is intended for those who had difficulty accessing federal relief payments in 2020 and 2021.
One Illinois City Named Among The Top 25 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
Forest Park Review
D209 superintendent accused of intimidation
Teachers, students and some board members are accusing Proviso Township District 209 Supt. James Henderson and his administration of intimidation after a student and teacher critical of Henderson were suspended and terminated, respectively. The disciplinary actions happened a month after the teacher and student delivered scathing public comments critical of...
fox32chicago.com
City of Chicago to sell off 2,000 vacant lots on South and West sides for fraction of value
CHICAGO - Six years ago, Mekazin Alexander bought a 6,000-square-foot lot several houses down from where she owns a home in Englewood. She bought the lot as part of Large Lots, a program initially spearheaded by Englewood residents and adapted by the city in 2015. Alexander turned the unkempt lot...
oakpark.com
Getting Oak Park ready for a gas-free future
New York, L.A., San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago … what’s stopping Oak Park from joining these and many other U.S. cities moving toward requiring new buildings to be gas-free?. From extraction to combustion, the gas powering our furnaces, hot water heaters, stoves, and dryers is a major contributor to...
CBS 58
Milwaukee is the most expensive city in the nation for utility bills, report shows
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A new report shows Milwaukee ranks as the most expensive major city for utility bills in the nation. According to the 2022 U.S. Utilities Market Size and Household Spending Report, on average, Milwaukee residents pay $521 a month for electric, gas, water, sewer, waste, and recycling.
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
LTHS won’t take less than $55 million for Willow Springs land
The Lyons Township High School Board of Education has decided to sell the approximately 70-acre parcel of vacant, wooded land located in Willow Springs that it has owned for than 60 years — if it gets an offer of at least $55 million. LTHS will accept sealed bids for...
cwbchicago.com
Fourth man charged with participating in forgery scheme against county’s electronic monitoring program
Chicago — Prosecutors have filed criminal charges against a man who allegedly provided Cook County officials with phony employment verification records so he could move around Chicago while on electronic monitoring while awaiting trial for a felony narcotics case in 2018 and 2019. Anthony Younger, 30, is the third...
thereporteronline.net
This South Side hospital earned an F for safety. Now it has a B.
The news was a surprise to everyone at St. Bernard Hospital and Health Care Center. It was April 2021, and the Englewood hospital had just learned that it had earned an F grade for safety from the Leapfrog Group, an organization that releases widely watched grades twice a year. It...
Rideshare drivers protest unfair working conditions at O'Hare
CHICAGO (CBS) – Many airline passengers have been stranded over the past several days – but those who were not may have had a tough time getting a ride home Tuesday night, at least from O'Hare International Airport.Some Lyft and Uber drivers staged a protest and refused airport rides. They claim the rideshare companies have done nothing to protect them from carjackings – and they say they do not have access to clean bathrooms at the airports.Fare structure and pay are also big issues."As passengers, you guys are being ripped off – and drivers are being underpaid," said Lenny Sanchez of the Independent Drivers Guild and Justice For App Workers. "On average, at least 50 percent of the fare that you guys are charged nowadays is going to Uber and Lyft."In a statement, Lyft said with rewards and bonuses, drivers can earn $35 in an hour or more – and drivers can voice their concerns through an advisory council.There had been no response from Uber late Tuesday.
Despite Protests, Damen Silos Sold By Pritzker to Controversial Buyer
Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration sold the Damen Silos and 23 acres of riverfront industrial land last week despite last-minute efforts by groups trying to delay the sale and allow public input. Michael Tadin Jr. and his family were announced last month as the high bidder, offering $6.5 million, for...
Longtime Libertyville hair salon to close as stylist/owner retires: 'It's been a good run'
"It's like I come here to visit and I get paid for it," stylist Nance Grimaldi said as she prepares to close up shop.
Cook County State Attorney's Office Secretary Reported Missing From Richton Park, Illinois
On March 6, 2018, 54-year-old Richton Park, Illinois resident, Tracie Bell, failed to show up for work. Tracie, a loving mother who is a secretary for the Cook County State Attorney's Office, is described as very dependable. It is uncharacteristic of her not to call her supervisor if she was going to be absent or late.
cwbchicago.com
45-time convicted felon scammed Chicago businesses by posing as a city employee, prosecutors say
46 strikes and you’re out, pal. Or maybe not. We’ll see. Prosecutors say a man on parole for his 43rd, 44th, and 45th felony convictions is the guy who dressed up like a city inspector to scam businesses out of money on Chicago’s North Side earlier this month.
secretchicago.com
Groundbreaking Will Soon Begin On The $1 Billion Cascading ‘Sister Towers’ Being Built On The Site Of Abandoned Chicago Spire
The Chicago Spire hole was born from a disintegrated dream. Once upon a time, it was the beginning of what was to become the tallest building in the Western Hemisphere. A 2,000 feet tall tower was to shoot up from 400 North Lake Shore Drive, piercing the clouds and offering more than 150 floors of unique potential.
Comments / 0