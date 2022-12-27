Read full article on original website
northernnewsnow.com
Superior jeweler makes big New Year’s donation
DULUTH, MN. -- Superior-based Nummi Jewelers donated $2,000 Friday to a local non-profit to help victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault ahead of the new year. The donation goes toward the Center Against Sexual and Domestic Abuse, or CASDA, an organization that advocates for victims and provides aid to people experiencing abuse.
City Of Superior Considers 5% Raise For Nonunion Employees
The City of Superior isn't immune - but they're doing something about it. Workforce shortages and employee retention has been an issue plaguing the economy over the last few years. To help combat some of those issues, the city is expected to provide for a 5% raise for all nonunion employees, effective January 1.
WDIO-TV
Mail carrier weighs in on Duluth’s mail service problem
The mail service in Duluth is causing a big problems for residents. Some have claimed that they haven’t received mail in more than two weeks. We spoke with an area mail carrier, who chose to remain anonymous, to share what he is experiencing first hand at his job. First...
Highlights From Duluth Mayor Emily Larson’s 2022 Year End Progress Report
As we get ready to turn the page on 2022 and look ahead to 2023, Duluth Mayor Emily Larson took the time to update Northland residents on the accomplishments the city has made throughout the past year; at the same time, offering insight into what the priorities will be in the coming new year.
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth taking new steps to enforce sidewalk snow removal starting January 1
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Since the massive snowfall earlier this month, plows have been clearing the streets of Duluth, but many sidewalks still look untouched. Some Duluthians are hoping their fellow Northlanders will do their part and clear sidewalks soon. Even during the darkest days of a Minnesota...
FOX 21 Online
Potential $200 Fee For Snow Covered Sidewalks
DULUTH, Minn.–If you haven’t gotten out to shovel your sidewalk in Duluth, you may be paying in the coming New Year. Beginning Sunday, Duluth may charge you two hundred dollars if you don’t clear your sidewalk. The fee will not be automatic, but it will charged if...
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth residents share frustration over mail delays, USPS responds
DULUTH, MN. -- Many communities around Duluth and other parts of the Northland have gone weeks without mail, and it appears staffing issues are to blame. “December 16 was the last time we got mail,” said Mike Adamczak, a resident of Duluth’s Lakeside neighborhood. Adamczak wasn’t alone.
FOX 21 Online
Globe News Changing Ownership By Start of New Year
SUPERIOR, Wisc.–The old-school, one-stop-shop, Globe News in Superior, Wisconsin will have new owners by January 1st, 2023. Globe News has been a collector’s dream on the corner of Belknap Street and Tower Avenue for 40 years. Starting off as a news stand selling only magazines and newspapers, longtime owner Tom Unterberger has expanded his inventory to include sports cards, comic books, and vinyl records.
northernnewsnow.com
'Could have been prevented' Husky Superior Refinery explosion report released
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board (CSB) has released their final report on the April 26, 2018 Huskey Superior Refinery explosion. The report reads, “the incident could have been prevented.”. The report states 36 refinery and contract workers were injured and...
FOX 21 Online
USPS Addresses Mail And Delivery Delays In Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — If you’ve been waiting weeks to receive your mail or packages, you’re not alone. A Minnesota-based spokesperson for the Post Office tells FOX21 that the Duluth postal management is aware of the delays. To tackle it, the post offices in Duluth are paying overtime...
WDIO-TV
Family displaced after house fire in Superior
A Superior family has been displaced after a fire Wednesday afternoon. The Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire on the 1300 block of N. 17th Street, just before 11:15 a.m. Upon arrival, crews found smoke coming from a second story window. Officials say the fire started in an...
boreal.org
Potential winter storm
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • December 31, 2022. A winter storm may impact the Northland's weather Monday night into Tuesday night. There is potential for travel impacts from snow and a wintry mix, especially over northwest Wisconsin. There remains uncertainty in the track of the storm which will affect precipitation type and amount and which areas see the most. As of this Saturday morning, far northern Minnesota is least likely to be affected and northwest Wisconsin the most. Stay tuned for forecast updates and check back often.
FOX 21 Online
Kansas City Tourists Make Unexpected Visit To Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — Well, when you live where it’s relatively mild, and the kids are on Christmas break, where do go? For some people, it’s traveling north and stopping in Duluth!. We sent Fox21 photojournalist Adam Jagunich out to find some people ice fishing. He went to...
northernnewsnow.com
Top baby names of 2022 at Essentia Health-Virginia
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Essentia ran the numbers from the Office of Vital Records at the Minnesota Department of Health, here are the most popular names at their Virginia campus. TOP BABY BOY NAMES FOR ESSENTIA HEALTH-VIRGINIA. Ivan — 3 Jackson, Jaxon, William — 2 TOP...
northernnewsnow.com
Brick House Cafe burns down
CABLE, WI. (Northern News Now) - The well known Brick House Cafe in Cable, WI burned down Friday morning. Owner Heather Ludzack tells Northern News Now she’s happy all of her customers, employees, family, and dog got out of the building before it was engulfed. Ludzack says she’s not...
KEYC
Fire destroys trailer in Canosia Township
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Multiple crews responded to a blaze early Wednesday morning that destroyed a trailer in Canosia Township, located just north of Duluth. The fire began around 4:45 a.m., when authorities responded to a call of a trailer fire near Martin and Lorendale Roads. Authorities said...
FOX 21 Online
Snowy December Threatens 72-Year-Old Record
DULUTH, Minn. — The Northland has seen a lot of snow this month, including here in Duluth where we need just 1.3 inches of snow in three days to break December’s record. Our mid-December storm that dropped nearly two feet of snow on several of our communities is what put us within striking distance of the record set in 1950 at 44.3 inches. Because of the geography of the area, different parts of Duluth receive different amounts of snowfall, so it is important when comparing to past years, a standard location is used.
These Are The Ugliest Town In Minnesota And Wisconsin
One thing for sure I can tell you is that Duluth and Superior do not fall into this category. Duluth is one of the most naturally beautiful places in Minnesota, plus many of the old buildings have been restored or knocked down. Yes, we do have a few gems that need to be fixed up, but for the most part downtown and the surrounding areas are in pretty good shape. Plus the people in Duluth and the surrounding areas are the definition of Minnesota Nice.
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth Police: 2 injured in fight involving knife in Morgan Park
8:30 P.M. UPDATE: Duluth Police now say the injuries weren’t from a stabbing, but rather a fight involving a knife. The department called the injuries “minor wounds/cuts.” A statement from a department spokesperson goes on to say, “no one was apprehended as this incident appears to be a disagreement between parties involved who were underage drinking. The investigation remains active and ongoing.”
Duluth Salvation Army Nears $215,000 Kettle Goal After Huge Anonymous Donation
This is exactly the kind of story you love to hear about, especially during the Christmas season. Recently, the Duluth Salvation Army was lagging behind in their goal to raise $215,000 through their red kettle campaign. They believe that inflation and snowy weather were the main reasons donations were coming...
KOOL 101.7
