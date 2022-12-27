Read full article on original website
Helen and Neil McSheffrey: Grateful for people who showed kindness after a fall at Market Basket
On Dec. 26, my husband Neil fell down while entering Market Basket in Tilton. According to my husband there were several people who gave of themselves unconditionally without a thought to what was going on in their lives. One gentleman, an off-duty firefighter from Tilton-Northfield, called 911, a woman checked to see if he was OK. The on-duty store manager got him a chair and gave him his jacket to keep him warm.
Richard Littlefield: Saving Gunstock also means saving Belknap County economy
In a Dec. 16 letter to the editor, an Alton resident put a very negative spin on the Aug. 1 meeting that reopened Gunstock, and the nine representatives who showed up to avoid potential catastrophe for not only Gunstock but Belknap County's economy.
Edwin B. Blow, 73
BELMONT — Edwin Bruce Blow, 73, of Belmont, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. Edwin was born in Burlington, Vermont, on June 21, 1949, the son of the late Carlton and Eva (Provost) Blow.
Conway offering new incentives to attract bus drivers
CONWAY — The Conway School Board voted unanimously at its last meeting to pay the upfront costs for anyone seeking to become a school bus driver in Conway. “The bus driver shortage is a nationwide issue, and it’s no different here in Conway,” Jim Hill, SAU 9 director of administrative services, said at the Dec. 12 meeting.
What a $150K Rochester home says (or doesn't) about real estate market
ROCHESTER — A 600-square-foot Rochester home sold last month for $150,000, a price falling well short of Strafford County’s median sale price of single-family residences sold in November. Described as a “fixer-upper in a great neighborhood,” the one-bedroom, one-bathroom house at 15 Brock St. was listed for $106,900...
51 Elm gets closer to opening this spring
LACONIA — As the spring completion of Lakeport's 51 Elm project approaches, its final pieces are falling into place. The City of Laconia is considering different parking options facing the future commercial storefronts — a public hearing on which will be held at the city council's Jan. 9 meeting — and the Planning Board approved a request earlier this month to change the ownership structure of 51 Elm's residences from apartments to condominiums.
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 81 service calls from 8 a.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. Thursday. Six people were arrested.
Esther W. Smith, 93
MEREDITH — Esther W. Smith, 93, of Meredith, died peacefully Dec. 16, 2022. Born in Boston, Massachusetts, Dec, 19, 1928, to the late Clev A. and Bessie (Presley) Willey. She was the youngest of eight children. Esther attended schools in the Boston area. Esther married Charles H. Smith, of...
Pamela A. Price, 63
GILMANTON IRON WORKS — Pamela Ann Price, 63, passed away unexpectedly at her home Dec. 24, 2022, with her loving husband by her side. Pamela was born on Jan. 23, 1959, to Claire Fell and the late Charles Fell Sr. She spent her childhood and teenage years in Billerica, Massachusetts, before meeting the love of her life, Richard Price, while visiting Alton Bay. Pamela and Richard built a beautiful life together, raising their three children in Gilmanton.
Nicole Piscopo, 69
SANBORNTON — Nicole “Niki” St. Clair Piscopo, beloved mother, sister, aunt, and friend passed away on Dec. 22, at the age of 69. She is survived by her husband, James S. Piscopo; and three sons, Justin Piscopo, his wife Michelle Piscopo, Corey Piscopo, his wife Sage Stowell, James Austin Piscopo; a brother, Charlie St. Clair; a sister, Sandy Newman; nephew, Jamie Newman; and niece, Julia St. Clair.
Charles A. Morrison, 89
SUNAPEE — Charles Allan Morrison, of Naples, Florida and Sunapee, New Hampshire (formerly of…
Robert Foreman, 75
WOLFEBORO — On Dec. 22, 2022, Robert Foreman, also known as "Bob" and "Roberto Rios," passed away in Wolfeboro, at the age of 75. Bob was born on March 13, 1947, in Concord, Massachusetts, to Charles and Gladys (Rockwell) Foreman. He is survived by his former wife, Emerita Foreman;...
