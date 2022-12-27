Read full article on original website
Related
Lack of compassion by Congresswoman Tenney
This time of year, between Thanksgiving and Christmas, we think of families, our communities and those less fortunate. Unfortunately, Congresswoman Claudia Tenney shows her lack of compassion and lack of basic human decency. Ms. Tenney voted against H.R. 7946, the Veteran Service Recognition Act, which would allow members of the...
NY Green-Lights Composting of Human Bodies
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation on Saturday to allow a form of burial known as human composting—the sixth state in the country to legalize it. The process is similar to composting food: the remains are put in a vessel with wood chips and other plant materials that help it break down into soil. The eco-conscious say this method is better for the environment than traditional burial, but Catholic bishops in the state oppose it. “A process that is perfectly appropriate for returning vegetable trimmings to the earth is not necessarily appropriate for human bodies,” Dennis Poust, executive director of the New York State Catholic Conference, told the Associated Press.Read it at Associated Press
Gillibrand, Schumer, Cardin, Wicker Announce Omnibus Includes Measure To Award Congressional Gold Medal To Benjamin Ferencz, The Last Living Nuremberg Prosecutor
Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD) and Senator Roger Wicker (R-MS) announced that their bill to award the Congressional Gold Medal to Benjamin Ferencz was included in the FY2023 omnibus funding package. Ferencz, the last living...
Oswego County Today
Fulton, NY
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
822K+
Views
ABOUT
Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.https://oswegocountytoday.com
Comments / 0