More rain is coming and San Francisco wants you to feel prepared. Public Works will provide San Francisco residents and businesses up to 10 free sandbags leading up to and during severe rainstorms. They are intended for properties prone to flooding. Sandbags can be retrieved Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Public Works operations yard, Marin Street/Kansas Street gate. Bring proof of address. Please note that members of the public will need to load the sandbags into their vehicles on their own. Sandbags also are sold at many local hardware and home improvement stores.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO