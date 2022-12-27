Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Free Outdoor Activities in San Francisco CaliforniaTiffany T.Stinson Beach, CA
Vallejo Christmas house sparkles for last time following 23 years regarding late girlSea ChaosVallejo, CA
San Francisco New Years Eve Fireworks is back! Past View from a Drone & List of Things to do in the SF Bay areaJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
Northern California Braces for Category 4 Atmospheric RiverAndy MonroeSan Francisco, CA
Can You dance like Him? Happiness is Free: California boy showed off incredible dance moves at school's winter concertOlu'remiSan Francisco, CA
funcheap.com
Hometown Bowl’s New Year’s Eve Party w/ Free Midnight Bowling (South SF)
6PM-2AM Hosted by DJ Keith O spinning 90s, Pop & Old School Music. At the stroke of midnight, FREE half-hour of bowling from 12:00AM-12:30PM. Hometown Bowl is open to the public, FREE ADMISSION, but ticket entry for additional savings and bowling discounts available. Ticket 1. $40 = one pair of...
funcheap.com
North Beach NYE Comedy Extravaganza at 117-Year-Old Bar (2022/23)
Since the 1950s, North Beach has been San Francisco’s number one destination for stand-up comedy. From Robin Williams, to Ellen Degeneres, to Whoopi Goldberg…they all got their start in North Beach. Get $15 Early Bird Tickets – Use secret code FUNCHEAP for $5 off tickets. Two shows...
funcheap.com
$5 New Year’s Day 2023 Pancake Party & Block Party for Charity (SF)
Join us this Sunday January 1st, 2023 for a Pancake Party on the the patio at Dolores Deluxe! We’ll be cooking up silver dollar pancakes in three flavors, with 100% of the proceeds benefitting the SF Food Bank! The festivities begin at 10AM until we sell out (but don’t worry, we’re prepping extra for the late risers)!
funcheap.com
Hip Hop + Afrobeat Oakland NYE Party 2022/23 + Free Champagne Toast
Ring in 2023 at one of Oakland’s coolest spots with a night of local guest DJs spinning Hip Hop + Afrobeat sounds that intrigue the hips to shake. Hookah on the patio until 1am. Plus a complimentary midnight toast. Get $10 Tickets – Use secret code FUNCHEAP for $5...
funcheap.com
Sober New Year’s Eve Gathering 2022/23 w/ SF Dharma Collective
Join the San Francisco Dharma Collective to celebrate our first year at 2929 24th Street. We will have music, snacks and an acknowledgment of the gratitude we feel for our community and volunteers as well as an intention setting ritual. Then we will ring in the New Year at midnight.
funcheap.com
No Scrubs: SF’s Best NYE 90s Hip Hop & RnB Party with Free Champagne Toast
Only 1,000 Tickets Available! Last year’s event sold out quickly!. Come bring in the New Year with close friends and family on the dancefloor at the Neck of the Woods! You already know we are partying all night! Come listen to some throwback hip hop and r&b jams and have a few cocktails with a dance partner. Not to mention a complimentary glass of champagne to toast right at 12am on the dot.
funcheap.com
Daredevil “Surfs” Flooded Street in Santa Cruz
Heavy rains have caused flooding in Santa Cruz County, and thanks to KRON4 for sharing a video by Action Sports Construction that shows an adventurous spirit who took the opportunity to surf the flooded street in Rio del Mar. The video below shows the daredevil, donning a wetsuit, surfing the...
funcheap.com
Where to Get 10 Free Sand Bags in SF for Heavy Rains
More rain is coming and San Francisco wants you to feel prepared. Public Works will provide San Francisco residents and businesses up to 10 free sandbags leading up to and during severe rainstorms. They are intended for properties prone to flooding. Sandbags can be retrieved Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Public Works operations yard, Marin Street/Kansas Street gate. Bring proof of address. Please note that members of the public will need to load the sandbags into their vehicles on their own. Sandbags also are sold at many local hardware and home improvement stores.
funcheap.com
SF’s IKEA Urban Mall Opening in 2023
Thanks to SF Chronicle for sharing the news that the long-awaited San Francisco IKEA is finally opening on Market Street in 2023. It’s been more than two years since the vacant 6×6 Mall at 945 Market Street was purchased for $198 million. The building has sat unused since completed in 2016, according to the Real Deal.
