San Francisco, CA

funcheap.com

North Beach NYE Comedy Extravaganza at 117-Year-Old Bar (2022/23)

Since the 1950s, North Beach has been San Francisco’s number one destination for stand-up comedy. From Robin Williams, to Ellen Degeneres, to Whoopi Goldberg…they all got their start in North Beach. Get $15 Early Bird Tickets – Use secret code FUNCHEAP for $5 off tickets. Two shows...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

$5 New Year’s Day 2023 Pancake Party & Block Party for Charity (SF)

Join us this Sunday January 1st, 2023 for a Pancake Party on the the patio at Dolores Deluxe! We’ll be cooking up silver dollar pancakes in three flavors, with 100% of the proceeds benefitting the SF Food Bank! The festivities begin at 10AM until we sell out (but don’t worry, we’re prepping extra for the late risers)!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Hip Hop + Afrobeat Oakland NYE Party 2022/23 + Free Champagne Toast

Ring in 2023 at one of Oakland’s coolest spots with a night of local guest DJs spinning Hip Hop + Afrobeat sounds that intrigue the hips to shake. Hookah on the patio until 1am. Plus a complimentary midnight toast. Get $10 Tickets – Use secret code FUNCHEAP for $5...
OAKLAND, CA
funcheap.com

Sober New Year’s Eve Gathering 2022/23 w/ SF Dharma Collective

Join the San Francisco Dharma Collective to celebrate our first year at 2929 24th Street. We will have music, snacks and an acknowledgment of the gratitude we feel for our community and volunteers as well as an intention setting ritual. Then we will ring in the New Year at midnight.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

No Scrubs: SF’s Best NYE 90s Hip Hop & RnB Party with Free Champagne Toast

Only 1,000 Tickets Available! Last year’s event sold out quickly!. Come bring in the New Year with close friends and family on the dancefloor at the Neck of the Woods! You already know we are partying all night! Come listen to some throwback hip hop and r&b jams and have a few cocktails with a dance partner. Not to mention a complimentary glass of champagne to toast right at 12am on the dot.
OAKLAND, CA
funcheap.com

Daredevil “Surfs” Flooded Street in Santa Cruz

Heavy rains have caused flooding in Santa Cruz County, and thanks to KRON4 for sharing a video by Action Sports Construction that shows an adventurous spirit who took the opportunity to surf the flooded street in Rio del Mar. The video below shows the daredevil, donning a wetsuit, surfing the...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
funcheap.com

Where to Get 10 Free Sand Bags in SF for Heavy Rains

More rain is coming and San Francisco wants you to feel prepared. Public Works will provide San Francisco residents and businesses up to 10 free sandbags leading up to and during severe rainstorms. They are intended for properties prone to flooding. Sandbags can be retrieved Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Public Works operations yard, Marin Street/Kansas Street gate. Bring proof of address. Please note that members of the public will need to load the sandbags into their vehicles on their own. Sandbags also are sold at many local hardware and home improvement stores.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

SF’s IKEA Urban Mall Opening in 2023

Thanks to SF Chronicle for sharing the news that the long-awaited San Francisco IKEA is finally opening on Market Street in 2023. It’s been more than two years since the vacant 6×6 Mall at 945 Market Street was purchased for $198 million. The building has sat unused since completed in 2016, according to the Real Deal.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

