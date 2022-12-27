Read full article on original website
Restructuring, Solid Capital Position to Aid HSBC's Growth
HSBC Holdings plc’s HSBC strong capital position, initiatives to strengthen digital capabilities, an extensive network and improvement in operating efficiency through business restructuring will likely keep aiding growth. Exiting the U.S. and French retail banking operations is expected to help the company focus more on Asia. The Zacks Consensus...
Have $500? These 2 Stocks Could Be Bargain Buys for 2023 and Beyond
Regularly adding money to stocks can be one of the smartest financial moves you make. The popular market barometer, the S&P 500 index, has returned 11% per year since 1950, which includes several market crashes along the way. The key is consistency. Adding $500 per month to growing companies will...
Implied Volatility Surging for Southwestern Energy (SWN) Stock Options
Investors in Southwestern Energy Company SWN need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $1 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows...
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 30th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 29th:. Immunocore Holdings plc IMCR: This late-stage biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 56.1% over the last 60 days. Immunocore...
Euronet (EEFT) Rises 20.9% in 3 Months: More Room for Growth?
Euronet Worldwide, Inc.’s EEFT shares have climbed 20.9% in the past three months compared with a 3.9% rise of the industry. Growth in EFT Processing, epay and Money Transfer businesses are driving the stock. With its digital efforts and global expansions, the company has positioned itself for better returns in the future.
Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.
From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
Analysts Expect XSLV To Hit $50
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (Symbol: XSLV), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $50.22 per unit.
3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance. The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification,...
4 Oilfield Services Stocks to Gain From the Prospering Industry
Since the beginning of this year, the number of drillers in oil patches has increased significantly. Drilling activities will continue to rise since the crude pricing environment remains highly favorable. Thus, with explorers returning to prolific oil resources, demand for oilfield services will stay solid, making the outlook for the Zacks Oil and Gas- Field Services industry promising.
Do Options Traders Know Something About Barclays (BCS) Stock We Don't?
Investors in Barclays PLC BCS need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $2.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how...
Consider BND for a Traditional 60/40 Portfolio
Amid a year of record-high inflation and market volatility, there’s been a lot of talk about how the traditional 60/40 portfolio has gone the way of the dodo, but Tim Buckley, president and CEO of Vanguard, argues that that’s nonsense. “Now, the news cycle is full of claims...
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Stock Moves -0.29%: What You Should Know
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) closed the most recent trading day at $212.99, moving -0.29% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.86%. Prior to today's trading,...
SLX's Underlying Holdings Imply 11% Gain Potential
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Steel ETF (Symbol: SLX), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $64.59 per unit.
Want Better Returns? Don?t Ignore These 2 Finance Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling...
Why Shares of SoFi, Lemonade, and Upstart Are Rising Today
Shares of several popular fintech stocks rode the wave upward with the broader market Thursday after new data from the Labor Department indicated that the red-hot U.S. job market may be cooling a bit. As of 12:30 p.m. ET, shares of one-stop-shop financial services company SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) were trading...
Analysts Anticipate FYX Will Reach $97
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FYX), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $97.13 per unit.
Elon Musk Faces Margin Call on Loan Used to Purchase Twitter
Tesla (US:TSLA) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had to meet a margin call from creditors holding the stock as collateral for loans financing his Twitter acquisition, Barron's reported on Thursday. A margin call is triggered when the value of the collateral securing the loan falls below an agreed ratio, and...
Is Vanguard Balanced Index Institutional (VBAIX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?
If you're looking for a Mutual Fund Equity Report fund category, then a possible option is Vanguard Balanced Index Institutional (VBAIX). While this fund is not tracked by the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we were able to examine other factors like performance, volatility, and cost. History of Fund/Manager. Vanguard Group...
Inter Parfums (IPAR) Gains on Solid Brands & Partnerships
Focus on strategic partnerships and effective product launches is favoring Inter Parfums, Inc. IPAR. The provider of fragrances and related products is benefiting from solid brand performance. These abovementioned upsides have boosted third-quarter 2022 results, with the top and bottom lines increasing year over year. The solid performance prompted management...
Investors Heavily Search Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A): Here is What You Need to Know
Agilent Technologies (A) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this scientific instrument maker have returned -3.2% over the past month versus...
