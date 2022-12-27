Shannon and the Clams play Chapel's new year show

Shannon and the Clams play The Chapel in San Francisco tonight, Friday and Saturday. Ground Control Touring

For former Oakland-based punk-garage-rockabilly belter Shannon Shaw, it didn’t take a pandemic to learn that even the most devout believer’s faith can be tested.

Even before lockdown, the Shannon and the Clams spitfire had sputtered through a battery of travails that included: her hometown’s tragic Ghost Ship fire of December 2016, which affected the lives of several close art-scene friends; the long-term illness she was helping her father battle; and a sudden COVID-like case of bronchitis morphing into pneumonia that hospitalized — and nearly killed — her sister, while Shaw babysat her home-alone niece from a backyard tent. And no sooner had she returned home than a stalker showed up, creeping nightly around her neighborhood and always narrowly avoiding police capture.

With cathartic aplomb, Shaw summoned much of that darkness in “Year of the Spider,” her Clams album from 2021. Surely, she remembers thinking last year around this time, things couldn’t get any worse in 2022.

But 12 months on, Shaw, 39, concedes, “I don’t wanna challenge fate, but I hope to never have a worse year than this one.”

On Aug. 16, she was unexpectedly pushed to her emotional limits when her fiance, popular local percussionist Joe Haener, was killed in a freak automobile accident at 41, only three months before their wedding. The couple met in the Bay Area, and had been together five years. Shaw had relocated to his native Portland, where he was maintaining his family’s vegetable farm, after playing in a cavalcade of bands like Battleship, Gris Gris, Little Queenie and Blanche Devereaux.

“I genuinely am a pretty positive person, and I’m really fortunate to have music and art as outlets,” says Shaw, who is also known for her watercolor portraits, prints of which she sold during lockdown to make ends meet. “But I’ve had a challenging life, I’ve had a really tough life in a lot of ways and I really thought I was overcoming the rougher stuff. But this? This was just not on my radar at all — I never, ever would have expected Joe to go.”

Shaw is a star with unlimited potential, with a huge charismatic singing voice that’s equal parts Ronnie Spector, Loretta Lynn, Petula Clark and Wanda Jackson. She has a variety of avenues for showcasing her sound: playing bass alongside longtime guitarist Cody Blanchard, keyboardist Will Sprott and drummer Nate Mahan in the 15-year-old Clams; in Hunx and his Punx; and now as a solo artist signed — and overseen — by Black Keys impresario Dan Auerbach for his Easy Eye Sound imprint in Nashville. She’s also currently working on material for all three outlets, she says.

Haener was more than Shaw’s steady — he was also her biggest fan. She just found a tape he’d secretly compiled of his favorite Clams tracks, which she’ll be playing in order at one of the band’s three upcoming New Year’s shows at The Chapel. Additionally, all of the opening acts were hand-picked by Haener before he passed.

“So the New Year’s shows are dedicated to Joe, because his birthday is New Year’s Day,” she explains. “To open these shows, we wanted people locally, and we wanted to reunite bands, too, or just bring back bands that hadn’t played together in a long time. And we ended up booking pretty much all the bands that Joe chose.”

The loss of her partner has not been easy for this usually unflappable artist, and she equates it to having the rug pulled out from underneath her, just when she’d finally regained her balance.

“I was planning our wedding the day Joe passed away,” she sighs. “I was looking at a last-minute alternative wedding venue, and as soon as I was done with that, I was gonna go to Reno for my bachelorette party. But the accident happened on his family farm, and it was horrible — as he was driving into the driveway, he was in a head-on collision, and the pickup truck hit his gas tank, and his truck exploded.”

This first Christmas without him has been especially hard, because he’d become what she’s dubbed the “family whisperer,” the perfect mediator to smooth over holiday disagreements when the clans got together.

For a while, in her grief, Shaw was making a somber tally of all the seasonal traditions she would miss sharing with her beloved. Lately, she’s switched to an entirely different, more uplifting rundown of all the eerie coincidences that point to his ongoing presence in the universe.

“And now it’s this huge, crazy list of these incredible things that happen, and it just feels so special,” she says, relating the story of a solitary black dragonfly that followed Haener’s coffin and its pallbearers from the hearse to the grave, where it hovered until the sermon was finished. “And I have never seen a black dragonfly, especially by itself, and they’re usually near water, but we were in the middle of nowhere, where the closest things were hazelnut tree orchards.”

Dragonflies have become a recurring motif now, a reassuring sign she no longer questions.

“These little moments just make me feel good,” Shaw says. “It makes me feel that there is some significance, somewhere, to all this modern madness ...”