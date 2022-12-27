Read full article on original website
Update: Plans For Kohl’s Closings in 2023
A recent industry-wide downturn has renewed online speculation regarding the future of the company. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, CNN.com, BusinessInsider.com, and Google.com.
Costco Allowing Shopping Without a Membership
A partner program will allow for delivery but not in-store shopping. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com and EatThis.com.
Your guide to the best after-Christmas clearance sales
KSNF/KODE — It’s beginning to look a lot like clearance! After-Christmas clearance sales offer mega discounts on holiday décor, gifts, toys, and so much more. If you thought the holiday shopping season ended on Christmas Eve, think again. You won’t find deals like these any other time of year, and the discounts get better and […]
People Making 6 Figures Are Shopping at Dollar Stores — Here’s What They Are Buying
With inflation at a four-decade high and Americans' wallets being hard hit, wealthier shoppers are now also turning to Dollar General, according to CEO Todd Vasos. Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality...
Costco Increasing Membership Fee
Company CFO says raising the membership fee is a question of “when, not if,” but has not yet announced an effective date. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com, TheStreet.com, and TheFool.com.
Update: After Closing 154 Stores in 2020 and More Through 2022, What Are Plans For JCPenney Closures in 2023?
The company has announced a dedicated attempt at recovery, but with malls suffering or closing throughout the U.S., analysts question the potential of present plans. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CNBC.com, CBInsights.com, KRON4.com, and CNN.com.
Some foods have been untouched by inflation
Headlines about inflation have been a staple of 2022, and consumers have seen prices for grocery items rise, from lettuce to a pack of Modelo beers. However, prices for these items stayed stable.
Allrecipes.com
The 12 Best Holiday Deals at Costco This December
From throwing holiday parties and cookie swaps to buying hostess gifts and stocking stuffers, it seems the trips to the store never end in December. That's just another reason why we love Costco; it's a one-stop shop for all our holiday needs. And Costco seems to sense that everyone's looking to save where they can this year, or at least their latest drop of monthly deals suggests it.
Amazon vs. Walmart: Who Has the Cheaper Grocery Prices?
A study finds Amazon handily beat Walmart for the lowest prices on food and consumables. In other categories, things tightened up.
Walmart Offers US ‘Inflation Free’ Holiday Goods
Walmart is offering consumers in the U.S. “inflation-free” holiday baskets through Dec. 26. Launched ahead of Thanksgiving and continuing through the day after Christmas, this offer includes competitive prices on a variety of items needed for traditional holiday meals, Walmart said in a press release. The products are...
Non-Publicized Walmart Shopping “Secrets,” Including Ongoing Hidden Price Markdowns
The stalwart superchain maintains several under-the-radar benefits for new and regular shoppers. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, BestLifeOnline.com, Facebook.com, Twitter.com, and Walmart.com.
Walmart CEO Doug McMillon says theft is 'higher than what it has historically been'
Walmart CEO Doug McMillon on Tuesday became the latest retail executive to weigh in on theft, saying it is "higher than what it has historically been."
Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Clearance Sale Has Tons Of Good Deals
The beloved department store just launched its biannual clearance event, offering plenty of deals on apparel, home goods and more.
Retailers Brace for Returns Tsunami
‘Tis the season for giving—and give-backs. Consumers are expected to return nearly $171 billion in merchandise this holiday season—over one-fifth of the overall returns volume projected for 2022. More than $816 billion worth of retail purchases will be returned by shoppers this year, according to the National Retail Federation’s (NRF) survey of 70 retailers with Appriss Retail, conducted during September and October. When it comes to holiday sales, retailers can expect to see an average of nearly 17 percent returned. Respondents reported that for every $1 billion in sales they make, they tend to incur an average of $165 million in returns. Though...
CNET
Best Last-Minute Shopping Deals at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and More
We are less than a week away from Christmas at this point, and if you've been putting off your shopping you may be a little stressed. Don't worry, though. Retailers are still offering some pretty great deals across the board, and many of them can still arrive in time for your holiday celebrations. We've rounded up the big retailers offering sales and a way to get the items in time below, so be sure to check them out now and finish up your holiday shopping today.
Will Target Be Open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day? All the Details on Target’s Holiday Hours in 2022
With the holidays fast approaching, you may need to do a last-minute Target run (or two, or three) to finish gift shopping and grab any other supplies you may require for wrapping presents or cooking a holiday meal at home. But what about those very, very last-minute shopping trips? Will Target be open on Christmas Eve? Will Target be open on Christmas Day?
Former Ross Employee Predicts Markdowns of 49 Cents and $2
A former Ross Dress for Less employee predicts super-low markdowns for items. Ross Dress for Less is an American discount department store chain with 1,697 locations. It has 198 venues in Florida.
Albany Herald
Walmart Wants to Make Shopping Even Easier
If there's something you want to buy, someone will provide about a million ways for you to do it. Aside from the obvious options of going into the store and ordering it online, there's everything from temporary pop-up shops and the hybrid in-store pickup option to buying it on Instagram. In 2020, Target (TGT) - Get Free Report became the first big-box chain to make some of its products available to buy directly for those scrolling the social media platform.
iheart.com
Stores Still Busy Amid Holiday Returns
If you want to return any gifts you received for the holidays, the BBB has some help. The bureau recommends folks try and find out the return policy for the store they need to visit before heading there and to bring a gift receipt with them if they have one. Also, ask about a restocking fee which can be up to 25-percent of the purchase price for some items.
Walmart CEO Warns Of Possible Store Closures
The CEO of Walmart, Doug McMillon, recently said a national rise in shoplifting could lead to higher prices and possible store closures. “Theft is an issue," he said during an interview with CNBC. "It’s higher than what it has historically been."
