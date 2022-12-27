ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

KOCO

Oklahoma will ring in 2023 with mild weather

Oklahomans can enjoy mild weather during the last day of 2022. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Taylor Cox gives the latest weather update for New Year's Eve. Watch the video player above for the forecast. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to receive customized weather alerts. You can watch our...
KFOR

It’s going to be a very windy day Oklahoma!

A Wind Advisory is up and running for central Oklahoma thru 6 PM Wednesday. You can expect strong and gusty south winds to continue today across all of Oklahoma. South winds 25-35 MPH with gusts to 45 MPH. So hold on to the steering wheel!
KOCO

Oklahoma travelers reconsider flying Southwest, checking bags

OKLAHOMA CITY — Bags at Will Rogers World Airport were still waiting to be picked up Thursday as Southwest cancels thousands of flights across the nation. The disruptions and cancellations caused travelers to reconsider checking their bags, as well as flying with the airline. Ron Homesly said he booked...
KFOR

Mild start to 2023 leads to rain and storms

After a slight downturn in temperatures Friday, we will be pretty well above average once more for the weekend. Look for low to middle 50s Friday with a return to lower 60s Saturday and New Year’s Day. January is Oklahoma’s driest month climatologically, however an area of low pressure...
Z94

Oklahoma Dept of Wildlife To Host Trap Classes in 2023

If you're an Oklahoma outdoorsman that wants to extend your outdoor hunting season, or if you've ever wanted to learn how to trap, the OK Wildlife Department will be hosting workshops across the state in 2023. What is there to trap in Oklahoma? Glad you asked. Coyotes, raccoons, and bobcats...
earnthenecklace.com

Jason Hackett Leaving KOCO: Where Is the Oklahoma Anchor Going?

Oklahoma has been so blessed to have a talented newsperson like Jason Hackett. The anchor made people’s mornings much brighter with his infectious smile and how he delivered news stories. Now, Jason Hackett is leaving KOCO, and people won’t see him on the air next year. His longtime viewers naturally want to know where he is going next and if he will also leave Oklahoma. Find out what Jason Hackett said about his departure from the station here.
News On 6

REI Oklahoma Receives Grant To Help Single Women Business Owners

A group is helping single women and single mothers in Oklahoma start or grow their business. This all comes from a $10,000 grant REI Oklahoma received. Small business owners said it can be tough to update technology and make sure workers are paid and protected, so grants like this can really help.
KOCO

Oklahomans continue to deal with water issues after brutal cold front

OKLAHOMA CITY — Tons of people in Oklahoma City and across the state are still dealing with water issues after the brutal cold front. Broken pipes and flooding have forced some people out of their homes. A lane of Northwest 23rd Street was blocked because of a crash that was caused by ice from when a water main broke and froze in the street.
KOCO

Many Oklahomans left stranded after a nationwide airline meltdown

OKLAHOMA CITY — Many Oklahomans have been left stranded after a nationwide airline meltdown. Southwest Airlines canceled thousands more flights on Tuesday. Oklahomans found themselves stuck, some all the way in California. Oklahomans who spoke with KOCO 5 said they’d prefer to fly home, being so far away.
