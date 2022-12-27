Billy Donovan Provides Updates on Alex Caruso, Javonte Green

Both players are progressing but their availability for Wednesday's game is still to be determined.

After a disappointing 133-118 loss to the Houston Rockets on Monday, the Chicago Bulls are looking for positives entering Wednesday's divisional battle against the Milwaukee Bucks. According to head coach Billy Donovan , things are moving in the right direction on the injury front regarding Alex Caruso and Javonte Green.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Caruso has been in concussion protocol and battling a sprained shoulder since Dec. 21. Prior to Monday's game, Donovan said Caruso was in the final step of concussion protocol, which is facing contact. Then on Tuesday, the veteran guard was a limited participant in practice. There are still concerns about his shoulder, however, so the Bulls won't make a decision on his availability for Wednesday just yet.

Green also participated in Tuesday's practice. He has missed the Bulls' last five games due to right knee soreness.

The Chicago Bulls have missed both players on the defensive end of the court. The Bulls currently rank 15th in the NBA as they allow an average of 115.1 points per game. Javonte Green's rebounding ability helps limit second-chance baskets. Alex Caruso's perimeter defense has been clearly missed with the Bulls not having a lockdown defender to put on the toughest assignments.