ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Salt Lake, UT

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLTV

West Valley police officer, 2 people hurt in crash

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — An officer with the West Valley City Police Department and two other people were injured in a Friday morning crash. WVCPD Lt. Robert Brinton said the officer was taken to Intermountain Medical Center by ambulance to be evaluated for possible head injuries. The injured...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ksl.com

Loved ones of Utah woman who died in police custody still waiting on answers

SALT LAKE CITY — Kseniya Kniazeva knew Megan Joyce Mohn for less than a year, but Mohn's impact on Kniazeva was powerful enough to last a lifetime. "She was the most real person I've ever had in my life. She never held anything back. Whatever she felt, she said," Kniazeva said, adding that Mohn was one of the funniest people she ever met. "She didn't care what people thought of her; she was just real to the core."
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Clinton man admits to robbing, killing man who was walking down Ogden street

OGDEN, Utah — A Clinton man has admitted to shooting and killing an Ogden pedestrian during a robbery in June. Erik Orozco Sanches, 20, pleaded guilty last week to a reduced count of murder and aggravated robbery, first-degree felonies, as part of a plea deal. He had originally been charged with aggravated murder. In exchange for his pleas, prosecutors dropped charges of obstructing justice, a second-degree felony, and use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

Salt Lake police investigate Main Street shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police are investigating whether a shooting Tuesday afternoon was done in self-defense. Just before 3 p.m., there was a confrontation between two men just outside the entrance to Palmer Court, 999 S. Main Street. Details about what happened during the confrontation were still being investigated Tuesday, said Salt Lake police detective Michael Ruff.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Ogden man shot and killed, police ask public for help

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — The victim has been identified as 20 -year-old Xavier Bernal of Ogden. Officers went to the Redwoods Apartment to investigate but returned with minimal information about what had happened, and they had not found a suspect at this point, according to Roxeanne Vainuku, deputy communications director of the West Valley City Police Department.
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

Woman stole car from gas station, crashed it, police say

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — A woman stole a car and crashed it in an attempt to flee from police. On Wednesday at approximately 5:50 p.m., police said a vehicle was reported stolen from a gas station. Police found the vehicle and attempted to pull it over, with sirens and emergency lights. The driver then attempted to evade police with “reckless driving,” running red lights and driving over a curb.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KUTV

Auto-pedestrian crash on State Street leaves man in serious condition

MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — A man was transported in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle while allegedly walking outside of a crosswalk on State Street. The incident happened Wednesday shortly after 9 p.m. near the intersection of 4800 South and State Street in Murray. Related stories from...
MURRAY, UT
News Channel Nebraska

Bond in set in Hall County Court for man accused of kidnapping 13-year-old Utah boy

GRAND ISLAND, NE — We are starting to learn more about the alleged kidnapping that led to an arrest in Grand Island early Wednesday morning. Court documents say a man living in Layton, Utah contacted police about a sex offense involving his 13-year-old son in late November. The man said a 26-year-old going by the name Hunter Fox was sending sexual texts and exchanging nude images with his son. Police say Fox also goes by the name Aaron Zeman. Court documents list his name as Tadashi Kojima.
GRAND ISLAND, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy