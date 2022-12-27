Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Utah father hit by car at airport, police say driver lost control of handicap accessible vehicle
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah father is recovering in the hospital after he was hit by a car that plowed into multiple vehicles at the airport. David Harmer, 60, was at Salt Lake International Airport renting a car Monday morning. As he was walking to his rental car in the parking garage he heard a loud noise behind him.
ksl.com
Woman critically injured in Salt Lake shooting; suspected gunman found dead
SALT LAKE CITY — A woman was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot late Thursday in Salt Lake City. The suspected gunman, the woman's brother who is also her neighbor, was later found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say. The investigation began about 11:45 p.m. when...
Gephardt Daily
Suspect booked on felony charges after alleged assault on South Salt Lake police
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Dec. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents reveal details in the case of a man accused of punching an officer, and who came “dangerously close to removing a firearm from two peace officers, which would have likely resulted in death or serious injury.”
KSLTV
West Valley police officer, 2 people hurt in crash
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — An officer with the West Valley City Police Department and two other people were injured in a Friday morning crash. WVCPD Lt. Robert Brinton said the officer was taken to Intermountain Medical Center by ambulance to be evaluated for possible head injuries. The injured...
West Valley man shoots, kills roommate after waking up with a ‘bad feeling’
A man shot and killed his roommate on Thursday, Dec. 29, after waking up with a "bad feeling," according to the West Valley Police Department.
Woman charged with murder for beating Ogden man to death
A woman has been charged on Thursday, Dec. 29, after she allegedly killed a man by hitting him in the head with a weapon.
kslnewsradio.com
SLCPD investigating a suspicious incident surrounding a person in critical condition
SALT LAKE CITY — Police are investigating what they call a suspicious incident this morning. A hospital called Salt Lake City Police Department late Thursday night requesting a welfare check after a person was brought in with critical head injuries. According to SLCPD Public Information Officer, Brent Weisberg, the...
ksl.com
Loved ones of Utah woman who died in police custody still waiting on answers
SALT LAKE CITY — Kseniya Kniazeva knew Megan Joyce Mohn for less than a year, but Mohn's impact on Kniazeva was powerful enough to last a lifetime. "She was the most real person I've ever had in my life. She never held anything back. Whatever she felt, she said," Kniazeva said, adding that Mohn was one of the funniest people she ever met. "She didn't care what people thought of her; she was just real to the core."
eastidahonews.com
Utah man takes stranger’s keys, then tries to take her apartment, police say
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSL.com) — A man who served time in federal prison after being convicted of child human trafficking is facing new allegations of detaining and inappropriately touching a woman walking her dog, and then trying to kick her out of her own apartment. Saquan Marcell Smith,...
KSLTV
Clinton man admits to robbing, killing man who was walking down Ogden street
OGDEN, Utah — A Clinton man has admitted to shooting and killing an Ogden pedestrian during a robbery in June. Erik Orozco Sanches, 20, pleaded guilty last week to a reduced count of murder and aggravated robbery, first-degree felonies, as part of a plea deal. He had originally been charged with aggravated murder. In exchange for his pleas, prosecutors dropped charges of obstructing justice, a second-degree felony, and use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.
Man steals from Ogden Walmart by hiding items in dog food bag
A 40-year-old man was arrested after attempting to steal items from Walmart by concealing them in a dog food bag in Ogden.
Convicted human trafficker arrested for kidnapping
A man who was convicted of child sex trafficking was charged on Wednesday, Dec. 29 after allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman in her own apartment.
ksl.com
Salt Lake police investigate Main Street shooting
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police are investigating whether a shooting Tuesday afternoon was done in self-defense. Just before 3 p.m., there was a confrontation between two men just outside the entrance to Palmer Court, 999 S. Main Street. Details about what happened during the confrontation were still being investigated Tuesday, said Salt Lake police detective Michael Ruff.
Man charged after brutally attacking Utah bus driver, trying to gouge his eye out
A transient man has been charged after attacking a Utah bus driver, brutally beating him and trying to gouge out one of his eyes, according to the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office.
ABC 4
Ogden man shot and killed, police ask public for help
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — The victim has been identified as 20 -year-old Xavier Bernal of Ogden. Officers went to the Redwoods Apartment to investigate but returned with minimal information about what had happened, and they had not found a suspect at this point, according to Roxeanne Vainuku, deputy communications director of the West Valley City Police Department.
KSLTV
Woman stole car from gas station, crashed it, police say
SPRINGVILLE, Utah — A woman stole a car and crashed it in an attempt to flee from police. On Wednesday at approximately 5:50 p.m., police said a vehicle was reported stolen from a gas station. Police found the vehicle and attempted to pull it over, with sirens and emergency lights. The driver then attempted to evade police with “reckless driving,” running red lights and driving over a curb.
Crash leaves 1 dead, several injured on Mountain View Corridor
A three-vehicle crash on a West Valley City freeway leaves one person dead with several individuals injured.
KUTV
Auto-pedestrian crash on State Street leaves man in serious condition
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — A man was transported in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle while allegedly walking outside of a crosswalk on State Street. The incident happened Wednesday shortly after 9 p.m. near the intersection of 4800 South and State Street in Murray. Related stories from...
KUTV
1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on Mountain View Corridor in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — One person has been killed after a multiple-vehicle crash on Mountain View Corridor in West Valley City. Officials responded to the crash a short time after 2 p.m. Thursday at 4100 South. According to officials from the West Valley City Police Department, a...
News Channel Nebraska
Bond in set in Hall County Court for man accused of kidnapping 13-year-old Utah boy
GRAND ISLAND, NE — We are starting to learn more about the alleged kidnapping that led to an arrest in Grand Island early Wednesday morning. Court documents say a man living in Layton, Utah contacted police about a sex offense involving his 13-year-old son in late November. The man said a 26-year-old going by the name Hunter Fox was sending sexual texts and exchanging nude images with his son. Police say Fox also goes by the name Aaron Zeman. Court documents list his name as Tadashi Kojima.
