Daniel Scott Haut, 52, of Emerald Isle, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Duke University Hospital. Daniel was born on December 5, 1970, in Greenville, North Carolina. He had an amazing talent for building and the skill to see each done job thoroughly and with excellence. In his free time, he enjoyed the “salt life” and spent numerous happy times on the water boating or ready for the next big catch when he was fishing. Daniel was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

EMERALD ISLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO