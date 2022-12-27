Read full article on original website
carolinacoastonline.com
James Dixon, 71; incomplete
James Kenneth Dixon, 71, of Harkers Island, died Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Daniel Haut, 52; no service
Daniel Scott Haut, 52, of Emerald Isle, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Duke University Hospital. Daniel was born on December 5, 1970, in Greenville, North Carolina. He had an amazing talent for building and the skill to see each done job thoroughly and with excellence. In his free time, he enjoyed the “salt life” and spent numerous happy times on the water boating or ready for the next big catch when he was fishing. Daniel was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
carolinacoastonline.com
Addie McGregor, 89; incomplete
Addie McGregor, 89, of Morehead City, died Thursday December 29, 2022, at her home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Michael Decker, 66; incomplete
Michael Gerard Decker, 66, of Morehead City, died Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
newbernnow.com
City of New Bern and Craven County Public Notices – Dec. 30, 2022
NOTICE OF OFFER TO PURCHASE REAL PROPERTY: 115 Hillmont Road. NOTICE OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE REAL PROPERTY OWNED BY THE CITY NEW BERN AND CRAVEN COUNTY BEING ADVERTISED PURSUANT TO §§160-269 AND 153A-l76 OF THE N.C. GENERAL STATUTES. TAKE NOTICE that the City of New Bern and...
carolinacoastonline.com
John Lapitsky, 77; service Jan. 5
John Alexander Lapitsky, 77 of Beaufort, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Pruitt Health Neuse. The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday January 5, 2023, at Bridgeway Church in Beaufort, the family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at the church. John was a...
WITN
Greenville & Morehead City New Year’s Eve celebrations canceled
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - More bad news for those hoping to celebrate the arrival of 2023 in several locations. Bad weather predicted for New Year’s Eve has forced the emerald not to drop in Greenville and the crab pot will not drop in Morehead City. Greenville announced Friday morning...
WITN
Six Eastern Carolina counties locked out of their online records
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. WRAL reports that Cott Systems said they work with 300 local...
WITN
Atlantic Beach to host annual Smoke on the Water bonfire
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Atlantic Beach is hosting its annual Smoke on the Water bonfire. This event takes place Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. on the beach at the Circle. There will be live music by Robert McDuffy, as well as s’mores supplies to buy. The bonfire is...
carolinacoastonline.com
J. Clements Mullen, 93; service Jan. 4
J. Clements Mullen, 93, died early evening on Monday, December 26, 2022, at his home in Jacksonville. At the time of his death, he was under the care of Lower Cape Fear Hospice. He was born in Raleigh, NC on November 21, 1929, to the late Rosser C. Mullen and...
wcti12.com
Person of interest sought after accident leaves one dead in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Authorities are searching for a person of interest in the Kellum Loop Road and Ramsey Road area of Jacksonville Friday night after what they described as an accident left one person dead. Onslow County Sheriff Chris Thomas has confirmed deputies are searching for 27-year-old Andrew...
Onslow County Marine charged in death of 4-month old
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An Onslow County Marine has been arrested in the death of his 4-month-old child, Jacksonville police report. Christian Mark McGill, the father of the child, was arrested on Dec. 22 after police responded to a call of a trouble breathing medical call. The Jacksonville Police Department conducted an investigation into the […]
WITN
Mt. Olive Pickle Drop canceled for possible storms; New Bern’s event ‘rain or shine’
MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WITN) - For the first time, the Mount Olive Pickle Drop event has been canceled. The Mount Olive Pickle Drop has been an outdoor event at the University of Mount Olive where people came to welcome in the new year. But Mount Olive Company Inc. tells WITN...
Cyber attack leaves 6 NC counties locked out of their online records
They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. Cott Systems said they work with 300 local offices in 21 states, but right now...
WITN
New Bern man arrested after fatal hit-and-run
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern man was arrested this morning after leaving the scene of a deadly car crash. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says Andrew Frazier, 27, ran a stop sign at Ramsey Road and Kellum Loop Road and hit and killed another driver on impact.
Man wanted in deadly hit and run captured, arrested
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A man who was wanted in a deadly hit and run in Onslow County was arrested Saturday morning and is facing charges. Andrew Michael Frazier of New Bern was charged with involuntary manslaughter, felony hit and run, felony flee to elude, driving while license revoked, speeding and aggressive driving. He was […]
WITN
Jacksonville Marine charged with killing his four-month-old baby
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Marine has been charged in the death of his baby according to the Jacksonville Police Department. Officers arrested the victim’s father, Christian Mark McGill, who is an active duty Marine. Officers responded to 123 Zack Circle, Apt. B to a trouble breathing medical call....
wcti12.com
One dead after head-on collision in Pamlico County
GRANTSBORO, Pamlico County — A Wednesday afternoon two-car head-on collision in Pamlico County left one dead and another critically injured. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed the incident in an email. According to their report, the fatal collision occurred on NC 55 in Pamlico County, three hundred sixteen feet west of New Ditch Farm Road (SR 1200), 0.55 miles east of Grantsboro.
WECT
Emergency crews combating brush fire near I-40 in Pender County
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Emergency Management has announced they were combating a “large brush fire” burning in the area of Ashton Lake Rd and I-40 as of 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30. First responders are combating the fire, which is expected to burn throughout the...
‘I paint Eastern NC’; Washington artist’s work captures history
WASHINGTON, NC (WNCT) — Some artists use tiny paint brushes to add tiny details to their paintings. Art Tyndall does not. “I use big brushes … When in doubt, use a bigger brush. And there’s truth in that,” said Tyndall. “That’s one of the mistakes that people make when they paint, is they want to […]
