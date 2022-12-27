ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort, NC

James Dixon, 71; incomplete

James Kenneth Dixon, 71, of Harkers Island, died Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
HARKERS ISLAND, NC
Daniel Haut, 52; no service

Daniel Scott Haut, 52, of Emerald Isle, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Duke University Hospital. Daniel was born on December 5, 1970, in Greenville, North Carolina. He had an amazing talent for building and the skill to see each done job thoroughly and with excellence. In his free time, he enjoyed the “salt life” and spent numerous happy times on the water boating or ready for the next big catch when he was fishing. Daniel was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
EMERALD ISLE, NC
Addie McGregor, 89; incomplete

Addie McGregor, 89, of Morehead City, died Thursday December 29, 2022, at her home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Michael Decker, 66; incomplete

Michael Gerard Decker, 66, of Morehead City, died Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
City of New Bern and Craven County Public Notices – Dec. 30, 2022

NOTICE OF OFFER TO PURCHASE REAL PROPERTY: 115 Hillmont Road. NOTICE OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE REAL PROPERTY OWNED BY THE CITY NEW BERN AND CRAVEN COUNTY BEING ADVERTISED PURSUANT TO §§160-269 AND 153A-l76 OF THE N.C. GENERAL STATUTES. TAKE NOTICE that the City of New Bern and...
NEW BERN, NC
John Lapitsky, 77; service Jan. 5

John Alexander Lapitsky, 77 of Beaufort, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Pruitt Health Neuse. The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday January 5, 2023, at Bridgeway Church in Beaufort, the family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at the church. John was a...
BEAUFORT, NC
Six Eastern Carolina counties locked out of their online records

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. WRAL reports that Cott Systems said they work with 300 local...
JONES COUNTY, NC
J. Clements Mullen, 93; service Jan. 4

J. Clements Mullen, 93, died early evening on Monday, December 26, 2022, at his home in Jacksonville. At the time of his death, he was under the care of Lower Cape Fear Hospice. He was born in Raleigh, NC on November 21, 1929, to the late Rosser C. Mullen and...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
Onslow County Marine charged in death of 4-month old

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An Onslow County Marine has been arrested in the death of his 4-month-old child, Jacksonville police report. Christian Mark McGill, the father of the child, was arrested on Dec. 22 after police responded to a call of a trouble breathing medical call. The Jacksonville Police Department conducted an investigation into the […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
New Bern man arrested after fatal hit-and-run

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern man was arrested this morning after leaving the scene of a deadly car crash. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says Andrew Frazier, 27, ran a stop sign at Ramsey Road and Kellum Loop Road and hit and killed another driver on impact.
NEW BERN, NC
Man wanted in deadly hit and run captured, arrested

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A man who was wanted in a deadly hit and run in Onslow County was arrested Saturday morning and is facing charges. Andrew Michael Frazier of New Bern was charged with involuntary manslaughter, felony hit and run, felony flee to elude, driving while license revoked, speeding and aggressive driving. He was […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
Jacksonville Marine charged with killing his four-month-old baby

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Marine has been charged in the death of his baby according to the Jacksonville Police Department. Officers arrested the victim’s father, Christian Mark McGill, who is an active duty Marine. Officers responded to 123 Zack Circle, Apt. B to a trouble breathing medical call....
JACKSONVILLE, NC
One dead after head-on collision in Pamlico County

GRANTSBORO, Pamlico County — A Wednesday afternoon two-car head-on collision in Pamlico County left one dead and another critically injured. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed the incident in an email. According to their report, the fatal collision occurred on NC 55 in Pamlico County, three hundred sixteen feet west of New Ditch Farm Road (SR 1200), 0.55 miles east of Grantsboro.
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC

