blufftontoday.com
How Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney looks at Orange Bowl thumping by Tennessee
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Sometimes in life, the most forgettable moments turn out to be the ones you just can’t seem to forget. And sometimes that can be a good thing. For Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, one such moment unfolded 11 years ago in the same Orange Bowl in which his team lost against Tennessee, 31-14, on Friday night.
blufftontoday.com
Except for B+ for defense, Clemson football gets C's vs Tennessee in Orange Bowl
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – After scoring high grades across the board in its ACC Championship Game victory against North Carolina on Dec. 3, Clemson saw its GPA slip considerably in Friday night’s 31-14 loss to Tennessee in the Orange Bowl. The Tigers’ all-around performance left plenty to be...
blufftontoday.com
Clemson football's B.T. Potter ties kicking record amid miserable Orange Bowl start
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A record-setting night for Clemson kicker B.T. Potter got off to a rocky start in Friday night’s Orange Bowl game against Tennessee. Potter, who had missed just three field goals in 21 attempts this season, misfired on his first three attempts in the first half before finally connecting on a 31-yard attempt to get the Tigers on the scoreboard with 5:11 left in the first half.
blufftontoday.com
South Carolina football fans buy sky banner to troll Clemson and Tennessee at Orange Bowl
South Carolina football fans are out in full force at the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida, but the Gamecocks made sure their presence was also felt a few hours south at the Orange Bowl in Miami. Just hours after South Carolina (8-4) plays Notre Dame (8-4) on Friday (3:40 p.m.,...
blufftontoday.com
Clemson football cornerback Sheridan Jones to miss Orange Bowl vs. Tennessee
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Clemson senior cornerback Sheridan Jones will miss Friday night’s Orange Bowl game against Tennessee. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Thursday that he didn’t expect Jones to play after he suffered a hip flexor. A 6-foot, 190-pounder from Norfolk, Virginia, Jones played in 10...
blufftontoday.com
Clemson football crumbles vs. Tennessee in Orange Bowl, Cade Klubnik's first start
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Clemson finished an 11-3 season with a 31-14 loss against Tennessee in the Orange Bowl on Friday night, an anticlimactic end to a season that started 8-0 and with the distinct possibility of returning to the College Football Playoff. The Tigers imploded in several ways...
blufftontoday.com
Watch Clemson football fake field goal with Dabo Swinney's son Drew in Orange Bowl
Clemson football attempted a fake field goal on its first drive of the Orange Bowl against Tennessee on Friday night. The plan looked to have holder Drew Swinney, coach Dabo Swinney's son, run the fake out to the left side of the field on the fourth-and-4 play at the Tennessee 27-yard-line. The younger Swinney was only able to gain two yards before he was met by UT defenders.
blufftontoday.com
Observations during Clemson football's struggle vs. Tennessee in Orange Bowl
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Clemson football's season finished with a disappointing loss to No. 6 Tennessee in the Orange Bowl on Friday night. The game marked the first start for freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik in place of DJ Uiagalelei, whose up-and-down Clemson career ended when he entered the transfer portal after losing the job in the ACC Championship game.
blufftontoday.com
How to watch Clemson football vs. Tennessee Volunteers in 2022 Orange Bowl on TV, live stream
The Clemson Tigers football team is scheduled to play the Tennessee Volunteers in the Orange Bowl on Friday, Dec. 30. The game is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Clemson, ranked No. 11 in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, ended the...
