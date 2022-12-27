MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A record-setting night for Clemson kicker B.T. Potter got off to a rocky start in Friday night’s Orange Bowl game against Tennessee. Potter, who had missed just three field goals in 21 attempts this season, misfired on his first three attempts in the first half before finally connecting on a 31-yard attempt to get the Tigers on the scoreboard with 5:11 left in the first half.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 12 HOURS AGO