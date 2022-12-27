ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

How Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney looks at Orange Bowl thumping by Tennessee

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Sometimes in life, the most forgettable moments turn out to be the ones you just can’t seem to forget. And sometimes that can be a good thing. For Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, one such moment unfolded 11 years ago in the same Orange Bowl in which his team lost against Tennessee, 31-14, on Friday night.
Clemson football's B.T. Potter ties kicking record amid miserable Orange Bowl start

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A record-setting night for Clemson kicker B.T. Potter got off to a rocky start in Friday night’s Orange Bowl game against Tennessee. Potter, who had missed just three field goals in 21 attempts this season, misfired on his first three attempts in the first half before finally connecting on a 31-yard attempt to get the Tigers on the scoreboard with 5:11 left in the first half.
Clemson football cornerback Sheridan Jones to miss Orange Bowl vs. Tennessee

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Clemson senior cornerback Sheridan Jones will miss Friday night’s Orange Bowl game against Tennessee. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Thursday that he didn’t expect Jones to play after he suffered a hip flexor. A 6-foot, 190-pounder from Norfolk, Virginia, Jones played in 10...
Watch Clemson football fake field goal with Dabo Swinney's son Drew in Orange Bowl

Clemson football attempted a fake field goal on its first drive of the Orange Bowl against Tennessee on Friday night. The plan looked to have holder Drew Swinney, coach Dabo Swinney's son, run the fake out to the left side of the field on the fourth-and-4 play at the Tennessee 27-yard-line. The younger Swinney was only able to gain two yards before he was met by UT defenders.
Observations during Clemson football's struggle vs. Tennessee in Orange Bowl

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Clemson football's season finished with a disappointing loss to No. 6 Tennessee in the Orange Bowl on Friday night. The game marked the first start for freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik in place of DJ Uiagalelei, whose up-and-down Clemson career ended when he entered the transfer portal after losing the job in the ACC Championship game.
