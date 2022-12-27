ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two new clothing stores coming to Edmond Street

By Sara Rooney News-Press NOW
 3 days ago
Two new clothing stores located at 506 and 508 Edmond St. are preparing to open their doors in 2023.

“Jhanee’s Heavenly Fashion is going to be my store,” said Jhanee Mushitsa, a St. Joseph resident. “If you want to go to an interview or a date, you should come to my store. The building next door will be my daughter and her husband’s store called Shabani Brand, which is couture. She alters and sews many things like prom dresses and wedding dresses.”

