Florida State

floridapolitics.com

Remembering Rosewood: Descendants mark racial violence that razed Florida town 100 years ago

'Yes, it's been 100 years, but there was a lot of life that was snuffed out, prematurely, and for no reason at all.'. Lizzie Robinson Jenkins’ living room walls are covered in neat rows and columns of early 1900s history. Tables are littered with artifacts from her aunt including frayed handkerchiefs and a metal coin purse — family heirlooms almost lost to hate.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
waltonoutdoors.com

Blue crab trap closure for northwest Florida starts Jan. 5

Recreational and commercial blue crab traps must be removed from some northwest Florida waters before Jan. 5, the first day of a 10-day trap closure. Blue crab traps may not be in state waters (shore to 3 nautical miles, including intracoastal waterways) from the Florida/Alabama state line through the Franklin/Wakulla county line from Jan. 5 through Jan. 14. Waters of the Ochlockonee River and Ochlockonee Bay are not included in this closure.
FLORIDA STATE
alachuachronicle.com

Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles highlights major accomplishments of 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) is highlighting major accomplishments of 2022, all in pursuit of the department’s vision: A Safer Florida. FLHSMV’s more than 4,000 members serve in all of Florida’s 67 counties and are committed to the efficient and professional execution of its core mission: the issuance of driver licenses, vehicle tags and titles, and the operation of the Florida Highway Patrol.
FLORIDA STATE
theapopkavoice.com

Untreated Crisis: A shortage of dental health professionals puts 6 million at risk in Florida

Florida leads the nation in the number of individuals, nearly 6 million, who are living in Dental Health Professional Shortage Areas. According to the US Health Resources and Services Administration data, 66 of Florida's 67 counties lack the number of professionals needed to provide care. Advocates say the shortage is of crisis proportions leading to significant impacts on general health as they say poor oral health is linked to impaired school learning, heart disease, and even death.
FLORIDA STATE
theapopkavoice.com

FEMA Disaster Assistance Application deadline approaching

More than $4.4 billion in federal grants, disaster loans, and flood insurance payments have been provided to the state of Florida and to households affected by Hurricane Ian. But time is running out for Hurricane Ian survivors to apply for disaster assistance. Suppose your primary residence is in one of the 26 counties designated for federal disaster assistance, and you incurred storm-related loss or damage caused by Hurricane Ian. In that case, you have until Jan. 12, 2023, to complete your application.
FLORIDA STATE
WJHG-TV

Hot jobs in Florida for 2023

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to the state, Florida’s unemployment rate has dropped to 2.6 percent which is the lowest among the nation’s top ten largest states. The state’s labor force grew by 7,000 while the national labor force declined by 0.01 percent in November. Alexandra...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

FPL and DUKE customers prepare for 2023 new rate increase

ORLANDO, Fla. — Many who start the happy new year are not so happy about the electric bills they’ll be seeing in 2023. Both FPL and Duke Energy customers will see increases after the Florida Public Service Commission approved the increases. On average, per 1000 kilowatt hour usage,...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

DCF Continues to Foster Innovation and Accountability to Strengthen Florida’s Families

Press release from Florida Department of Children and Families. TALLAHASSEE, Fla – Today, Department of Children and Families (Department) Secretary Shevaun Harris highlighted the successes accomplished by the Department, praising Governor and First Lady DeSantis for their innovative initiatives, strong leadership, and dedication to the children and families of Florida. These accomplishments include a renewed vision for the Department that focuses on preventative integration across programs, systems, and supports and enhanced crisis intervention services, which will continue to expand in the Governor’s second term.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Announces $35 Million in Block Grants to 48 Florida Communities

Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that he had awarded more than $35 million to 48 Florida communities through Florida Small Cities Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program for economic development, commercial and neighborhood revitalization, housing rehabilitation, and infrastructure improvements. “Making investments in our small communities helps build opportunities for...
FLORIDA STATE
calleochonews.com

Latest on the propeller theft ring busted in Florida

The missing propellers are valued at $73,000 and were being sold by a trio of thieves. On December 15, 2022, three suspects related to the missing boat propeller case were arrested. Belonging to a propeller theft ring in Florida, they were involved in stealing high-end boat propellers worth nearly $73,000.
FLORIDA STATE
proclaimerscv.com

Will Florida Legalize Marijuana for Recreational Use?

The usage of medical marijuana for “qualified” people is reportedly going to be legal as of 2022. However, as per “News4Jax,” it remains illegal to sell, grow, and consume marijuana for recreational use in the state of Florida. Many people on both sides of the issue have been discussing if marijuana should be made legal in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE

