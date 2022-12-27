Read full article on original website
Related
fox35orlando.com
Residents of these Florida counties can apply for FEMA assistance following Hurricane Nicole
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Homeowners and renters in Brevard, Flagler, Lake, Volusia Putnam, or St. Johns counties that were impacted by the devastation of Hurricane Nicole are now eligible to apply for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) disaster assistance, a spokesperson for the agency said. Residents of those counties became...
Florida fisherman breaks two state records in one day
A Florida fisherman broke two state records in one day, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced Thursday.
floridapolitics.com
Remembering Rosewood: Descendants mark racial violence that razed Florida town 100 years ago
'Yes, it's been 100 years, but there was a lot of life that was snuffed out, prematurely, and for no reason at all.'. Lizzie Robinson Jenkins’ living room walls are covered in neat rows and columns of early 1900s history. Tables are littered with artifacts from her aunt including frayed handkerchiefs and a metal coin purse — family heirlooms almost lost to hate.
waltonoutdoors.com
Blue crab trap closure for northwest Florida starts Jan. 5
Recreational and commercial blue crab traps must be removed from some northwest Florida waters before Jan. 5, the first day of a 10-day trap closure. Blue crab traps may not be in state waters (shore to 3 nautical miles, including intracoastal waterways) from the Florida/Alabama state line through the Franklin/Wakulla county line from Jan. 5 through Jan. 14. Waters of the Ochlockonee River and Ochlockonee Bay are not included in this closure.
Feeding Northeast Florida doubling in size to meet growing need
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The largest food bank on the First Coast says there are more mouths to feed than ever before. Feeding Northeast Florida puts food in the hands of 85,000 people a day, but the need is increasing. They are growing to meet the demand. CEO and President...
alachuachronicle.com
Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles highlights major accomplishments of 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) is highlighting major accomplishments of 2022, all in pursuit of the department’s vision: A Safer Florida. FLHSMV’s more than 4,000 members serve in all of Florida’s 67 counties and are committed to the efficient and professional execution of its core mission: the issuance of driver licenses, vehicle tags and titles, and the operation of the Florida Highway Patrol.
Central Florida residents struggle to pay rising electric bills
ORLANDO, Fla. — Residents across Central Florida are stressed as they try to figure out how to pay their electric bill. For just about every home across Central Florida, the cost is expected to go up next month at a time when people are paying more for just about everything.
theapopkavoice.com
Untreated Crisis: A shortage of dental health professionals puts 6 million at risk in Florida
Florida leads the nation in the number of individuals, nearly 6 million, who are living in Dental Health Professional Shortage Areas. According to the US Health Resources and Services Administration data, 66 of Florida's 67 counties lack the number of professionals needed to provide care. Advocates say the shortage is of crisis proportions leading to significant impacts on general health as they say poor oral health is linked to impaired school learning, heart disease, and even death.
Vacant shopping centers could be key to solving Florida's housing problems
In June of 2020, the state enacted a new law that streamlined the complicated process of rezoning commercial and industrial space into residential.
theapopkavoice.com
FEMA Disaster Assistance Application deadline approaching
More than $4.4 billion in federal grants, disaster loans, and flood insurance payments have been provided to the state of Florida and to households affected by Hurricane Ian. But time is running out for Hurricane Ian survivors to apply for disaster assistance. Suppose your primary residence is in one of the 26 counties designated for federal disaster assistance, and you incurred storm-related loss or damage caused by Hurricane Ian. In that case, you have until Jan. 12, 2023, to complete your application.
WJHG-TV
Hot jobs in Florida for 2023
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to the state, Florida’s unemployment rate has dropped to 2.6 percent which is the lowest among the nation’s top ten largest states. The state’s labor force grew by 7,000 while the national labor force declined by 0.01 percent in November. Alexandra...
Bay News 9
FPL and DUKE customers prepare for 2023 new rate increase
ORLANDO, Fla. — Many who start the happy new year are not so happy about the electric bills they’ll be seeing in 2023. Both FPL and Duke Energy customers will see increases after the Florida Public Service Commission approved the increases. On average, per 1000 kilowatt hour usage,...
alachuachronicle.com
DCF Continues to Foster Innovation and Accountability to Strengthen Florida’s Families
Press release from Florida Department of Children and Families. TALLAHASSEE, Fla – Today, Department of Children and Families (Department) Secretary Shevaun Harris highlighted the successes accomplished by the Department, praising Governor and First Lady DeSantis for their innovative initiatives, strong leadership, and dedication to the children and families of Florida. These accomplishments include a renewed vision for the Department that focuses on preventative integration across programs, systems, and supports and enhanced crisis intervention services, which will continue to expand in the Governor’s second term.
Ron DeSantis Announces $35 Million in Block Grants to 48 Florida Communities
Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that he had awarded more than $35 million to 48 Florida communities through Florida Small Cities Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program for economic development, commercial and neighborhood revitalization, housing rehabilitation, and infrastructure improvements. “Making investments in our small communities helps build opportunities for...
calleochonews.com
Latest on the propeller theft ring busted in Florida
The missing propellers are valued at $73,000 and were being sold by a trio of thieves. On December 15, 2022, three suspects related to the missing boat propeller case were arrested. Belonging to a propeller theft ring in Florida, they were involved in stealing high-end boat propellers worth nearly $73,000.
Florida AG wants to shut down ‘deceptive’ Pinellas hot tub and spa companies
The Florida Attorney General's Office is working to shut down a hot tub and spa cover company for deceptive business practices.
proclaimerscv.com
Will Florida Legalize Marijuana for Recreational Use?
The usage of medical marijuana for “qualified” people is reportedly going to be legal as of 2022. However, as per “News4Jax,” it remains illegal to sell, grow, and consume marijuana for recreational use in the state of Florida. Many people on both sides of the issue have been discussing if marijuana should be made legal in Florida.
DeSantis Shocking School Plan Approved. What Does it Mean for Your Kids?
School boards are facing legal pressure to elect more conservatives among their ranks. The new Florida school plan is not based on merit or achievements but on personal politics.
WPTV
Florida inmate planned to use stimulus check to pay hitman to kill federal judge, feds say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Florida inmate accused of threatening to hire a hitman to kill a federal judge and his family has pleaded guilty, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Investigators said Curtis Brown, 35, was held at the Florida State Prison in Raiford, serving a state sentence,...
Positive Trend In Palm Beach County's Opioid-Related Deaths
While deaths attributed to drugs like fentanyl have gone up 5 percent year-over-year, they're down 14 percent in Palm Beach.
Comments / 3