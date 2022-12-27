Read full article on original website
Related
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Cause of Danville Business Fire Probed
Investigators remained on the scene of a fire in a commercial building in Danville Friday night (December 30, 2022) long after the blaze was extinguished. Firefighters found heavy smoke rolling from the building at 805 North Vermilion Street when they arrived there. The alarm sounded at 5:54 p.m. The building...
Thawing pipes bursting all over Champaign-Urbana area, what are the risks to your home?
SAVOY, Ill., (WCIA) — It’s getting warmer outside, but that wasn’t the case during the mid-December blast of winter weather. Low temperatures led to many frozen pipes, and now, they’re thawing out. It’s leaving plumbers and restoration experts busy. For many, they’re not out of the woods. Because of the cold, they’re in the thick […]
Champaign Costco reopens after evacuation, temporary closure on Thursday
Update 3:30pm Costco Wholesale’s Champaign Warehouse location has reopened after a temporary closure to address a CO2 leak. CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Costco Wholesale’s Champaign Warehouse location has been closed temporarily after a refrigerator leak. Costco manager, Rocco Wistafke, said a refrigerator was leaking carbon dioxide (CO2), causing the Champaign grocery store to evacuate on […]
Big recognition for a small-town issue
PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A county in central Illinois made the front page of the New York Times today. It’s over an issue that we’ve reported on and has created a lot of division: a proposed wind farm and it’s not over yet. Next month the Piatt County zoning board will have its final […]
WAND TV
Tips to stay safe and healthy going into 2023
SAVOY, Ill. (WAND) - As 2022 comes to an end, health officials are reminding people how to stay safe and healthy going into the new year. Dr. Andrew Zisada at from OSF Primary Care in Savoy mentions how dressing for the weather can make a huge impact on your health.
Crash on Margaret & Fruitridge leads to power outages
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An energy pole was struck during a car collision involving 2 or more cars in the area of Margaret and Fruitridge Ave. around noon on Dec. 28, causing power outages for people in the area. UPDATED: Representatives from Duke Energy stated around 3:15 p.m. that the power should be back […]
MyWabashValley.com
Two teens injured in dirt bike vs. vehicle crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two teens were injured in a dirt bike vs. vehicle crash early Friday morning. According to Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse, the crash happened at 3:20 a.m. on State Road 63 at Hutchinson Road. Plasse said two 16-year-olds were on a dirt bike when...
Missing dog found safe 5 days after Central Illinois house fire
HUTTON, Ill. (WCIA) – A Coles County family has been reunited with their dog after worrying they might never see her again. Luke and Maddie Henebry lost their home in a fire on Friday in Hutton. In a Facebook post, they said everyone was able to escape, but their dog, Stella, ran away. They asked […]
One new restaurant, two locations coming to Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Some people are eagerly awaiting a new restaurant with two locations in the same city. Champaign is soon to be home to not one, but two Raising Cane’s. One of them is going to be at the old Applebee’s location on north Prospect. The other is going to in the center […]
ISP respond to multiple weather-related accidents Monday evening
PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA) – As road conditions deteriorate, Illinois State Police District 10 has responded to slide-offs and crashes across the area. Since 3:00 p.m., troopers were dispatched to several property damage calls and crashes. One property-damage crash was reported on I-72 near Decatur. Another property damage crash was reported on I-74 near Mahomet by […]
14news.com
2 people hospitalized after crash in Knox Co., officers say
KNOX CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A man and woman were flown to an Evansville hospital with serious injuries from a crash in Knox County. Deputies say the two from Sullivan County were on Mays Road near Decker School Road just before 7 p.m. Wednesday. According to officials, the man was...
Thawing frozen pipes leads to house fire
MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Marshall Fire Department responded to a house fire at 12th and Pine streets around 7 on Friday night. According to Fire Chief Paul Hoggatt, the homeowner was trying to thaw pipes when the home caught fire.
Effingham Radio
Thursday Police Blotter
Illinois State Police arrested 32 year old Kendall H. Wilford of Mattoon for a Coles County FTA warrant for possession of meth. Kendall posted bond and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 41 year old Misty L. Koonce of Wheeler for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Misty was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
WAND TV
Body of missing Atwood woman found
ATWOOD, Ill. (WAND) — A 20-year-old Atwood woman who had been missing since December 22 was found dead in a field west of Atwood. Karen Fennessy went missing during the evening of December 22 from her home in Atwood. The initial release from the Atwood Police Department said that she may have been suffering from a mental health issue.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Illinois Man Arrested Following Pursuit That Leads to Recovery of Stolen Vehicle
Just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Trooper Alaina Thomen was patrolling Interstate 74. Trooper Thomen stopped a 2017 Ford F-150 on the eastbound exit ramp from Interstate 74 to State Road 25 for traveling in excess of 100 mph. The driver of the F-150 was later identified as Keshawn Cotton, 18, from Danville, IL. As Trooper Thomen approached the F-150, Cotton fled at a high rate of speed. Trooper Thomen pursued the F-150 southbound on State Road 25 before losing sight of it near Union Street in Waynetown.
WTHI
One hurt in Tuesday afternoon Vigo County crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say a person is alive after driving beneath a semi truck. The crash happened around 1:00 Tuesday afternoon on US 40 in the East Glen area. An Indiana State Police spokesperson says the driver strayed into the opposite lane for an unknown reason. The...
Carle Health and Aetna finalize agreement
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Carle Health and Aetna finalized the Aetna Medicare Advantage PPO agreement, effective Jan. 1, 2023. Back in October, the two organizations struck a deal where retired state employees with in state-sponsored health benefits would be able to see their Carle doctors at an in-network rate in the new year. The updated […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
The Big “Hello” of 2022: Groundbreaking for the Golden Nugget Casino
As we’ve taken a look at news stories from the year 2022, we’ve looked back at a lot of GOODBYES. But we conclude by looking back on Danville and Vermilion County’s biggest HELLO of the year: the long awaited groundbreaking of the Golden Nugget Casino. When it...
WTHI
Pathologist in Vigo County sentenced in case for driving under the influence
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A forensic pathologist who performs autopsies for Vigo County will have to perform community service after he was recently sentenced for a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated. Dr. Bamidele Adeagbo is a contracted forensic pathologist for Vigo County. In 2020, he was arrested for...
WAND TV
U of I police officer writes children's book for families handling grief
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - University of Illinois Police Officer, Valerie Marcotte wrote a children's book from her personal experience for other families to ease their journey through grief. “It got me thinking that maybe I could do some good out of that with my job experience, my life experience, and...
Comments / 1