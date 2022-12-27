CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Some people are eagerly awaiting a new restaurant with two locations in the same city. Champaign is soon to be home to not one, but two Raising Cane’s. One of them is going to be at the old Applebee’s location on north Prospect. The other is going to in the center […]

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO