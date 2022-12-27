SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – In 2002, Vermont resident Charlie Williams passed away and left a huge hole in his large family and in the community. Through the years, his family has sought a meaningful way to remember him, and to honor the fact that he loved the Village of Saxtons River so much. He was an active community member, in a quiet way, contributing labor with no fanfare to local causes such as the Saxtons River Recreation Area and the local soccer/baseball fields there. In 2016, a member of his family heard about a holiday practice called “The White Envelope.”

