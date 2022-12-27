Read full article on original website
WCAX
Stuck in Vermont: Goodbye, 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ve met a lot of fascinating Vermonters over the last year, as Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger got “Stuck in Vermont” with them. Now, she’s taking a look back at 2022. Watch the video to see.
Hartford Redemption struggles to keep employees in what owner fears is a dying trade
Vermont’s handling fee, the redemption center’s main profit line, was set in 1972, when the bottle bill was enacted. The state hasn’t adjusted the rate since. Read the story on VTDigger here: Hartford Redemption struggles to keep employees in what owner fears is a dying trade.
vermontjournal.com
BF Woman’s Club Jan. and Dec. meetings
BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Members of the Bellows Falls Woman’s Club will meet on Jan. 10 at the United Church, School Street, beginning at 1:30 p.m. Elijah Zimmer, local historian, will be the featured speaker. At the Dec. 13 meeting, in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Bellows...
vermontjournal.com
Local Vermont family donates to 24 Main Free Food Pantry
SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – In 2002, Vermont resident Charlie Williams passed away and left a huge hole in his large family and in the community. Through the years, his family has sought a meaningful way to remember him, and to honor the fact that he loved the Village of Saxtons River so much. He was an active community member, in a quiet way, contributing labor with no fanfare to local causes such as the Saxtons River Recreation Area and the local soccer/baseball fields there. In 2016, a member of his family heard about a holiday practice called “The White Envelope.”
WCAX
Vt. police investigate one of their own after items go missing from evidence room
The Vermont Intercollegiate Sexual Harm Prevention Council has proposed a new immunity policy for survivors of sexual harm on Vermont’s college campuses. We’ve met a lot of fascinating Vermonters over the last year, as Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger got “Stuck in Vermont” with them. ‘Strolling...
a-z-animals.com
Meet The 7 Largest Landowners In Vermont
Who’s in control of the future of Vermont’s landscape?. Vermont has majestic forests, ski-worthy mountains, and a plethora of covered bridges to explore. It’s become a popular tourist destination for visitors looking to enjoy the outdoors. Hiking trails, campgrounds, and breathtaking vistas are just a few of the outdoor activities available.
Addison Independent
Two school leaders are preparing to step down
MIDDLEBURY — Two of Addison County’s three union school districts could find themselves searching for new superintendents early next year. Addison Central School District Superintendent Peter Burrows this month sent an email to ACSD staff informing them that he’s now looking for a new job “in urban settings outside Vermont.” This comes after almost a decade as top administrator for the ACSD, which delivers PreK-12 public education to children in Bridport, Cornwall, Middlebury, Ripton, Salisbury, Shoreham and Weybridge.
vermontjournal.com
Rockingham walk-bike forum
ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – On Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 6 p.m., presenters and attendees alike will consider the question “How can we make our town safer and more welcoming to walkers and cyclists?” in the top floor meeting room of the Rockingham Library. Among the organizations represented The BF Community Bike Project, Windham County Trails Alliance, Monadnock Region Rail Trail Collaborative, Bellows Falls Downtown Development Association, Town of Rockingham’s Economic Development Department and The Bellows Falls Historical Society will be present. The forum is sponsored by the Rockingham Walk-Bike Committee, an advisory group empaneled by the select board.
vermontjournal.com
Charles M. Racicot, 1943-2022 🇺🇸
LUDLOW, Vt. – Charles M. Racicot passed away peacefully on Nov. 30, 2022 at the age of 79 in North Port, Fla., after a hard-fought battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis. Charles is survived by his loving wife Joanie of 55 years, their daughter Lisa and Bruce Schmidt, their son Shon and Alex Racicot, their four beautiful grandchildren Noah and Abigail Schmidt, and Haley and Luke Racicot, all of Ludlow, Vt., and whom he dearly loved.
mynbc5.com
'Vermont Everyone Eats' expected to end next year
Vt. — "Vermont Everyone Eats" a federal and state-funded program helping Vermonters is expected to end on March 31. The program started during the pandemic and it tackles two problems at once. First, it distributes free restaurant-made meals for people in need. Second, it supports local restaurants as...
Backstory: Most Tedious Quest for Information
This "backstory" is a part of a collection of articles that describes some of the obstacles that Seven Days reporters faced while pursuing Vermont news, events and people in 2022. There are two ways to get copies of court documents in Vermont. One is to fill out a form with...
vermontjournal.com
HCRS recognizes 70 staff with year-end awards
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Health Care and Rehabilitation Services (HCRS), southeastern Vermont’s non-profit community mental health agency, announced today the year-end awards for many of their 500+ employees. These awards, including 60 awards for years of service along with numerous other recognitions, were presented during the agency’s annual meeting held in November. Service awards were presented to:
Deerfield Valley News
Retreat Farm buys Grafton cheese shop
BRATTLEBORO - On Monday, December 12, Retreat Farm purchased the former Grafton Village Cheese Company building from the Windham Foundation, bringing the community closer to transforming the 34,000-square-foot building into a regional food center, offering a vibrant marketplace for local producers, and complementing Retreat Farm’s land-based programming. The acquisition...
The nation’s largest college ski program: Green Mountain College
By Karen D. Lorentz Editor’s note: This is part two in a three-part series about the Rutland Region’s “lost” ski areas. The formation of early ski areas was significant for driving the popularity of skiing and contributed to the post […] Read More The post The nation’s largest college ski program: Green Mountain College appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Vermont cannabis growers hope for direct-to-consumer sales
Current law prohibits such sales, but growers hope to change that in the coming legislative session. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont cannabis growers hope for direct-to-consumer sales.
6 Churches for Sale in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts You’ll Want as Your New Heavenly Home
If you're looking for a home that's rich in history, let's plenty of light in, has incredibly high ceilings, and is just a unique piece of property, then maybe you might want to consider a church. A church? Yup, there are churches out there in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts...
WCAX
Study: Vermont, New Hampshire almost opposite on climate action policy
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont trails only Maine in the New England region when it comes to climate action, that’s according to new research out of the University of New Hampshire, the state that scores the worst in the study. “Understand what each of the six New England states...
How Many Jo-Ann Stores Are Closing in Maine, New Hampshire in 2023?
JOANN Fabrics and Crafts, which began as a single store in 1943, has about 850 stores in 49 states, according to its website. The popular craft retailer has five locations in Maine and nine locations in New Hampshire. JOANN is reported to be closing some of its stores in 2023.
mynbc5.com
More federal funds to be taken away from food programs
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont Everyone Eats is a federal and state-funded program helping Vermonters gain access to free restaurant-made meals. The program, which started during the pandemic, is expected to end on March 31, 2023. Seniors, those with disabilities and people living in hotels and motels are among the...
WCAX
New Vermont water use policy going into effect in 2023
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New rules kick in when 2023 begins, including a rule about surface water in Vermont. Starting Jan. 1, there are new requirements for registering and reporting surface water withdrawals or removals. The reports are filed with the Department of Environmental Conservation or DEC. That’s in accordance...
