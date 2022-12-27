A cocktail of adverse factors ranging from the collapse of the Terra ecosystem, Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing of FTX entities, miners’ strain and an undermining macro environment have collectively fettered the digital assets sector. Crypto market data provider RootData estimates that almost 100 crypto-related projects have closed, filed for bankruptcy, vanished, or their websites become defunct this year alone. A separate report compiled by crypto market aggregator CoinGecko on Nov 29 found that 3,322 out of the more than 8,000 crypto coins listed on the platform since the November 2020 market bull have also met their death in the same cycle. The figure translates to approximately 41.50% of coins previously listed on the platform’s tracking dashboard that have failed. The report additionally presented that except for 2021, an average of 947 crypto assets listed each year for the stretch between 2018 and 2022 have turned out to be failures. Here are Wednesday’s leading headlines:

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO