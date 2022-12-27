Read full article on original website
Related
securities.io
Market Watch: Kraken to Exit Japan, Argo Blockchain Secures $100M Bailout, Defrost and BitKeep Security Incident Updates, and more
A cocktail of adverse factors ranging from the collapse of the Terra ecosystem, Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing of FTX entities, miners’ strain and an undermining macro environment have collectively fettered the digital assets sector. Crypto market data provider RootData estimates that almost 100 crypto-related projects have closed, filed for bankruptcy, vanished, or their websites become defunct this year alone. A separate report compiled by crypto market aggregator CoinGecko on Nov 29 found that 3,322 out of the more than 8,000 crypto coins listed on the platform since the November 2020 market bull have also met their death in the same cycle. The figure translates to approximately 41.50% of coins previously listed on the platform’s tracking dashboard that have failed. The report additionally presented that except for 2021, an average of 947 crypto assets listed each year for the stretch between 2018 and 2022 have turned out to be failures. Here are Wednesday’s leading headlines:
securities.io
Canaan Shares Annual Revenue Projections, MicroStrategy Reveals Plans to Launch Bitcoin Lightning Solutions
‘Buy the dip,’ ‘Rekt,’ ‘No-coiner,’ ‘When moon?’, ‘NGMI’ and ‘Buy the rumor, Sell the news’ are some phrases whose usage has become common lately. This reigning bear market slang has conceivably drawn similarities to previous similar cycles. Industry experts, however, advance that the current crypto carnage differs from past ones.
Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.
From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
Trump had foreign bank accounts in China, UK and Ireland as president and one year paid more foreign tax than US
Donald Trump had foreign bank accounts in China, the UK, Ireland and St Maarten during his presidency, and in his first year in the White House paid more foreign tax than US, his returns have shown.In 2017, Trump’s foreign financial interests were still apparently quite strong; he paid more than $1m in tax to other countries that year. But at the same time, his domestic efforts to shield himself from taxes were in full swing too, and he paid less than $1,000 for the year in federal income taxes.However, his personal finances started to look a lot less like...
securities.io
Solana (SOL) falls below $10 as Bitcoin (BTC) holders brace for a fourth consecutive red quarter
The broader crypto, bar some alts, has been fairly dormant in the days succeeding the Christmas holiday. This has consequently presented keen market followers with a chance to take a breather and reflect on the year that 2022 has been. The leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, resumed a gentle downtrend yesterday inspired by negative volatility after Boxing Day. Most of the media interest this week has predictably been around the asset’s performance with respect to Wall Street household names, especially tech-invested companies.
securities.io
Latest RBI Financial Stability Report Addresses Crypto Concerns
The 26th issue of the Finance Stability Report from December 2022, released by the central bank of India, noted that while the Indian economy is facing significant global challenges, strong economic foundations and healthy financial and non-financial sector balances offer a reason for cautious optimism. The RBI has noted that...
Comments / 0