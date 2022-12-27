ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Recruiting analysts applaud Matt Rhule's 'conviction' to find under-the-radar recruits for Nebraska

By Sam McKewon World-Herald Sports Editor
Kearney Hub
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Kearney Hub

Texas high school coach Bob Wager confirms he is joining Nebraska's staff

Nebraska’s new tight ends assistant comes from the Texas high school coaching ranks. Bob Wager, rumored for weeks to be a part of NU’s staff, on Friday told multiple outlets in Texas, including the Dallas Morning News, that he was leaving his 17-year post at Arlington (Texas) Martin High School to join coach Matt Rhule’s staff.
The Great Cornholio

Nebraska Football gets predictions for CB Ethan Nation

Ethan Nation during a practicePhoto byRusty Mansell/247Sports. Nebraska football has been busy on the recruiting trail as of late, and they got two more Crystal Ball predictions on Thursday in their favor. OUInsider’s Parker Thune and 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong all put Crystal Balls in for corner Ethan Nation.
saturdaytradition.com

Matt Rhule adding Texas high school football coach to Nebraska coaching staff, per report

Matt Rhule is reportedly adding a Texas high school coach to his staff at Nebraska. The news was reported by Matt Stepp of Texasfootball.com. Bob Wager has spent the majority of his high school coaching career at Arlington Martin High School, where he led the team to 17 straight playoff appearances. Wager is now going to become the next TE/Assistant special teams coach in Lincoln.
247Sports

Four-star edge Cameron Lenhardt set for Tuesday decision

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Four-star edge Cameron Lenhardt made December official visits to Nebraska and Maryland, and those are two of his primary suitors heading into Tuesday's college unveiling during the Under Armour All-America Game. The Bradenton (Fla.) IMG prospect also has Rutgers, Penn State and Georgia Tech as...
The Spun

Key Nebraska Defensive Player Reportedly Leaving The Program

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have already taken a major hit to their 2023 roster. Per HuskerOnline.com's Sean Callahan, defensive lineman Colton Feist has decided that he will not be returning to Lincoln next season with one year of eligibility left. "I am not returning. Moving on," the upperclassmen told the outlet...
Kearney Hub

Husker recruiting notes: Dylan Raiola, '24Ours' and an early trend as NU builds next class

As he worked to solidify Nebraska’s 2023 recruiting class, Matt Rhule often took to posting strings of emojis on Twitter. Some of the head coach's messages may have been hard to decipher, but there’s no confusion about what Rhule’s message to the Class of 2024 is. One day after signing 21 prospects, Rhule and his coaching staff began posting videos and messages featuring “24Ours,” the program’s new slogan for their 2024 recruiting efforts.
Kearney Hub

Faith in action: Why four-star lineman Riley Van Poppel stuck with Nebraska

When Riley Van Poppel flips on the first College Football Playoff game Saturday afternoon, he’ll see two teams he could have signed with this month. Michigan and TCU were almost too obvious as choices when the four-star defensive lineman from the Fort Worth, Texas, metro area took up his recruiting process in earnest last spring. One was the Big Ten champion coming off its first CFP appearance. The other, right down the road, was built on local talent like Van Poppel.
Kearney Hub

Episode 69 The Showdown: Will the Huskers play in a bowl game in 2023?

Join Sam McKewon and Amie Just as they dive deep into the Husker sports scene – rationalizing, analyzing, and summarizing as only they can!. In the final episode of 2022, Sam McKewon and Amie Just predict whether Matt Rhule will coach the Huskers to a bowl game in his first season running the football program and discuss the impact of the transfer portal on the volleyball and football teams. Plus the duo reacts to the women's hoops game against Michigan and share their biggest memories from the year in Nebraska Athletics.
Kearney Hub

Colton Feist announces he's moving on from Nebraska football

LINCOLN — Another starting Nebraska defensive lineman will not return for his final season of eligibility. Yutan graduate Colton Feist, who initially walked onto the program and had 47 tackles this season, said on Instagram that he would not play for the Huskers in 2023. He confirmed his decision with the World-Herald.
ClutchPoints

College Basketball Odds: Iowa vs Nebraska prediction, odds and pick — 12/29/2022

The Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Iowa Nebraska prediction and pick. Iowa basketball has gone through a whirlwind month in December. The Hawkeyes lost to Duke but then crushed rival Iowa State by 19 points. They lost an overtime duel to Wisconsin, which was no cause for any shame at all — Wisconsin is a good team — but then suffered the worst loss of the college basketball season from a betting standpoint. There is no bigger favorite in college basketball to lose this season. That’s a fact.
Kearney Hub

Nebraska's Allison Weidner suffers season-ending knee injury

Nebraska women’s basketball player Allison Weidner will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. Coach Amy Williams made that announcement on the Huskers Radio Network just before Nebraska’s game Wednesday night against Michigan. Weidner had started each of Nebraska’s 13 games. She ranked fourth in...
klkntv.com

Nebraska high school basketball scores, Dec. 29

LINCOLN, Neb. — Thursday was the second day of the Heartland Athletic Conference basketball tournament. Here are the scores, highlights and storylines from the action. Lincoln Southeast 60, Lincoln Northeast 59 (2OT) Girls. Lincoln Northeast 56, Lincoln East 35. Kearney 47, Lincoln Southwest 34. Lincoln Pius X 61, Columbus...
News Channel Nebraska

Hatcliff hits 1,000 points in sophomore season

CRETE - Mak Hatcliff made history on Thursday night. Early in the second half of Doane's Thursday night matchup with Bellevue, Mak Hatcliff scored her 1,000th point, becoming the fastest player in program history to hit that mark. Hatcliff completes the feat in 43 games played, averaging over 23 points per game.
CRETE, NE

