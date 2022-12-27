Recruiting analysts applaud Matt Rhule's 'conviction' to find under-the-radar recruits for Nebraska

Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football announces Bob Wager as tight ends\special teams coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football gets predictions for CB Ethan NationThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Cafeteria Worker Yells at Seward H.S. Student after Throwing His Lunch in the Trash Can, then a Church Steps Up to HelpZack LoveSeward, NE
Nebraska Football: Garrett Nelson declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: TE Chancellor Brewington declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska football recruiting: Huskers a top contender for 4-star Pittsburgh running back
Nebraska football recruiting efforts in Pennsylvania have certainly ramped up under Matt Rhule. Those efforts might be paying off big-time in regards to one 4-star running back. The Nebraska football recruiting battle to land Cheltenham running back Tre McLeod is far from over. But the Cornhuskers are definitely in the...
Nebraska Football announces Bob Wager as tight ends\special teams coach
Wager during a high school game.Photo byTim Fox/ Dallas Morning News. Nebraska football officially announced the hiring of Bob Wager to the coaching staff. Wager will serve the role of tight ends and special teams coach per Matt Stepp of TexasFootball.com.
Kearney Hub
Texas high school coach Bob Wager confirms he is joining Nebraska's staff
Nebraska’s new tight ends assistant comes from the Texas high school coaching ranks. Bob Wager, rumored for weeks to be a part of NU’s staff, on Friday told multiple outlets in Texas, including the Dallas Morning News, that he was leaving his 17-year post at Arlington (Texas) Martin High School to join coach Matt Rhule’s staff.
Nebraska Football gets predictions for CB Ethan Nation
Ethan Nation during a practicePhoto byRusty Mansell/247Sports. Nebraska football has been busy on the recruiting trail as of late, and they got two more Crystal Ball predictions on Thursday in their favor. OUInsider’s Parker Thune and 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong all put Crystal Balls in for corner Ethan Nation.
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Rhule adding Texas high school football coach to Nebraska coaching staff, per report
Matt Rhule is reportedly adding a Texas high school coach to his staff at Nebraska. The news was reported by Matt Stepp of Texasfootball.com. Bob Wager has spent the majority of his high school coaching career at Arlington Martin High School, where he led the team to 17 straight playoff appearances. Wager is now going to become the next TE/Assistant special teams coach in Lincoln.
klkntv.com
Nebraska addressing long concession lines at Husker basketball games, Alberts says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska is working on getting hot dogs into the hands of Husker fans more efficiently, Athletic Director Trev Alberts said Friday. Alberts released a statement addressing complaints about long concession lines at Pinnacle Bank Arena. “We will work with our partners at PBA to see...
Four-star edge Cameron Lenhardt set for Tuesday decision
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Four-star edge Cameron Lenhardt made December official visits to Nebraska and Maryland, and those are two of his primary suitors heading into Tuesday's college unveiling during the Under Armour All-America Game. The Bradenton (Fla.) IMG prospect also has Rutgers, Penn State and Georgia Tech as...
Kearney Hub
Chatelain: What is possible for Nebraska and Fred Hoiberg the rest of the season?
Iowa walked into a Big Red ambush. The Huskers scored the first seven points, prompting a Fran McCaffery tantrum and technical before the first TV timeout. Iowa, the nation’s third-most efficient offense, made only 4 of 33 shots from 3-point range. Fred Hoiberg delighted a lively home crowd with an upset victory.
Key Nebraska Defensive Player Reportedly Leaving The Program
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have already taken a major hit to their 2023 roster. Per HuskerOnline.com's Sean Callahan, defensive lineman Colton Feist has decided that he will not be returning to Lincoln next season with one year of eligibility left. "I am not returning. Moving on," the upperclassmen told the outlet...
Nebraska goes on 20-0 burst, handles Iowa
Nebraska used a 20-0 scoring run in the first half to beat Iowa 66-50 on Thursday night in a Big
Kearney Hub
Husker recruiting notes: Dylan Raiola, '24Ours' and an early trend as NU builds next class
As he worked to solidify Nebraska’s 2023 recruiting class, Matt Rhule often took to posting strings of emojis on Twitter. Some of the head coach's messages may have been hard to decipher, but there’s no confusion about what Rhule’s message to the Class of 2024 is. One day after signing 21 prospects, Rhule and his coaching staff began posting videos and messages featuring “24Ours,” the program’s new slogan for their 2024 recruiting efforts.
Kearney Hub
Faith in action: Why four-star lineman Riley Van Poppel stuck with Nebraska
When Riley Van Poppel flips on the first College Football Playoff game Saturday afternoon, he’ll see two teams he could have signed with this month. Michigan and TCU were almost too obvious as choices when the four-star defensive lineman from the Fort Worth, Texas, metro area took up his recruiting process in earnest last spring. One was the Big Ten champion coming off its first CFP appearance. The other, right down the road, was built on local talent like Van Poppel.
Kearney Hub
Episode 69 The Showdown: Will the Huskers play in a bowl game in 2023?
Join Sam McKewon and Amie Just as they dive deep into the Husker sports scene – rationalizing, analyzing, and summarizing as only they can!. In the final episode of 2022, Sam McKewon and Amie Just predict whether Matt Rhule will coach the Huskers to a bowl game in his first season running the football program and discuss the impact of the transfer portal on the volleyball and football teams. Plus the duo reacts to the women's hoops game against Michigan and share their biggest memories from the year in Nebraska Athletics.
Kearney Hub
Colton Feist announces he's moving on from Nebraska football
LINCOLN — Another starting Nebraska defensive lineman will not return for his final season of eligibility. Yutan graduate Colton Feist, who initially walked onto the program and had 47 tackles this season, said on Instagram that he would not play for the Huskers in 2023. He confirmed his decision with the World-Herald.
College Basketball Odds: Iowa vs Nebraska prediction, odds and pick — 12/29/2022
The Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Iowa Nebraska prediction and pick. Iowa basketball has gone through a whirlwind month in December. The Hawkeyes lost to Duke but then crushed rival Iowa State by 19 points. They lost an overtime duel to Wisconsin, which was no cause for any shame at all — Wisconsin is a good team — but then suffered the worst loss of the college basketball season from a betting standpoint. There is no bigger favorite in college basketball to lose this season. That’s a fact.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska's Allison Weidner suffers season-ending knee injury
Nebraska women’s basketball player Allison Weidner will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. Coach Amy Williams made that announcement on the Huskers Radio Network just before Nebraska’s game Wednesday night against Michigan. Weidner had started each of Nebraska’s 13 games. She ranked fourth in...
3 News Now
Trev Alberts says university working with Pinnacle Bank Arena to improve concession stand lines
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — University of Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts issued a statement on Friday saying that the university is working with Pinnacle Bank Arena to reduce the amount of time fans have to spend in line waiting for concessions during Husker basketball games. Download our apps today...
klkntv.com
Nebraska high school basketball scores, Dec. 29
LINCOLN, Neb. — Thursday was the second day of the Heartland Athletic Conference basketball tournament. Here are the scores, highlights and storylines from the action. Lincoln Southeast 60, Lincoln Northeast 59 (2OT) Girls. Lincoln Northeast 56, Lincoln East 35. Kearney 47, Lincoln Southwest 34. Lincoln Pius X 61, Columbus...
Geno Auriemma back on sideline, watches UConn rout Creighton
Geno Auriemma commended UConn's energy after its 72-47 rout of No. 21 Creighton: "They're infuriating sometimes with some of the things they do, but they never stop. They just keep playing, so it's really neat to be around it."
News Channel Nebraska
Hatcliff hits 1,000 points in sophomore season
CRETE - Mak Hatcliff made history on Thursday night. Early in the second half of Doane's Thursday night matchup with Bellevue, Mak Hatcliff scored her 1,000th point, becoming the fastest player in program history to hit that mark. Hatcliff completes the feat in 43 games played, averaging over 23 points per game.
