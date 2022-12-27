Week 16 Recap: 8-7-1 ATS (110-102-7 Overall, 51.8%) Another above .500 week, barely. No Twitter picks last week and probably for the rest of the season, considering how hard it is to handicap games where it's unclear which team will be motivated to try and win. My final Twitter record for games I would actually bet ended up at 30-22-2 (57.6%) which is respectable, but not the 60% goal I had for myself.

