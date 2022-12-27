Read full article on original website
All-American WR Karmello English says Michigan decision went to the wire
Michigan received an Early Signing Day decision from four-star wide receiver Karmello English. He is not enrolling early. "I'm done with school but I'm still around and spending as much time with my family as I can before I head to Michigan because it's 12 hours from my house," he said.
Nick Saban's advice to Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. on the NFL Draft
Alabama football coach Nick Saban gave some advice on the NFL Draft following the Crimson Tide's 45-20 win over the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday in the Sugar Bowl game. During the postgame press conference, Saban offered his wisdom on players who decide to declare for the NFL Draft. Junior quarterback Bryce Young and junior linebacker Will Anderson Jr. are projected to be high draft choices in the first round, but they haven't officially declared their eligibility...
2023 New Year's Resolutions for the Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals need to follow these three New Year's resolutions to get back on track in 2023 and beyond.
Sean Clifford On End Of Career, Possible NFL Future
Penn State's veteran quarterback intends to make a run at an NFL career after closing out his college days with a Rose Bowl game against Utah.
What Dabo Swinney and Tigers said about Orange Bowl loss to Vols
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — No. 6 Tennessee capped a magical 2022 season on Friday night with a 31-14 win over No. 7 Clemson. It secured the Vols' first 11-win season since 2001 and their ninth in program history. Here's what Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and multiple Tigers had to say about the loss and much more.
Clemson football: Dabo Swinney responds to critics after Tigers' blowout loss to Tennessee in Orange Bowl
For the third straight season, Clemson lost multiple games. And for the second straight, the Tigers dropped three contests. Friday night's 31-14 blowout loss to Tennessee in the Orange Bowl clinched those numbers, which paint the picture of a program in decline under coach Dabo Swinney. From 2015 through 2019, Swinney and company. lost one fewer game than they did over the past two campaigns.
Inside No. 1 ranked cornerback Ellis Robinson IV's top five schools
247Sports No. 1 cornerback in the 2024 class in IMG Academy standout Ellis Robinson IV has a top five of “Bama, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Colorado.”. Robinson is the No. 8 overall prospect in the Top247 Player Rankings and a 247Sports Composite five-star recruit. He has visited all of his finalists with the exception of the Buffaloes.
USC QB Caleb Williams talks Cotton Bowl opportunity, updates status of hamstring injury
USC sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams said he “feels good” ahead of the Trojans' appearance in the 87th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic against No. 16 Tulane Monday. Williams suffered what USC head coach Lincoln Riley described as a significant hamstring injury in the Trojans’ 47-24 loss to Utah in the Pac-12 championship game Dec. 2.
Heupel: Vols could use elite athlete Seldon in 'lot of different ways'
Tennessee hasn’t decided exactly how it might want to use Cameron Seldon once he arrives on campus. He has a skill set that could allow him to play a few different positions, potentially on either offense or defense, and a track record that suggests he could be productive at any of them.
Rucker: Vols' remarkably quick rebirth worthy of praise
MIAMI GARDENS, Florida — The moment certainly wasn’t lost on Josh Heupel. Tennessee’s second-year football coach sat a stage at Hard Rock Stadium early Saturday morning after sixth-ranked Tennessee’s 31-14 Capital One Orange Bowl win over seventh-ranked Clemson, and he looked to his left. He saw Joe Milton III, Squirrel White and Aaron Beasley,
Jammie Robinson addresses future with FSU, hints at upcoming 'New Year's Present'
Florida State safety Jammie Robinson put everything he had into the Seminoles’ season finale against Oklahoma. He was all over the place, recording 13 tackles, a sack, and a PBU in the 35-23 win. After the game, Robinson – a redshirt junior with one remaining year of eligibility –...
Rattler: 'I’ve enjoyed this year more than any other'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – South Carolina got out to a flying start offensively but it certainly was stuck in mud as the game went on. The Gamecocks (8-5) scored on three of their first four possessions and the only one that didn't was because of a self-inflicted wound, coming on a lost fumble.
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix returning to Alabama in player development role
A familiar face was watching the safeties go through individual drills this week at Caesars Superdome as No. 5 Alabama prepared for a Sugar Bowl matchup with No. 9 Kansas State. Former Crimson Tide safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix was with the team and will be joining the off-field staff for...
Bielema's coaching staff reconstruction underway: 'It's going to be fun to see who I go with'
TAMPA, Fla. — Bret Bielema will soon make his first coaching addition of the offseason. Sitting next to Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett, the Illinois head coach didn’t break news at Thursday’s ReliaQuest Bowl press conference. But Bielema certainly teased some upcoming news. “I’ll actually name...
Snap Judgments: Tennessee 31, Clemson 14
FORT LAUDERDALE — Below are initial, immediate observations following Clemson's 31-14 loss to Tennessee. That's a gut punch to lose by three possessions to a Tennessee team that was without its Heisman-worthy quarterback or best wide receivers. A reality check to score 14 points against a Tennessee defense that allowed 63 against South Carolina and 24 against Missouri and Tennessee-Martin. A brought-back-down-to-earth game for the freshman quarterback. A somewhat sobering performance for members of the offensive line. A sad sendoff for the seniors.
Everything Marcus Freeman Said Following Gator Bowl Win
Notre Dame had fallen behind 21-7 heading into the second quarter and trailed 24-17 at halftime. However, despite giving up two pick-sixes, the Fighting Irish outscored South Carolina 28-14 in the second half to pull out a thrilling 45-38 victory in the Gator Bowl. Following the win, Marcus Freeman addressed...
Andrew's Week 17 Picks
Week 16 Recap: 8-7-1 ATS (110-102-7 Overall, 51.8%) Another above .500 week, barely. No Twitter picks last week and probably for the rest of the season, considering how hard it is to handicap games where it's unclear which team will be motivated to try and win. My final Twitter record for games I would actually bet ended up at 30-22-2 (57.6%) which is respectable, but not the 60% goal I had for myself.
Texas QB Quinn Ewers needs to 'mature' vocally after loss Alamo Bowl loss to Washington
With quarterback Quinn Ewers under center, Texas finished 2022 with a 27-20 loss to No. 12 Washington in the Alamo Bowl, with the former five-star completing 76.6% of his passes for a career-high 369 yards and a touchdown. Despite his career game through the air, Ewers used his postgame press conference to focus on the improvements he can make ahead of next season.
Twitter reaction: No. 6 Vols pull away from No. 7 Clemson in Orange Bowl
Tennessee ended a memorable season with another impressive victory Friday night. The sixth-ranked Vols, playing without the star quarterback who led them for most of the season and their top two wide receivers, came up with a number of timely stops on defense to pull away from No. 7 Clemson for a 31-14 win in the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.
