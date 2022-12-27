Read full article on original website
Iowa’s public universities prepare program expansions in 2023, 2024
The University of Iowa's National Advanced Driving Simulator is being renamed the Driving Safety Research Institute to more accurately reflect the work the unit does. (Photo courtesy of University of Iowa) Iowa’s three public universities are planning to expand several programs over the next two academic years. Starting in...
The City in Iowa Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
Appeals court to hear arguments in Wolfe Eye Clinic anti-trust lawsuit
Wolfe Eye Clinic in West Des Moines. (Photo via Google Earth) Claims that the Wolfe Eye Clinic unfairly controls more than 70% of the Central Iowa market for vitreoretinal care will be argued next month before the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals. Wolfe Eye Clinic, also known as Wolfe Clinic,...
Rock Island County awaits Illinois Supreme Court ruling before instituting cashless bail
Rock Island County will not institute cashless bail on Jan. 1 unless and until the county receives further instructions from the Illinois Supreme Court, Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal said Friday. “As of now, we are status quo, in that we are not implementing any of the...
Border crisis Operation Lone Star
Border crisis: Shootouts, pursuits, break-ins surge in rural Texas counties. (The Center Square) – As single, young, military-age men continue to enter Texas illegally at the southern border, many commit crimes as they head north attempting to evade capture by law enforcement, impacting residents of rural Texas counties, authorities say.
Ex-cop avoids prison, but more criminal charges loom
Prosecutors allege Walter Pacheco instructed his mother -- during a video call from jail -- to contact his alleged victim via Snapchat. (Screenshot from court filing) A former police officer who admitted to repeatedly stalking a woman and also striking a man in the face will not go to prison for the crimes if he abides by the terms of his probation, court records show.
